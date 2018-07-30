Movies help provide an escape for a bit, but sometimes the best ones are the ones that leave you thinking about them for days. If you’ve been looking for a movie that’ll impact you tremendously, the great thing is that there are plenty of thought-provoking films coming out on Netflix next month. The films coming to Netflix in August range from thrillers that’ll have you on the edge of your seat like Afflicted, to enlightening documentaries like Inequality for All. Plus, Netflix is also bringing tons of intriguing Academy Award-winning dramas, including No Country for Old Men, The Aviator, and Million Dollar Baby.

Not all thought-provoking films need to be intense dramas or thrillers, though. This list also includes some more light-hearted flicks that are just as compelling, including the classic Steel Magnolias and Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of New York Times Best Seller To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before. There’s a bit of something for everyone, with a variety of genres that offer riveting stories that’ll keep you entertained throughout the month. So if you’ve been eagerly awaiting for these films to be available to stream, now’s your chance to do so before Netflix eventually removes them to make way for other great ones.

1 'The Informant!' (August 1) MFTMgr on YouTube Based on a true story, this film follows Mark Whitacre as he decides to reveal to the FBI the company he works for's price-fixing tactics. He becomes an informant, investigating his co-workers.

2 'Million Dollar Baby' (Aug. 1) Giphy Boxing trainer Frank (Clint Eastwood) is incapable of connecting to most people. But when young boxer Maggie (Hilary Swank) asks him to be her trainer, this changes everything.

3 'Steel Magnolias' (Aug. 1) Giphy This classic tells the story of a group of multi-generational women in a small town in the South as they cope with tragedy and grief.

4 'Gran Torino' (Aug. 1) Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Walt (Clint Eastwood) is a Korean War veteran who hates that his neighborhood has been taken over by minority, low-income families. But once he stops a gang from forcing his teenage neighbor to steal his Ford Gran Torino, he begins to form a strong bond with the boy, rethinking his way of seeing his new neighbors.

5 'The Aviator' (Aug. 1) Giphy This biopic tells the story of Howard Hughes, an aviation pioneer and Hollywood director. Even though his life seemed perfect on the surface as he became more successful throughout the years, he was secretly battling severe obsessive–compulsive disorder.

6 'Afflicted' (Aug.10) JoBlo Movie Trailers on YouTube This isn't your typical thriller. Two friends plan an "epic" trip abroad but it goes awry once one of them contracts a mysterious illness that completely changes him. It's up to them to figure out what it is and find a cure.

7 'No Country For Old Men' (August 11) Giphy After a drug deal goes wrong, a welder (Josh Brolin) finds $2 million and intends to keep it for himself. That is, until killer Chigurh (Javier Bardem) does everything in his power to get to the welder, murdering everyone who stands in the way of getting what he wants.

8 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' (Aug. 17) Netflix on YouTube Imagine if every crush you've ever had knew how you feel about them. Lara Jean Song Covey unfortunately learns what it's like once letters she wrote to her crushes with no intention of ever sharing them are shared with every boy from her past.