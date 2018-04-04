20 Weird But Genius Things That Even People Who Say They “Don’t Want Anything” Will Love

When surrounding birthdays or holidays, the phrase, "I don't want anything" most likely means one of two things: One, "I can't think of anything off the top of my head," or two, "I don't need any more clutter." As a result, the best gifts for people who don't want anything are practical things that serve a purpose — something that your friend or loved one can use on a daily basis to solve a problem they didn't even realize they had. That way, said-thing will never sit on a shelf collecting dust.

The last time I said, "I don't want anything" to a friend, I received a tub of activated charcoal. For those of you who don't know, that's basically a pile of powder made from burnt wood, but because it can absorb up to 200 times its weight, it immediately became the most important staple in my beauty routine. I am now of the firm belief that the oddest gifts are also some of the best.

As a result, these definitely aren't your ordinary sock and mug combos (which are certainly useful, but not all that original). These are the weird but brilliant gifts that your friend might not even know how to use at first, but once they get the hang of it, they'll be thrilled you decided to get them something after all.

1. This Must-Have DIY Beauty Ingredient For White Teeth And Clear Skin

Schizandu Activated Charcoal Powder, $17, Amazon

A weird but vastly useful gift, this activated charcoal powder is one of the most well-rounded DIY beauty ingredients ever. It's got 100 percent activated charcoal (with no additives or chemicals), so it's wonderful for face masks, whitening teeth, healing bites and wounds, and helping out your digestion.

2. This Eco-Friendly Diffuser For A Fresh Space

InnoGear Real Bamboo Essential Oil Diffuser, $24, Amazon

Wonderful for adding moisture back into the air, purifying your space, and utilizing your favorite health-giving essential oils, this InnoGear essential oil diffuser is made from exotic bamboo for a sleek addition to your desk or bedroom. It's got seven LED color settings and four working modes for safe and reliable use.

3. This Solar Charger You Can Take Anywhere

Dizaul Solar Charger, $23, Amazon

This waterproof solar powered charger is perfect for anyone who can't seem to go five minutes without their phone, which is pretty much everyone these days! It features two USB ports, a shockproof design that's built to be knocked around, and is capable of charging a phone — iPhone, Android, and Windows phones included — a GoPro camera, a GPS, and more. Best of all, it can be clipped onto your bag so you can charge it while you're out!

4. For The Efficient Reader In Your Life

PagePal Page Holder, $21, Amazon

When someone says they don't want anything, a practical gift is always better, and what's more practical than comfortably holding your book with one hand? The PagePal Page holder is made from American walnut wood, and it's got a sleek and durable build that slips over your thumb, so you can hold the pages open while simultaneously sipping wine.

5. A Digital Light Brite And Speaker All In One

Divoom Aurabox Bluetooth Pixel Speaker, $40, Amazon

The Divoom Aurabox Bluetooth pixel speaker wirelessly delivers your favorite music with loud and clear quality, but that's not the innovative part. It also uses colorful pixels to create your very own LED drawing or sign straight from your phone, and it can even show your calls, texts, and notifications on screen.

6. The Gift Of Flawless Curls

Kiss Products Instawave Automatic Hair Curler, $35, Amazon

I'm of the belief that even when you have all of the hair tools, you can never have enough hair tools. This weird but innovative Kiss Products Instawave hair curler automatically spins, gently catching the hair in its tabs for flawless, loose curls without any styling skill.

7. This Brilliant Light For Indoor Plants And Herb Gardens

Aokey Led Grow Light, $25, Amazon

If you know anyone who struggles with their indoor herb garden come winter, then the Aokey LED grow light is an unconventional yet genius gift. It's got targeted wavelengths that feed your plants with much-needed light, and an adjustable gooseneck and desk clip for convenience.

8. This Handy Cleaning Brush That Makes Fabrics Look Like New

Home-it 3 in 1 Clothes Brush, $9, Amazon

This is trusty clothes brush can bring high-quality cleaning to high-quality fabrics. This convenient tool is part lint brush, part shoe horn, and part cloth brush. Made from walnut wood with chrome accents, it can easily lift stubborn lint from sofas with the stiff bristles on one and works way better than lint-rollers to remove lint from delicate fabrics with the soft bristles.

9. This Conversation Piece That Purifies The Air

Himalayan Rock Salt Bowl Lamp, $14, Amazon

This rock salt bowl lamp adds a warm touch to your friend's space with its calming orange glow. Because it's made from real Himalayan salt, it also purifies the air by releasing negative ions that cling to bacteria and allergens.

10. This Bottle That Keeps Your Water Icy Cold For More Than A Whole Day

Corkcicle Triple Insulated Water Bottle, $28, Amazon

Because of its triple stainless steel insulation and no-spill threaded top, the Corkcicle water bottle keeps beverages cold for up to 25 hours and hot for over 12. It's also got a non-slip bottom and a condensation-proof outside, and comes in 22 gorgeous colors. "Obsessed. So many compliments! Easy to hold, actually stays chilled and holds enough water for the day!" says one hydration-enthusiast, and coffee fans are thrilled, too.

