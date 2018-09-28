The upcoming weekend marks two very important occasions. First of all, it's the first official full weekend of fall, which means that you are now able to do all of the autumn activities you've been waiting for, like apple picking, taking pictures of pumpkins, and decorating for Halloween. Second, on Sunday, Sept. 29, it's National Coffee Day, which is a very special holiday for anyone who feels like they survive on caffeine. National Coffee Day is a time to celebrate all of the wonderful things about coffee: the way it wakes you up almost immediately, the delicious smell it brings no matter how it's served, the ability to add so many different flavors to it, the way it can warm you up or cool you down when necessary... and so much more. So, obviously, this is the perfect day to post a cute photo of your coffee mug, with the most clever Instagram caption just for National Coffee Day.

It's not hard to get a great picture for National Coffee Day — most cafes now make lattes and cappuccinos aesthetically pleasing with bright mugs and fun designs in the foam. Even if you aren't buying a cup out, you can easily make a cozy image out of your homemade coffee while cuddled in your bed. Whatever image you choose, though, you definitely need a good caption to go along with it. The below ideas will really capture how you feel about coffee while also ensuring you get as many likes as possible.

1. Life happens. Coffee helps. Flamingo Images/Shutterstock

2. Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's caffeine.

3. "If it wasn't for the coffee, I'd have no identifiable personality whatsoever." — David Letterman

4. "Don't ever let anyone tell you that fairytales aren't real. I drink a potion made from magic beans every day, and it brings me back to life." — Nanea Hoffman

5. I don't need an inspirational quote. I need coffee. Shutterstock

6. I can't espresso how much you bean to me.

7. First I drink the coffee. Then I do the things.

8. "This is a jumbo coffee morning. I need coffee in an I.V." — Lorelai Gilmore, 'Gilmore Girls'

9. I love the smell of freshly brewed coffee in the morning, and I love the sound of no one talking to me while I drink it. Maksim Shirkov/Shutterstock

10. Coffee is a cup of hope in a world full of chaos and Mondays.

11. Water is the most essential element of life, because without water, you can't make coffee.

12. Coffee with friends is like capturing happiness in a cup.

13. I would like to thank whoever saw the coffee bean and thought... "Hey, if I smash that and mix it with water, it will be AWESOME!"

14. "Everything in my life has something to do with coffee." — Lorelai Gilmore, 'Gilmore Girls' Shutterstock

15. Behind every successful person is a substantial amount of coffee.

16. Given enough coffee, I could run the world.

17. Drink coffee. Do stupid things faster with more energy.

18. When life gives you lemons, trade them for coffee. Photo credit: Halfpoint/ Shutterstock

19. How do I take my coffee? Seriously. Very seriously.