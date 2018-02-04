Before you sit down to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, there is a much more adorable game that should be on your watch list: and that's Puppy Bowl XIV. Animal Planet has recruited a brand new batch of puppies to participate in the annual fluff fest, and you can get to know all the 2018 Puppy Bowl puppies, ranked by cuteness for your enjoyment.

This year, 39 puppies were recruited to join the starting lineup of Team Fluff and Team Ruff, with 90 puppies total joining the game. Every Puppy Bowl puppy is available for adoption, coming from 48 shelters in 25 different states and territories, including puppies rescued from post-hurricane Puerto Rico and Florida. Puppy Bowl XIV will have the largest number of puppies ever, and while all of them are cute, some of them are just cuter than others.

Granted, taste in puppies is fully dependent on the human, and we can all agree that every puppy is deserving of our endless love and belly rubs, but, alas, this is a competition, and the dogs of Team Ruff and Team Fluff are all fierce competitors. The 2018 Puppy Bowl puppies want us to rank them from most cute to least cute — just look at their little faces! And who are we to deny them?

1 Mr. Wigglesworth Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Shar-Pei

Age: 15 weeks

Cuteness Level: ALL OF THE WIGGLES

2 Vaughn Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Border Collie — Shiba Inu

Age: 15 weeks

Cuteness Level: Mr. Vaughn Flufferton

3 Blueberry Pie Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Miniature Poodle — Chihuahua

Age: 15 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Sweet As Pie

4 Sunny Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier – Rottweiler

Age: 14 weeks

Cuteness Level: Marble Cake

5 Joker Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Shih Tzu — Yorkshire Terrier

Age: 15 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You

6 Ana Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog — Catahoula Leopard Dog

Age: 17 Weeks

Cuteness Level: 11/11 Would Save From Burning Building

7 Sally Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound

Age: 13 weeks

Cuteness Level: Little Miss Sweet Face

8 Hannah Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Bulldog

Age: 13 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Droopy Ears

9 Checkers Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Chihuahua

Age: 13 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Smooch

10 J-Paw (Short For Jennifer Pawrence) Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Miniature Poodle — Chihuahua

Age: 15 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Plushy

11 Edwin Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: German Shepherd — Rottweiler

Age: 17 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Rub-a-dub-dub 'Dat Belly

12 Lila Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Chihuahua — English Toy Spaniel

Age: 15 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Pupper Pout

13 Kelly Barkson Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Not Listed

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Labrador Retriever

Age: 18 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Miss Independent Except For This Pup

14 Buckalew Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Chihuahua — Dachshund

Age: 13 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Elle Woods Approved

15 Alvin Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Germain Shorthaired Pointer — Rottweiler

Age: 17 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Boop-boop-boop

16 Kitsy Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Shiba Inu

Age: 19 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Foxy

17 Carlo Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Pug

Age: 15 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Wrinkles

18 Juniper Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — American Bulldog

Age: 15 Weeks

Cuteness Level: 10/10 Would Hug

19 Tyler Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Chihuahua — Shih Tzu

Age: 20 weeks

Cuteness Level: Chewbacca

20 Peanut Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Australian Shepherd — Pointer

Age: 15 weeks

Cuteness Level: Velvet Ear Flops

21 Kaleb Junior Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Chihuahua — Chow Chow

Age: 13 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Porg

22 Clyde Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Corgi

Age: 17 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Corgi Butt

23 Olympia Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Great Pyrenees

Age: 19 weeks

Cuteness Level: Fluffy Flufferton

24 Mango Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Chihuahua

Age: 16 Weeks

Cuteness Level: 10/10 Would Scratch Ears

25 Joy Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Miniature Poodle

Age: 15 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Camila Cabello's Bow Phase

26 Bear Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Foxhound

Age: 16 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Phantom Of The Opera

27 Savannah Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Bull Terrier — American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: 15 weeks

Cuteness Level: Those Ears Though

28 Sophie Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Poodle — Golden Retriever

Age: 21 weeks

Cuteness Level: Goldie Locks

29 Chance Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Dalmatian

Age: 18 Weeks

Cuteness Level: 101 Spots

30 Biscuit Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Chihuahua — Miniature Pinscher

Age: 13 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Love "Tail" The End

21 Barry Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound — Great Pyrenees

Age: 20 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Smize

32 Miss Brie Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Russell Terrier — American Eskimo Dog

Age: 17 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Would Pat For Love

33 Stripe Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Labrador Retriever — German Shepherd

Age: 19 weeks

Cuteness Level: Retrieve My Heart

34 Boomer Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Chihuahua — Pomeranian

Age: 14 Weeks

Cuteness Level: Boom Clap!

35 Luna Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Pomeranian — Miniature Pinscher

Age: 17 weeks

Cuteness Level: Dark Knight

36 Petree Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Pomeranian — Pekingese

Age: 15 weeks

Cuteness Level: Those Eyes Though

37 Moonshine Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Border Collie

Age: 24 weeks

Cuteness Level: Kiss

38 Morris Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Pomeranian

Age: 14 weeks

Cuteness Level: Pom Pom