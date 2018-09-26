20 Creepy Ghost Story Podcasts That Will Get You In The Mood For Halloween

One of the best ways to celebrate Halloween is to spend an entire month scaring the pants off yourself. It's hard to explain why, exactly, we enjoy terrifying ourselves during October every single year, but it's also hard to deny how fun it can be. As entertaining as it is to re-watch your favorite horror movies for your dose of Halloween fear, sometimes you want to do something a little different — and that's where ghost story podcasts come in. There are a whole bunch of podcasts about ghost stories out there, both real and fake, but always incredibly creepy.

If you haven't already jumped on the podcast bandwagon yet, then you might not realize how awesome they are: you can basically listen to them anywhere, so you can get your dose of Halloween fear during your morning commute, while you're bored during lunch, or, if you really want to terrify yourself, while you're feeling lazy before you fall asleep. And the below options are definitely going to freak you out. While some tell made-up ghost stories that you can listen to in the dark, maybe while sitting around a little homemade bonfire, some are based on (supposedly) true stories... which make them even creepier.

And, obviously, you can listen to these podcasts at any time of the year, not just when you're feeling in a Halloween mood. Get into them now — as scary as they are, they're still something you're really going to get interested in.

1. Real Ghost Stories Online If you have plenty of time to listen in, you'll enjoy this one. Real Ghost Stories Online is a daily paranormal podcast on exactly what it sounds like: real ghost stories told by real people. These aren't just mythical tales of spooky urban legends, but real accounts, which makes them even creepier. And if you have your own story to share, you can call in or write to them.

2. Dark Verse There's a lot going on with the The Dark Verse: classic horror stories, as well as short stories of occult and metaphysical horror. According to the official website, "The contents of the stories range from demented entities to gross worlds, undead recollections to philosophical and psychological possessions, and twisted, inventive imagery to unhindered terror." Creepy!

3. Lore lorepodcast on Instagram Lore is a really popular award-winning horror podcast that focuses on true life scary stories. Each episode takes on a dark historical tale with a "modern campfire experience," so instead of real people talking about ghost stories, it's basically a creepy look at history, which is endlessly interesting. New episodes are released every two weeks, on Mondays,

4. The NoSleep Podcast If you're really into spine-crawling horror stories, then you're probably already familiar with Reddit's spooky NoSleep subreddit. The thread is made up of horrifying tales from users, and the NoSleep Podcast is basically an extension of that. Every two weeks, the podcast features original stories from the thread, and they're always terrifying.

5. The Moonlit Road Horror buffs know that the American South is full of spine-tingling ghost stories. The Moonlit Road is a podcast that focuses on these ghost stories and dark legends, which are both interesting and terrifying.

6. The Wrong Station The Wrong Station doesn't update quite as regularly as some of the other podcasts listed here, but still: the short and fictional episodes are so scary that it couldn't be left off.

7. Knifepoint Horror Knifepoint Horror/Apple Podcasts Knifepoint Horror is a fantastically creepy podcast full of stories about ghosts and other supernatural happenings. Narrated by Soren Narnia, these stories describe events exactly as they happened. There's a lot of detail, and all of them are going to make it hard for you to sleep at night.

8. The Last Podcast On The Left If you're looking for both real and fictional ghost stories, you'll probably love this podcast. The Last Podcast On The Left is hosted by three men — Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zebrowski — who cover everything from Jeffrey Dahmer to popular hauntings to cryptoid encounters. It's scary, funny, and entertaining.

9. The Wicked Library The Wicked Library is a bi-weekly podcast that tells horror stories by new and independent authors. These are all original short stories narrated along with musical scoring to make things extra creepy.

10. Black Tapes The Black Tapes podcast is another popular one — so popular it even has its own dedicated subreddit. This one is actually a fictional story of a public radio journalist who gets involved in the paranormal world — so, instead of a mix of stories, it's one continuous narrative. There are demons, ghosts, missing persons cases, and more. Make sure to start with the first episode!

11. Snap Judgement Presents: Spooked Spooked began as a special episode of the podcast Snap Judgment, and was so popular that it became its own show. This one is all real stories from real people about ghosts, monsters, curses, and more paranormal activity. It's terrifying, creepy, and will take away all your sleep.

12. Alice Isn't Dead Alice Isn't Dead is another spooky podcast that is about one story rather than a whole bunch of short stories. It's a series of audio diaries from a truck driver who is searching for her wife who she thought was dead. The stories about all of her mysterious encounters and paranormal dangers, and is super entertaining.

13. Anything Ghost If you're looking for lots of episodes, check out Anything Ghost, which has been around since 2006. This one is more real ghost stories by real people, with a mix of the host, Lex Wahl, reading personal experiences and also local ghost legends, as well as real callers telling their own stories.

14. Shadowland For all things spooky and creepy, tune into Shadowland. Created by Seth Jablon and Christina Kallerey, each episode covers one single scary topic, like UFOs, ghost towns, or weird science. The whole podcast isn't totally Halloween focused (although there are two episodes called "All Kinds Of Haunted," which is all about the supernatural), but it covers all sorts of mysterious topics that will give you goosebumps.

15. The Horror of Dolores Roach The second season of The Horror of Dolores Roach was recently released on Spotify, just in time for Halloween. The series is a unique take on the Sweeney Todd tale and is about a woman named Dolores Roach who is hiding underground in New York City, although, as you may have guessed, she isn't alone (there's Mole People!). The second season is even spookier and is the perfect weird story to get into Halloween with. This is also the perfect time to watch it, since the first season is being turned into a TV show.

16. The Creeping Hour If you're not looking for one specific storyline and want to hear a bunch of scary stories, you'll love The Creeping Hour. Hosted by the Creeps (three friends who say they've "listened to so many scary stories that they turned into monsters themselves"), it's a horror anthology series. Each episode tells a different creepy tale.

17. Ghost Town Shutterstock Scary stories always feel a whole lot scarier when they're based on something that might actually be real. In the podcast Ghost Town, Jason Horton and Rebecca Leib use each episode to talk about some of the most mysterious places out there, which will completely open your mind. You'll listen to episodes about haunted hotels, spooky old legends, weird investigations, and so much more.

18. Parcast Presents: Halloween Parcast Presents recently released season two of their show, Parcast Presents: Halloween, which is completely focused on Halloween. The second season will discuss myths, legends, and true crime stories that will seriously give you nightmares. Some episodes focus on mysterious legends like Kraken or more modern scary stories like The Slenderman. They'll also talk about haunted spots, criminal cases, and real life villains.

19. My Favorite Murder If you want to be completely creeped out but also thoroughly entertained, listen to the podcast My Favorite Murder. Created by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, each episode discusses two murders or even natural disasters that have intrigued them or fans. You'll want to listen in even when Halloween is over.