2018 Puppy Bowl Puppies, Ranked By Cuteness For Your Fluffy Enjoyment

Before you sit down to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, there is a much more adorable game that should be on your watch list: and that's Puppy Bowl XIV. Animal Planet has recruited a brand new batch of puppies to participate in the annual fluff fest, and you can get to know all the 2018 Puppy Bowl puppies, ranked by cuteness for your enjoyment.

This year, 39 puppies were recruited to join the starting lineup of Team Fluff and Team Ruff, with 90 puppies total joining the game. Every Puppy Bowl puppy is available for adoption, coming from 48 shelters in 25 different states and territories, including puppies rescued from post-hurricane Puerto Rico and Florida. Puppy Bowl XIV will have the largest number of puppies ever, and while all of them are cute, some of them are just cuter than others.

Granted, taste in puppies is fully dependent on the human, and we can all agree that every puppy is deserving of our endless love and belly rubs, but, alas, this is a competition, and the dogs of Team Ruff and Team Fluff are all fierce competitors. The 2018 Puppy Bowl puppies want us to rank them from most cute to least cute — just look at their little faces! And who are we to deny them?

1Mr. Wigglesworth

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Shar-Pei
  • Age: 15 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: ALL OF THE WIGGLES

2Vaughn

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Border Collie — Shiba Inu
  • Age: 15 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Mr. Vaughn Flufferton

3Blueberry Pie

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Miniature Poodle — Chihuahua
  • Age: 15 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Sweet As Pie

4Sunny

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier – Rottweiler
  • Age: 14 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Marble Cake

5Joker

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Shih Tzu — Yorkshire Terrier
  • Age: 15 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You

6Ana

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog — Catahoula Leopard Dog
  • Age: 17 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: 11/11 Would Save From Burning Building

7Sally

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound
  • Age: 13 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Little Miss Sweet Face

8Hannah

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Bulldog
  • Age: 13 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Droopy Ears

9Checkers

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Chihuahua
  • Age: 13 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Smooch

10J-Paw (Short For Jennifer Pawrence)

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Miniature Poodle — Chihuahua
  • Age: 15 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Plushy

11Edwin

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: German Shepherd — Rottweiler
  • Age: 17 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Rub-a-dub-dub 'Dat Belly

12Lila

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Chihuahua — English Toy Spaniel
  • Age: 15 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Pupper Pout

13Kelly Barkson

  • Team Affiliation: Not Listed
  • Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Labrador Retriever
  • Age: 18 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Miss Independent Except For This Pup

14Buckalew

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Chihuahua — Dachshund
  • Age: 13 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Elle Woods Approved

15Alvin

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Germain Shorthaired Pointer — Rottweiler
  • Age: 17 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Boop-boop-boop

16Kitsy

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Shiba Inu
  • Age: 19 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Foxy

17Carlo

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Pug
  • Age: 15 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Wrinkles

18Juniper

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — American Bulldog
  • Age: 15 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: 10/10 Would Hug

19Tyler

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Chihuahua — Shih Tzu
  • Age: 20 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Chewbacca

20Peanut

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Australian Shepherd — Pointer
  • Age: 15 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Velvet Ear Flops

21Kaleb Junior

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Chihuahua — Chow Chow
  • Age: 13 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Porg

22Clyde

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Corgi
  • Age: 17 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Corgi Butt

23Olympia

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Great Pyrenees
  • Age: 19 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Fluffy Flufferton

24Mango

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Chihuahua
  • Age: 16 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: 10/10 Would Scratch Ears

25Joy

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Miniature Poodle
  • Age: 15 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Camila Cabello's Bow Phase

26Bear

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Foxhound
  • Age: 16 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Phantom Of The Opera

27Savannah

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Bull Terrier — American Staffordshire Terrier
  • Age: 15 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Those Ears Though

28Sophie

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Poodle — Golden Retriever
  • Age: 21 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Goldie Locks

29Chance

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Dalmatian
  • Age: 18 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: 101 Spots

30Biscuit

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Chihuahua — Miniature Pinscher
  • Age: 13 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Love "Tail" The End

31Barry

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound — Great Pyrenees
  • Age: 20 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Smize

32Miss Brie

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Russell Terrier — American Eskimo Dog
  • Age: 17 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Would Pat For Love

33Stripe

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever — German Shepherd
  • Age: 19 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Retrieve My Heart

34Boomer

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Chihuahua — Pomeranian
  • Age: 14 Weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Boom Clap!

35Luna

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Pomeranian — Miniature Pinscher
  • Age: 17 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Dark Knight

36Petree

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Pomeranian — Pekingese
  • Age: 15 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Those Eyes Though

37Moonshine

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Border Collie
  • Age: 24 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Kiss

38Morris

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Pomeranian
  • Age: 14 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Pom Pom

39Buttons

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Cocker Spaniel
  • Age: 21 weeks
  • Cuteness Level: Floppy Flopperton

May the fluffiest and ruffiest team win.