20 Cute Dog Videos You NEED To Watch Right Now
You know those days where you desperately need something to cheer you up? Maybe you had a negative discussion at work, maybe someone said something rude to you, maybe you were fighting with your significant other, or maybe you didn't feel well. Whatever the case, on those days it's nice to have something comforting, relaxing, and entertaining to come home to. And that something? It can definitely be cute dog videos.
According to Psychology Today, research has shown that dogs genuinely do make humans happier: owning one, petting one, playing with one, and even watching one can raise our levels of oxytocin and make us feel more relaxed and put us in a better mood. Of course, the best thing to do is to be with a dog in person, but if you can't do that, a great video is a nice substitute. Fortunately, there are plenty of dog videos out there that you can watch to improve your mood and reduce your stress.
And even if you aren't in need of a mood-booster, it's still fun to watch dog videos! They can make a good mood better, they can be entertaining to show off to friends, and they can just be enjoyable to watch — you really don't need a concrete reason to get lost in an internet black hole of dog videos. That said, allow me to share some of the most adorable dog videos on the internet for your viewing pleasure:
1. Corgi Puppy Attack
A dog attack video wouldn't normally be something that makes you smile, but this one is too cute for words: it features a teensy, tiny little Corgi "attacking" its owner. It will make you want a Corgi of your own.
2. Teikota Puppy
This is literally just a video of a dog moving his head back and forth, which sounds boring, but trust me: you'll be playing it on a loop. How is this dog real? He's too cute to be real!
3. Cutest Rescue Puppy and Kitten Are Best Friends
Few things are as cute as watching a dog and a cat get along like their best friends, especially when said dog and cat are super, super small. Look at these little guys!
4. Lovely Reaction Of Husky Dogs And Babies
What could be cuter than a video that features tiny babies and Huskies dogs? This is a compilation of Huskies and babies interacting, and it will make your heart explode.
5. Maltese Puppy Learns To Climb The Stairs
Look at this tiny Maltese puppy learn to climb the stairs! He can barely make it! Look at those little legs! This is just too much.
6. This Dog Who Is Over It
7. Rescue Dogs
8. Stretching Dog
9. Golden Retriever Meeting A New Puppy
Watching this Golden Retriever meet his new puppy sister is going to make you want another dog... or just two dogs at once. Look how adorable they are!
10. Alaskan Malamute Puppy Talk
Sometimes a dog doesn't even need to do anything other than hop around and make little noises to be adorable. Case in point right here.
11. Secret Agent Dog Infiltrates Kitchen
Watch this sneaky dog make his way around the kitchen in search of food, and feel inspired to do just about anything. Also, be prepared to smile a lot.
12. Dogs Meet Kittens for the First Time
If all you need is a good compilation video, watch this one. It's a whole bunch of moments where dogs meet kittens for the first time, and it's almost too much to handle.
13. Lassie On A Treadmill
Look, I would go to the gym more if this is what was actually happening at the gym.
14. Dogs At A Water Park
15. Jenga Dog
16. Cute Baby Bath Time With Dog
What's cuter than babies and dogs playing together? Babies and dogs in a bath together! Sure, this is messy, but it's also seriously adorable.
17. A Dog and A Piglet
18. Skateboarding Dog
19. Dog In The Morning
20. Puppy Plays Fetch With Herself
Who needs anyone else when you have a ball, you know? This dog playing fetch totally gets it.