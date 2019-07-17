23 Of The Best Plus Size Pieces At Target For Under $50
Even if you secretly hate Target for somehow always being able to suck hundreds of dollars out of your bank account on any given visit, it's hard to deny that the store has great collection of clothes. And Target's plus size clothing selection is keeps growing by the day, it seems. But the best part about the retailer is that Target actually provides affordable plus size clothing options, something that's not always been available for shoppers over a size 12 or 14 — especially when it comes to trendy pieces.
Target's current plus size collection includes everything from super sexy little black dresses, to gorgeous sundresses, and shorts that will keep you cool (and stylish) all summer long. All of it is just as cute (if not cuter) than any straight size line, and most pieces are available up to size 4X. So if you're looking to stock up on some summer basics or are just in need of a little retail therapy, here are 23 of the best, most affordable plus size pieces Target has to offer right now. Everything is less than $50, size inclusive, and available to shop online now! I don't think it gets much better than that.
Animal Print Short Sleeved T-Shirt
A statement T-shirt, that's animal print, and it's only $14? What more do I really need to say here? This is a win-win.
Snake Print Midi Skirt
Animal print midi skirts are very, very in, and for good reason: they're super versatile. Whether you want to style it with a sexy satin tank top or an oversized graphic tee, it's an exceptionally easy piece to transition from day to night.
High-Rise Maxi Skirt With Slit
But if you're not into animal prints, or would like a longer cut, this maxi skirt would make a great, equally trendy substitute.
Square Neck Midi Dress
The black, summer peasant dress of your dreams has officially arrived — and it's less than $33.
V-Neck Pleated Maxi Dress
Marigold yellow is everywhere this season, and this dress is a great way to experiment with the color trend. Plus, it's got a timeless silhouette, which will make it a staple in your closet for years to come. Not to mention, it looks comfortable AF.
Green Utility Wide Leg Pants
This is the type of pant you can wear year-round: First, you can pair with your favorite summer T-shirts and tanks while it's hot, and then rock with ankle boots in the fall.
Orange Tube Top
Didn't think you needed an orange tube top bodysuit in your wardrobe? For only $16, think again.
White Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress
If you're a bride and have a shower or rehearsal event to attend this summer, please buy this immediately. It's far too cute to pass by. But even if you're single, you should get this, too.
Short Sleeved Cropped Bardot Top
This top is great for two main reasons: The off-the-shoulder trend isn't dying anytime soon, and its cute bow feature makes it extra hard to resist.
Strappy Asymmetrical Neck Dress
Bet you didn't know that Target made such sexy little black dresses. I certainly didn't, either. But the best part about this frock is that it reminds me of the '90s in all the best ways. Oh, and it's only $22!
Women's Plus Size Sleeveless Square Neck Tiered Button Front Dress
This chic, yellow dress is the perfect fit for a summer garden party, or any other outdoor summer affair.
Floral Print Strappy Romper
Have you ever even seen a more comfortable-looking romper? I think not!
Sleeveless Square Neck Shoulder Tie Dress
This flowy dress would be perfect for any occasion, whether it be a baby shower, casual summer wedding, or night out with friends.
Floral Print Wrap Dress
Is it just me or are you sensing a color trend happening here? Everyone needs a classic wrap dress in their closet and at only $27.99, this bright yellow dress is a great choice.
Plus Size Wide Crop Pants
A classic pair of cropped wide leg pants are such a great staple piece to have on hand. These particular ones are available in black, olive, and white, and go up to a size 26W.
V-Neck Belted Jumpsuit
If I can give you one piece of very practical advice this summer, let it be this: Buy all the jumpsuits. Especially when they are as cute as this one.
Sleeveless V-Neck Button-Front Denim Jumpsuit
Same point stands.
V-Neck Babydoll Dress
This is the perfect light, casual dress to wear for just about any occasion. You could wear it as if for a more simple look, or jazz it up with a belt and some accessories to spice things up.
Strappy Tie Front Midi Dress
Just picturing this dress over a white T-shirt or with a strappy, heeled sandal makes me want to run out and buy it. And I'm sure you feel the same way, too!
V-Neck Woven Cami
This top is less than $20, super trendy, and will look good with everything from animal print to denim.
Striped T-Shirt
This T-shirt looks like it came right from the '90s and that is a very, very good thing for anyone who enjoys a bit of nostalgia.
Floral Strappy Lace Cami
And if you want a slightly sexier '90s-inspired top, there's also this option.
Now, if you will excuse me, I'm off to spend a nice chunk of change at Target!