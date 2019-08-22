You know those days where you desperately need something to cheer you up? Maybe you had a negative discussion at work, maybe someone said something rude to you, maybe you were fighting with your significant other, or maybe you didn't feel well. Whatever the case, on those days it's nice to have something comforting, relaxing, and entertaining to come home to. And that something? It can definitely be cute dog videos.

According to Psychology Today, research has shown that dogs genuinely do make humans happier: owning one, petting one, playing with one, and even watching one can raise our levels of oxytocin and make us feel more relaxed and put us in a better mood. Of course, the best thing to do is to be with a dog in person, but if you can't do that, a great video is a nice substitute. Fortunately, there are plenty of dog videos out there that you can watch to improve your mood and reduce your stress.

And even if you aren't in need of a mood-booster, it's still fun to watch dog videos! They can make a good mood better, they can be entertaining to show off to friends, and they can just be enjoyable to watch — you really don't need a concrete reason to get lost in an internet black hole of dog videos. That said, allow me to share some of the most adorable dog videos on the internet for your viewing pleasure:

1. Corgi Puppy Attack MFNparklife on YouTube A dog attack video wouldn't normally be something that makes you smile, but this one is too cute for words: it features a teensy, tiny little Corgi "attacking" its owner. It will make you want a Corgi of your own.

2. Teikota Puppy Stephanie Dean on YouTube This is literally just a video of a dog moving his head back and forth, which sounds boring, but trust me: you'll be playing it on a loop. How is this dog real? He's too cute to be real!

3. Cutest Rescue Puppy and Kitten Are Best Friends Victoria Stilwell on YouTube Few things are as cute as watching a dog and a cat get along like their best friends, especially when said dog and cat are super, super small. Look at these little guys!

4. Lovely Reaction Of Husky Dogs And Babies Top Dog Videos Youtube on YouTube What could be cuter than a video that features tiny babies and Huskies dogs? This is a compilation of Huskies and babies interacting, and it will make your heart explode.

5. Maltese Puppy Learns To Climb The Stairs UnderMySun Videos on YouTube Look at this tiny Maltese puppy learn to climb the stairs! He can barely make it! Look at those little legs! This is just too much.

6. This Dog Who Is Over It You know when you are just done for the day and you refuse to do anything else? This dog totally gets it. He is OVER his walk, and he will not continue!

7. Rescue Dogs There is just something about this one little dog desperately trying to rescue his friend in this boat that will leave your heart a puddle of mush. It's too sweet!

8. Stretching Dog Yes, this is just a video of a tiny dog stretching its legs out. That's it! That's all it needs to be!

9. Golden Retriever Meeting A New Puppy BoomerTube on YouTube Watching this Golden Retriever meet his new puppy sister is going to make you want another dog... or just two dogs at once. Look how adorable they are!

10. Alaskan Malamute Puppy Talk Huncwot on YouTube Sometimes a dog doesn't even need to do anything other than hop around and make little noises to be adorable. Case in point right here.

11. Secret Agent Dog Infiltrates Kitchen Waggle TV on YouTube Watch this sneaky dog make his way around the kitchen in search of food, and feel inspired to do just about anything. Also, be prepared to smile a lot.

12. Dogs Meet Kittens for the First Time Epic Laughs on YouTube If all you need is a good compilation video, watch this one. It's a whole bunch of moments where dogs meet kittens for the first time, and it's almost too much to handle.

13. Lassie On A Treadmill Waggle TV on YouTube Look, I would go to the gym more if this is what was actually happening at the gym.

14. Dogs At A Water Park Who says water parks are just for humans? Look at these doggies enjoying their own fun dog water park. They're in a boat!

15. Jenga Dog Honestly, how is this dog playing Jenga even real? You'll watch it over and over again just out of sheer shock.

16. Cute Baby Bath Time With Dog Cute Babies and Pets TV on YouTube What's cuter than babies and dogs playing together? Babies and dogs in a bath together! Sure, this is messy, but it's also seriously adorable.

17. A Dog and A Piglet There's just something about big dogs with tiny animals that is so perfect and can make you smile no matter what. Take, for example, this large dog with a teensy piglet.

18. Skateboarding Dog He's so little! The skateboard is so big! How is he this talented? He's perfect.

19. Dog In The Morning It's impossible to explain why this video of an over-excited dog greeting their owner in the morning is so fun to watch, but it is!