20 Target Sweaters Under $40 That Will Have You Craving A PSL

While some climates may still be sweltering in summer heat, fall is well on its way. That means out with the old summer clothes and in with the new fall sweaters. If you're looking to have a fall wardrobe refresh, Target has you covered. These 20 Target sweaters under $40 will help you transition your closet into the cooler weather without breaking the bank.

For fall, Target launched over 1,800 new styles in both their men's and women's categories, and the under $40 price tag of most items makes the new pieces nearly irresistible. The retailer has made sure everyone is included in its fall launches, with both straight and plus size lines launching new options for shoppers. Offering picks from extra-small to 4X, Target is giving almost every shopper something to love.

If you want to shop retailer's new pieces, picking up some staple sweaters is the way to go. From cardigans to pull-overs and autumnal colors to crisp neutrals, you are bound to find an affordable piece to add to your closet at the retailer. Target's sweater selection for fall will have you craving a PSL and reaching for your credit card — without regretting your bill later. Check out the best cozy picks from the new releases below.

1. Duster Cardigan

Duster cardigans may just be the height of comfort and style. Not only is this design on trend, but it can be styled a multitude of ways. Pair it with a dress for a chill boho look, or rock it with a pair of skinny jeans and a scarf for a more classic look.

2. V-Neck Pullover

A pull-over will never go out of style. There's a reason you see them on nearly every store's shelf. This v-neck is no exception. The piece is classic, but the squash color and ribbed material gives it a bit of a modern update.

3. Belted Cardigan

If you're not into a traditional, button-front cardigan, a wrap version like this one could be ideal for you. While this sweater could certainly be worn with a pair of jeans, it's also just dressed up enough for work during the cooler months.

4. '90s Stripes

The '90s aren't dead quite yet, and this sweater proves it. With its oversized silhouette, thick strips, and brown and cream color pattern, it'll have you embracing your Nirvana, Seattle grunge side.

5. Cropped Varsity Pullover

Bring back your middle school years in this cable knit varsity sweater. While you probably wouldn't have been allowed to wear this cropped style in school (thanks, dress code), you've can now. Go full on rebel with it.

6. Subtle Details

You may think that a black turtleneck is boring. However, the subtle and pretty button details on the back of this Who What Wear sweater spices things up. Maybe this fall you should check out turtlenecks again.

7. '80s Inspo

Can't get enough Stranger Things? Love '80s dance pop? Why not translate those things into your fall fashion. The neon teal and puffy shoulders of this Target cardigan will give you all of the '80s fashion vibes you could possibly need.

8. Leopard Print Crew Neck

In case you hadn't heard, animal print is in. From flats to pants and now to sweaters, the pattern can used as a great neutral or pop with basics like black trousers or jeans.

9. Classic Cableknit

Another staple during the cold weather months is cable knit. The thicker material with its classic knitted pattern is frequently found on family Christmas cards and in Hallmark movies. Other than its pop culture popularity, it's simply a great piece for your wardrobe.

10. Sweater Hoodie

A hoodie and a sweater had a baby, and it's this hybrid sweatershirt. While the piece may look like your every day hoodie, it's actually made with a knit sweater material and features a cowl neck that elevates it more than your average workout pullover.

11. Oversized Grandpa Sweater

Don't just a grandpa sweater by its name. Sure, the inspiration behind this look may be those old cardigans you've seen grandpas wear, but the look is on trend. Slide this cardigan on with a tank and let it slip off the shoulder, or simply wear it unbuttoned with a pair of jeans. The piece is perfect for daytime wear.

12. Polka Dots

While animal print may be everywhere right now, don't discount other patterns. The polka dots on this classic crewneck pullover give it a little bit of sass and separate it from other sweaters you may see this fall.

13. Mockneck Pullover

If you feel like you're suffocating every time you wear a turtleneck, a mockneck may be the answer. This sweater gives you the look of a high neck, but it provides a bit of extra room. Plus, the button detail on the side of this piece make it a unique take on the style.

14. Modern Turtleneck

For those whose styles lean toward more modern silhouettes and contemporary elements, this 3/4 length sweater will be perfect. From the boxy cut to the wide sleeves and cowl neck, it's a new take on the turtleneck for fall.

15. Ruffle Sleeves

Try something different this fall in these ruffle sleeves. While the ribbed knit material of this sweater is found on many pieces, the elbow-length ruffle sleeves are completely different than other offerings at Target.

16. Pocket T-Shirt Sweater

Some climates just don't get cold until late in the year, but sometimes you just want to feel those fall vibes. Snag this sweater T-shirt as a way to embrace pumpkin spice season without sweating to death.

17. Sweater Poncho

This sweater poncho from features a cool cowl neck and bell sleeves that give the illusion of more shape while still being comfortable.

18. Wrap Pullover

Fall styles tend to focus on layering, and this wrap cardigan is the perfect example. While you could wear it alone for a more daring look, the plunging neckline is perfect for adding a T-shirt underneath as another layer that'll give a bit of cover.

19. Classic Button Front

A classic cardigan will never get old. Not only are button front styles a great piece when it comes to layering, but they also can be worn in a variety of ways. Whether you're pairing the piece with jeans or throwing it on over a dress for some added warmth, you should have at least one in your wardrobe.

20. Geometric Colorblocking

If you're looking for a more contemporary design, this color-blocked, geometric print is ideal. Not only is the tan and cream combination a great neutral, but the unique placement of the shapes gives this sweater something special

Head to Target now and get ready for PSL season with your new sweaters.