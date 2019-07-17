Even if you secretly hate Target for somehow always being able to suck hundreds of dollars out of your bank account on any given visit, it's hard to deny that the store has great collection of clothes. And Target's plus size clothing selection is keeps growing by the day, it seems. But the best part about the retailer is that Target actually provides affordable plus size clothing options, something that's not always been available for shoppers over a size 12 or 14 — especially when it comes to trendy pieces.

Target's current plus size collection includes everything from super sexy little black dresses, to gorgeous sundresses, and shorts that will keep you cool (and stylish) all summer long. All of it is just as cute (if not cuter) than any straight size line, and most pieces are available up to size 4X. So if you're looking to stock up on some summer basics or are just in need of a little retail therapy, here are 23 of the best, most affordable plus size pieces Target has to offer right now. Everything is less than $50, size inclusive, and available to shop online now! I don't think it gets much better than that.

Animal Print Short Sleeved T-Shirt Animal Print T-Shirt $14 | Target Sizes 1X - 4X Buy On Target A statement T-shirt, that's animal print, and it's only $14? What more do I really need to say here? This is a win-win.

Snake Print Midi Skirt Snake Print Midi Skirt $22 | Target Sizes 1X - 4X Buy On Target Animal print midi skirts are very, very in, and for good reason: they're super versatile. Whether you want to style it with a sexy satin tank top or an oversized graphic tee, it's an exceptionally easy piece to transition from day to night.

High-Rise Maxi Skirt With Slit Maxi Skirt With Slit $44.99 | Target Sizes 14W - 26W Buy On Target But if you're not into animal prints, or would like a longer cut, this maxi skirt would make a great, equally trendy substitute.

Square Neck Midi Dress Square Neck Tiered Maxi Dress $32.99 | Target Sizes X - 4X Buy On Target The black, summer peasant dress of your dreams has officially arrived — and it's less than $33.

V-Neck Pleated Maxi Dress V-Neck Pleated Maxi Dress $34.99 | Target Sizes X - 4X Buy On Target Marigold yellow is everywhere this season, and this dress is a great way to experiment with the color trend. Plus, it's got a timeless silhouette, which will make it a staple in your closet for years to come. Not to mention, it looks comfortable AF.

Green Utility Wide Leg Pants Wide Leg Utility Pants $41.99 | Target Sizes 14W - 22W Buy On Target This is the type of pant you can wear year-round: First, you can pair with your favorite summer T-shirts and tanks while it's hot, and then rock with ankle boots in the fall.

Orange Tube Top Orange Strapless Bodysuit $16 | Target 1X - 4X Buy On Target Didn't think you needed an orange tube top bodysuit in your wardrobe? For only $16, think again.

White Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress White Off-The-Shoulder Dress $45 | Target Sizes X - 4X Buy On Target If you're a bride and have a shower or rehearsal event to attend this summer, please buy this immediately. It's far too cute to pass by. But even if you're single, you should get this, too.

Short Sleeved Cropped Bardot Top Short Sleeved Cropped Bardot Top $26.99 | Target Sizes X - 4X Buy On Target This top is great for two main reasons: The off-the-shoulder trend isn't dying anytime soon, and its cute bow feature makes it extra hard to resist.

Strappy Asymmetrical Neck Dress Strappy Asymmetrical Neck Dress $22 | Target Sizes 1X - 4X Buy On Target Bet you didn't know that Target made such sexy little black dresses. I certainly didn't, either. But the best part about this frock is that it reminds me of the '90s in all the best ways. Oh, and it's only $22!

Women's Plus Size Sleeveless Square Neck Tiered Button Front Dress Square Neck Tiered Button-Front Dress $41.99 | Target Sizes X - 4X Buy On Target This chic, yellow dress is the perfect fit for a summer garden party, or any other outdoor summer affair.

Floral Print Strappy Romper Floral Print Strappy Romper $28 | Target Sizes 1X - 4X Buy On Target Have you ever even seen a more comfortable-looking romper? I think not!

Sleeveless Square Neck Shoulder Tie Dress Square Neck Shoulder Tie Column dress $41.99 | Target Sizes X - 4X Buy On Target This flowy dress would be perfect for any occasion, whether it be a baby shower, casual summer wedding, or night out with friends.

Floral Print Wrap Dress Floral Print Wrap Dress $27.99 | Target Sizes X - 4X Buy On Target Is it just me or are you sensing a color trend happening here? Everyone needs a classic wrap dress in their closet and at only $27.99, this bright yellow dress is a great choice.

Plus Size Wide Crop Pants Wide Leg Crop Pants $32.99 | Target Sizes 14W - 26W Buy On Target A classic pair of cropped wide leg pants are such a great staple piece to have on hand. These particular ones are available in black, olive, and white, and go up to a size 26W.

V-Neck Belted Jumpsuit V-Neck Belted Jumpsuit $46.99 | Target X - 4X Buy On Target If I can give you one piece of very practical advice this summer, let it be this: Buy all the jumpsuits. Especially when they are as cute as this one.

V-Neck Babydoll Dress Tiered Babydoll Dress $27.99 | Target Sizes X - 4X Buy On Target This is the perfect light, casual dress to wear for just about any occasion. You could wear it as if for a more simple look, or jazz it up with a belt and some accessories to spice things up.

Strappy Tie Front Midi Dress Strappy Tie Front Midi Slip Dress $31 | Target 1X - 4X Buy On Target Just picturing this dress over a white T-shirt or with a strappy, heeled sandal makes me want to run out and buy it. And I'm sure you feel the same way, too!

V-Neck Woven Cami Sleeveless V-Neck Woven Cami $19.99 | Target Sizes X - 4X Buy On Target This top is less than $20, super trendy, and will look good with everything from animal print to denim.

Striped T-Shirt Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt $11 | Target Sizes 1X - 4X Buy On Target This T-shirt looks like it came right from the '90s and that is a very, very good thing for anyone who enjoys a bit of nostalgia.