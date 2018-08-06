We've all experienced times in our lives where we feel like we are not progressing and stuck in our current circumstances. We've all asked ourselves where we're going or why we're not succeeding as much as we want, and we all know how hard it can be to get out of a rut. If you've been feeling like life isn't where you want it to be at the moment, don't worry — things have a way of working out. But in the meantime, these 20 streaming movies about feeling stagnant will help you muster up a better outlook on life.

No matter what genre you're into, you probably have a favorite movie that helps you cheer up and feel better when you've been having a bad day (or week, or month...). Whether it's a drama like Forrest Gump or an animated feature like Up, those kind of films likely have you thinking differently about your current circumstances when you watch them. You might be skeptical about watching movies to change your perspective, but letting a good movie inspire your next movie can actually be a really great experience. The streaming movies on the list below will all give you the push and encouragement you need.

1. Before Sunset

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Before Sunset is a prime example of the idea that whatever you long for in life, make it known and go for it. You never should suppress how you truly feel.

Available on Amazon.

2. The Fall

Maximiliano Nuñez on YouTube

Sometimes shifting your focus from your own suffering to that of someone else can help you turn your pain into action.

Available on YouTube.

3. Coco

Disney•Pixar on YouTube

Coco follows a young boy named Miguel who has a love for music, but a family who is completely against it. He decides to take matters into his own hands and go against the grain.

Available on Netflix.

4. Sing Street

Sing Street - Trailer on YouTube

Sing Street will remind you that no matter how you feel now, you can manifest a better reality.

Available on Amazon.

5. Babe

Babe Trailer on YouTube

Babe is all about uniqueness. When you have dreams that don't match what society deems as "normal", find people around you that are willing to help you grow.

Available on Amazon.

6. Up

YouTube

Up will help you understand that there is so much more for you to learn in life.

Available on Amazon.

7. 50/50

50/50 - Trailer on YouTube

50/50 is a raw story about the ups and downs of cancer. It's a moving comedy that tackles the reality of life's unexpected dramas.

Available on Amazon.

8. Arrival

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

Arrival is an emotionally gripping film about how we cope with pain, grief, and communication.

Available on Hulu.

9. The Bucket List

Movieclips on YouTube

Great things come through conquering fears and aspirations, and that's exactly what The Bucket List is all about.

Available on Amazon.

10. Rocky

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

This movie makes clear that no matter how tough things get or how much sacrifice has to be put in, everything you do to follow your dreams will be worth it.

Available on Amazon.

11. Step Up

jackmanou on YouTube

Your circumstances don't define who you are or where you're going, and that's exactly what Step Up is all about.

Available on Amazon.

12. Jerry Maguire

SonyPicsHomeEntWorld on YouTube

Jerry Maguire shows you that sometimes getting let go, whether it be at work or in a relationship, can be the launching pad to do something better for your life and career.

Available on Amazon.

13. Forrest Gump

Paramount Movies on YouTube

When you're feeling blue or like you can't get out of circumstances that have you feeling down, this classic movie is one to watch.

Available on Amazon.

14. Cast Away

pagontradLT on YouTube

Cast Away shows how imagination can be a way of easing suffering, even just a little.

Available on Amazon.

15. Creed

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Creed serves as a reminder that nothing comes easy in life, but you have to fight through the waves of doubt anyway.

Available on Amazon.

16. Pay It Forward

Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube

Sometimes the way out of a place of stagnancy comes from helping others, as Pay It Forward shows.

Available on YouTube.

17. The Shawshank Redemption

Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube

There are only a few movies that will hit your core like The Shawshank Redemption and make you think about life as deeply.

Available on Amazon.

18. B.A.P.S.

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

B.A.P.S. is about turning lemons into lemonade. Two women (played by Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle) take matters into their own hands when they feel like life is going nowhere.

Available on Amazon.

19. As Good As It Gets

As Good As It Gets - Trailer on YouTube

Before your outside world can change, your inside perspective needs to change, and that's what this movie is all about.

Available on Starz.

20. Stella Got Her Groove Back

20th Century Fox on YouTube

A vacation can spark something within you to follow your dreams or make personal goals. So plan that trip and find your inspiration!

Available on Amazon.

Hopefully one of these films will inspire you to move forward and push through the rut.