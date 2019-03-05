Every year on March 8, communities and organizations join together to to recognize International Women's Day — a celebration of all the amazing women across the globe, and the strides made towards gender equality. When considering all the ways you can honor this international observation, both IRL and online, there's no better time to make your International Women's Day 2019 Instagram captions quotes from women who've inspired you to be a better feminist or a better person overall.

According to the International Women's Day official website, the annual observation was first established in 1911, and was supported by over one million people — which, at the time, is a lot if you think about it. Since then, the day has continued to grow in popularity and each year, a new theme is picked to be the focus. Per the website, the 2019 theme is #BalanceforBetter, which is meant to encourage people to explore how they can "build a gender-balanced world."

There are so many women — from historical figures, to modern day revolutionaries — who have left an invaluable, lasting impact on women's rights, STEM, justice reform, advocacy, art, literature, politics, and so much more. Here is a roundup of 20 Instagram caption ideas to post on International Women's Day that will inspire all of your followers.

1 "My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent." — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court justice Allison Shelley/Getty Images News/Getty Images

2 "My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style." — Maya Angelou, author and poet

3 “I raise up my voice — not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard. We cannot succeed when half of us are held back.” - Malala Yousafzai, Activist And Nobel Prize Laureate

4 "Strong men, men who are truly role models, don't need to put down women to make themselves feel powerful." — Michelle Obama, former First Lady Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

5 "And by the way, everything in life is writable about if you have the outgoing guts to do it, and the imagination to improvise. The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt." — Sylvia Plath, writer and poet

6 "I will not have my life narrowed down. I will not bow down to somebody else's whim, or to someone else's ignorance." — bell hooks, author and feminist scholar

7 "Every moment is an organizing opportunity, every person a potential activist, every minute a chance to change the world." — Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights activist, co-founder of The National Farmworkers Association Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

8 "Culture does not make people. People make culture. If it is true that the full humanity of women is not our culture, then we can and must make it our culture." — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author

9 "I don't go by the rule book. I lead from the heart, not the head." — Princess Diana

10 "I believe that telling our stories, first to ourselves and then to one another and the world, is a revolutionary act. It is an act that can be met with hostility, exclusion, and violence. It can also lead to love, understanding, transcendence, and community." — Janet Mock, author Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

11 "I used to think I was the strangest person in the world, but then I thought there are so many people in the world, there must be someone just like me who feels bizarre and flawed in the same ways I do. I would imagine her, and imagine that she must be out there thinking of me too. Well, I hope that if you are out there, and read this, and know that, yes, it's true I'm here, and I'm just as strange as you.” — Frida Kahlo, artist

12 "If you have a dream, don't let anybody take it away." — Selena Quintanilla, Singer

13 "We are the rebels asking for the storm, and believing that truth is only to be found in an endless search." — Nadya Tolokonnikova, Russian activist, author, and Pussy Riot member Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

14 "I think transwomen, and transpeople in general, show everyone that you can define what it means to be a man or woman on your own terms. A lot of what feminism is about is moving outside of roles, and moving outside of expectations of who and what you’re supposed to be to live a more authentic life." — Laverne Cox, actor

15 "You can be a businesswoman, a mother, an artist, and a feminist — whatever you want to be — and still be a sexual being. It’s not mutually exclusive." — Beyoncé, singer

16 "You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down." — Toni Morrison, author, professor, and Nobel Prize winner Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

17 "There's a lot of pain and suffering out there. I think there needs to be more joy, and love, and orgasms in the world. We are a pleasure-negative society. Suffering is much more acceptable. And I want to tell women that they are sexually powerful beings, but they often don't get in touch with it because they are socialized to please men." — Annie Sprinkle, sex educator and former sex worker

18 "Embrace what makes you unique, even if it makes others uncomfortable. I didn't have to become perfect, because I've learned throughout my journey that perfection is the enemy of greatness." — Janelle Monáe, singer

19 "Stand your ground! Don’t let people, your surroundings, or events intimidate you. Speak up, speak loudly, and be demanding of what you want." — Toni Ko, founder of NYX Cosmetics Araya Diaz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

20 "Leave the saving of the world to the men? I don't think so." —Elastigirl Elastigirl may be a fictional animated character, but this line from The Incredibles is relatable AF.