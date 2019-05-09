May is fully underway and while I'm a believer in looking forward, I'm making an exception for the best April makeup, skin care, and hair product launches you may have missed when they first came out. If you were a fan of all of the neon-colored, hydrating, and shimmery goodness that came from in March, buckle your seatbelt because April is bringing you more where that all came from.

So, what did April have in store for beauty lovers? Sephora Collection added a bunch of new products to its skin care line, including a water gel mask that will transform tired skin into hydrated and dewy skin in 15 minutes. Dior Beauty debuted a new brow gel mascara that'll give you the same enviable brows found on Miss Bella Hadid. For anyone looking to get their glow on, Charlotte Tilbury and ILIA have two new highlighters that will make your skin look extra luminous. And if you've been wanting to get in on the colored eyeliner trend, Tarte Cosmetics and Unframe The Beauty's new pencils will make it super easy and fun to do so.

Here are Bustle's favorite picks from everything that came out in April for what you need to add to your makeup, skin care, and hair routine right now.