Here’s your daily horoscope for October 9, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After the Moon leaves friendly yet detached Aquarius in the early afternoon, the Moon shifts into compassionate and tender Pisces. This will heighten our emotions, sensitivity, and intuition. With the Moon in this placement, we'll likely find ourselves in the mood for an escape, a retreat, or a really good nap.

Later in the afternoon, the Pisces Moon teams up with Venus in passionate Scorpio, which encourages us to foster and nourish connections with others that offer space for vulnerability, intimacy, and mutual healing.

By late tonight, the Pisces Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus. Since Pisces and Taurus are highly creative signs, having the Moon in Pisces join Uranus along with Venus in Scorpio, can also be an inspiring mix that helps us delve deeper into our passions and see things in a new light.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It might be hard to get going and keep going today, and it's because you need a time out to rest and re-charge. While you might not necessarily be in the mood to entertain others, enjoying some one-on-one time with someone you love could be soothing. Financially, a gift could come through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You get by with a little help from your friends today, so don't hesitate to reach out and connect with folks. You might be pleasantly surprised at how many people have your back. In fact, there's a chance that your friends or community could connect you to a professional opportunity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're focused on your career today and there's a good chance that you could make some headway with a project or plan you're working on. If you're seeking employment, this could also be a day to shoot your shot — the results could be promising. Don't let the past hold you back.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the mood for an escape or an adventure today — and with how hard you've been working, you deserve one. Seek out experiences and activities that can expand your mind, enrich your life, and offer you some fun. Time spent with friends or your lover could be magical.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself feeling a bit tender or moody than usual, which is usually a signal that you need to withdraw a bit and catch your breath. However, don't suffer in silence as spending time with family or close friends could boost your spirits. Career-wise, trust your instincts.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got the power of persuasion now, which makes today a good time for initiating the conversations and connections you want to have. Doing so can put you in the driver's seat when it comes to executing a plan or securing a new opportunity. Talk to those that inspire you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're focused on your to-do list today and you'll find yourself being able to get much done. At the same time, consider the ways that you can invest time into the the things that will bring you some return on your investment. Also, it's time to develop better money habits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With your magnetism higher than it's been in a while, don't be surprised if you have folks clamoring over themselves trying to get your attention today. But just remember that you're still the bees knees with or without the attention. In terms of your creative gifts, indulge them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit nostalgic today or in need of some tender loving care. As such, home and family related activities could be just what your heart needs. On a similar note, it's time for you to step back and get yourself grounded. Not being on the go is a welcome break.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be seeking out some inspiration or some words of comfort today and your friends and community are more than happy to oblige. Reach out and connect with the people that you love as their words can be a balm. Additionally, safeguard your mental energy from negative news and media.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your mind is on your finances today and there's a good chance that you'll be able to secure some extra funds for a long term goal, or receive a job offer. Meanwhile, it's time to break free of an old narrative regarding stability and financial security.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's all about you and your needs today, and that means you've got the green light to give yourself some extra love and care. If you need something to lift your spirits, traveling, planning a trip, or switching up your environment in some way could do the trick. Go on an adventure.