11. This Must-Have Gadget For The World Traveler

BONAZZA Universal World Travel Adapter Kit, $37, Amazon

This BONAZZA universal world travel adapter kit ensures that your laidback friend can stay that way anywhere in the world. It's got four USB ports and pop-out plugs that are compatible in more than 150 countries. It's also got built-in surge protectors, and reviewers love that it's compact, lightweight, and always saves the vacation.

12. When In Doubt, Shop For Their Pet

KittiKubbi, $69, Amazon

Just because they don't want anything doesn't mean their pet doesn't. The KittiKubbi is a handcrafted felt cave for up to two cats at a time. It's soft, comfortable, and warm (but totally breathable), and because it's made from wool, it's safe for the environment, as well as your pet.

13. Simulate Sunlight For A Gentle And Easy Morning

INLIFE Wake Up Light Alarm Clock, $37, Amazon

Anyone on the face of the earth could benefit from the INLIFE wake-up light alarm clock. It uses a soft, natural-looking warm light to gradually wake you up in the morning, so you can balance your circadian rhythm and start your day off rested. The colors, brightness, settings, and alarm noises are all customization, and you can charge or power it three different ways.

14. A Pair Of Futuristic Earbuds With Zero Wires Whatsoever

GRDE Bluetooth Earbuds, $29, Amazon

These GRDE Bluetooth earbuds are awesome for any athlete, music enthusiast, or wire-hater. They have a snug but comfortable design that fits in your ears without falling out, and they're sweatproof for intense workouts. They've also got a super long battery life, a single button control that can even answer your calls, and a reliable pairing function with super clear sound.

15. This Genius Bowl That Holds Your Snacks (And The Remains)

Joseph Joseph Double Dish, $18, Amazon

I don't care how empty your wishlist is; no one can say no to something that holds the edible and the inedible simultaneously. The Kody Double Dish has a curved removable bowl for your cherries, edamame beans, pistachio nuts, and olives, and a wide lipped bowl for your pits, shells, and seeds. It's also totally dishwasher safe.

16. This Growth Serum That Promises To Give You Fuller Brows And Lashes

Eyelash & Eyebrow Serum, $18, Amazon

This eyelash growth serum can help increase thickness and length in just two weeks of daily use. By providing vital eyelash nutrition and hydration, it helps promote growth and accelerate regeneration. Plus it’s an all-natural, organic formula that shouldn't cause irritation or unwanted side-effects. For eighteen bucks? You have to try it for yourself.

17. This Game That Will Be The Life Of The Party

Drunk, Stoned or Stupid, $16, Amazon

If you’re looking to spice up game night, Drunk, Stoned, or Stupid can take a hilariously dark turn for everyone: it’s a super engaging card game that lets you talk trash to and with your besties, obvy, bringing everyone closer together. Pick a card, read it out loud, and decide which person it best describes; be prepared for people to stop being polite and get really real. These cards aren’t for the ultra-sensitive, but they range from “Lose their pants” to “Is down for anything, as long as it’s drugs.” If that sounds like anyone you know, you’re pretty much guaranteed to have a good time playing this game.

18. This Herb Growing Kit That Has Everything You Need To Get Stated

EasyStart Kitchen Garden Herbs, $20, Amazon

You can put your green thumb to work with this organic herb kit that includes everything you need to channel your inner herbalist and trust me, we all have one. The kit comes seeds for you to start growing from scratch, including oregano, parsley, cilantro, basil, sage, and lemon balm. All the herbs are totally organic and they’re all great for cooking, making your own spices, infusing your own old, and making a healing herbal tea. This herb kit is a total treat for anyone that has doubts about their gardening skills.

19. This Brilliant Night Light That Turns On When Your Feet Touch The Floor

Motion Activated Bed Light, $17, Amazon

These incredibly brilliant bed lights will turn on the moment your feet hit the floor — and will shut off automatically 90 seconds after no motion is detected. The light is ultra-warm and ambient so it won't disturb anyone who is still sleeping, and the 3M backing is easy to install everywhere — including bathrooms and kitchens.

20. This Journal That Will Last You 5 Years

Every Day: A Five-Year Memory Book, $12, Amazon

With social media, it’s easy to permanently preserve our thoughts and photos, but not everything is shareable and with this five-year memory book, you can keep the good, the bad, and the ugly close to you. This journal is travel-size which makes it perfect for jotting down anything from weird interaction on the train, proud moments in the office, or when you’re killing time in between plans. It’s vibrantly colored and low-pressure, so it’s even great for folks that aren’t devout journalers, but are looking for a healthy outlet. According to one reviewer, the benefits of this book kick in after a couple of years, because what you wrote in the past starts to surprise you. This book is great for heightening your own self-awareness.

