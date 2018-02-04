2018 Puppy Bowl Puppies, Ranked By Cuteness For Your Fluffy Enjoyment
Before you sit down to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, there is a much more adorable game that should be on your watch list: and that's Puppy Bowl XIV. Animal Planet has recruited a brand new batch of puppies to participate in the annual fluff fest, and you can get to know all the 2018 Puppy Bowl puppies, ranked by cuteness for your enjoyment.
This year, 39 puppies were recruited to join the starting lineup of Team Fluff and Team Ruff, with 90 puppies total joining the game. Every Puppy Bowl puppy is available for adoption, coming from 48 shelters in 25 different states and territories, including puppies rescued from post-hurricane Puerto Rico and Florida. Puppy Bowl XIV will have the largest number of puppies ever, and while all of them are cute, some of them are just cuter than others.
Granted, taste in puppies is fully dependent on the human, and we can all agree that every puppy is deserving of our endless love and belly rubs, but, alas, this is a competition, and the dogs of Team Ruff and Team Fluff are all fierce competitors. The 2018 Puppy Bowl puppies want us to rank them from most cute to least cute — just look at their little faces! And who are we to deny them?
1Mr. Wigglesworth
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Shar-Pei
- Age: 15 weeks
- Cuteness Level: ALL OF THE WIGGLES
2Vaughn
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Border Collie — Shiba Inu
- Age: 15 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Mr. Vaughn Flufferton
3Blueberry Pie
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Miniature Poodle — Chihuahua
- Age: 15 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Sweet As Pie
4Sunny
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier – Rottweiler
- Age: 14 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Marble Cake
5Joker
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Shih Tzu — Yorkshire Terrier
- Age: 15 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You
6Ana
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog — Catahoula Leopard Dog
- Age: 17 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: 11/11 Would Save From Burning Building
7Sally
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound
- Age: 13 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Little Miss Sweet Face
8Hannah
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Bulldog
- Age: 13 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Droopy Ears
9Checkers
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Chihuahua
- Age: 13 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Smooch
10J-Paw (Short For Jennifer Pawrence)
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Miniature Poodle — Chihuahua
- Age: 15 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Plushy
11Edwin
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: German Shepherd — Rottweiler
- Age: 17 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Rub-a-dub-dub 'Dat Belly
12Lila
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Chihuahua — English Toy Spaniel
- Age: 15 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Pupper Pout
13Kelly Barkson
- Team Affiliation: Not Listed
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Labrador Retriever
- Age: 18 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Miss Independent Except For This Pup
14Buckalew
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Chihuahua — Dachshund
- Age: 13 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Elle Woods Approved
15Alvin
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Germain Shorthaired Pointer — Rottweiler
- Age: 17 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Boop-boop-boop
16Kitsy
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Shiba Inu
- Age: 19 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Foxy
17Carlo
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Pug
- Age: 15 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Wrinkles
18Juniper
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — American Bulldog
- Age: 15 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: 10/10 Would Hug
19Tyler
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Chihuahua — Shih Tzu
- Age: 20 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Chewbacca
20Peanut
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Australian Shepherd — Pointer
- Age: 15 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Velvet Ear Flops
21Kaleb Junior
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Chihuahua — Chow Chow
- Age: 13 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Porg
22Clyde
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Corgi
- Age: 17 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Corgi Butt
23Olympia
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Great Pyrenees
- Age: 19 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Fluffy Flufferton
24Mango
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Chihuahua
- Age: 16 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: 10/10 Would Scratch Ears
25Joy
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Miniature Poodle
- Age: 15 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Camila Cabello's Bow Phase
26Bear
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier — Foxhound
- Age: 16 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Phantom Of The Opera
27Savannah
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Bull Terrier — American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: 15 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Those Ears Though
28Sophie
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Poodle — Golden Retriever
- Age: 21 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Goldie Locks
29Chance
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Dalmatian
- Age: 18 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: 101 Spots
30Biscuit
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Chihuahua — Miniature Pinscher
- Age: 13 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Love "Tail" The End
21Barry
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound — Great Pyrenees
- Age: 20 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Smize
32Miss Brie
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Russell Terrier — American Eskimo Dog
- Age: 17 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Would Pat For Love
33Stripe
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Labrador Retriever — German Shepherd
- Age: 19 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Retrieve My Heart
34Boomer
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Chihuahua — Pomeranian
- Age: 14 Weeks
- Cuteness Level: Boom Clap!
35Luna
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Pomeranian — Miniature Pinscher
- Age: 17 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Dark Knight
36Petree
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Pomeranian — Pekingese
- Age: 15 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Those Eyes Though
37Moonshine
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: 24 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Kiss
38Morris
- Team Affiliation: Ruff
- Breed: Pomeranian
- Age: 14 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Pom Pom
39Buttons
- Team Affiliation: Fluff
- Breed: Cocker Spaniel
- Age: 21 weeks
- Cuteness Level: Floppy Flopperton
May the fluffiest and ruffiest team win.