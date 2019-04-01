Does it feel like you blinked and suddenly it was April? Yeah, me too. But now that the dreary, cold wintry days and Daylight saving time are both behind us, we can all bask in the bright, bold, and colorful glory that is spring beauty. (Loved you winter palettes, mean it!) In fact, most of the March beauty product launches celebrate the warmer temperatures and the sunnier days ahead. So if you are ready to trade in the deeper-hued, richly pigmented, and thicker textured eyeshadows, lipsticks, and moisturizers for its lighter, dewier, and more shimmery counterparts, you're in luck. This roundup is filled with everything you need to spruce up your vanity and makeup bag for spring.

So, what did March have in store for beauty lovers? A slew of glossy lip tints (care of Dior Beauty and Chanel), a new brow long-lasting formula from Anastasia Beverly Hills, an oil-free foundation from Clinique that's packed with skin care ingredients, and a cannabis-infused primer from Milk Makeup that's getting a ton of hype. And that's just the beginning, folks.

Here are Bustle's favorite picks from everything that came out in March for what you need to add to your makeup, skin care, and hair routine right now.

Drunk Elephant Slaai™ Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser with Bamboo Booster™ Slaai™ Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser with Bamboo Booster™ $34 Sephora Buy Now On Sephora Drunk Elephant launched its very first cleanser this month and it's a good one, especially for those of us who love a melty, buttery makeup-removing cleansing balm. It's made with antioxidant-rich fruit extracts and oils as well as a blend of marula and baobab oil to soothe and hydrate your skin while you cleanse. Once mixed with water, the cleanser turns into a milky consistency that promises to remove the most sturbborn, water-resistant makeup formulas.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Let’s Gold Palette Make Up For Ever Let's Gold Palette $45 Make Up For Ever Buy Now On Make Up For Ever This palette has it all — 18 buildable earth-tone shades with matte, metal, and chrome finishes.

Chanel Beauty Rouge Coco Flash Rouge Coco Flash In 60 Beat $38 Chanel Buy Now On Chanel Chanel Beauty's newest lipstick is precisely what your lips want to be wearing this spring. It's got the shine of a gloss with the intensity of a lipstick, and it comes in a slew of bright, brilliant shades (to match the flowers that are blooming right outside your window, no doubt).

Olive & June The Poppy THE POPPY UNIVERSAL NAIL POLISH BOTTLE HANDLE $16 Olive & June Buy Now On Olive & June This new nail polish invention from Olive & June is a total game-changer, folks. For those of you who swear you can't paint your own nails at home, behold the Poppy — a universal nail polish bottle handle that will help you more easily paint your nails, even with your non-dominant hand. Pop it on top of your favorite nail polish bottle and go.

Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW® Gel DIPBROW Gel $18 Anastasia Beverly Hills Buy Now On ABH Anastasia Beverly Hills has added a new brow product that you're definitely going to want to try. It's the same formula as its beloved DIPBROW pomade, but in gel form, so you can easily swipe it onto your brows without having to use a brush and pot.

Function of Beauty function of beauty leave-in treatment $18 Function of Beauty Buy Now On Function of Beauty Function of Beauty is taking its customization game to the next level by offering a leave-in treatment that's made specifically for your hair and your treatment #goals. Whether you're looking for a solution to help define your curls or something that'll help protect your hair color from hot tools, Function of Beauty has got your covered.

Innisfree Vivid Cotton Ink Innisfree Vivid Cotton Ink $12 Innisfree Buy Now On Innisfree This new launch from innisfree is unlike other matte liquid lipsticks you've tried before. While it does deliver a rich layer of color upon application, it feels smooth and velvety and won't dry out your lips. I've been using them nonstop since they landed on my desk!

Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist Intense Deluxe Edition Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist Intense Deluxe Edition $75 Jurlique Buy Now On Jurlique Attention, Jurlique fans! Their best-selling rosewater balancing mist is available in a limited-edition bottle and it's too pretty to pass up. The light pink bottle is inspired by the rose petals that are grown in Jurlique’s botanical fields in South Australia and harvested specifically for the mist.

AMOREPACIFIC Treatment Enzyme Peeling Masque AmorePacific Treatment Enzyme Peel $65 Amazon Buy Now On Amazon If you're experiencing redness or irritation, consider trying AMOREPACIFIC's new powder peel face mask. It's formulated with AHA and AHA Salt, natural papaya enzymes, and the brand's ~exclusive~ green tea water, promising a clearer and brighter complexion.

Dior Addict Stellar Shine Dior Addict Stellar Shine $37 Sephora Buy Now On Sephora Color me obsessed with Dior's latest lipstick. It's ultra hydrating, but packs the perfect amount of pigment, delivering a shiny, sheer, and supple lip look that's perfect for spring.

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Essence Vintner's Daughter Active Treatment Essence $225 Vintner's Daughter Buy Now On Vintner's Daughter People go absolutely bonkers for Vintner's Daughter's Active Botanical Serum. It has such a cult following that the company has been fully and successfully operating by producing just the one product. But this month, they debuted their second offering: an Active Treatment Essence made to complement the serum and together, replace your entire skin care routine. It's made with over 30 active botanical ingredients and claims to be able to do it all: exfoliate, brighten, firm, hydrate, and feed the skin.

Clinique Even Better Refresh™ Hydrating and Repairing Makeup Clinique Even Better Refresh™ Hydrating and Repairing Makeup $32 Clinique Buy Now On Clinique Clinique's newest foundation might be your go-to when the temperatures start heating up. It features a waterproof, oil-free formula packed with skin care ingredients that work to add moisture back into your skin while also smoothing the skin's surface. It's available in 27 different shades and is fit for all skin types.

KUSH Hydro Grip Primer MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer $30 Sephora Buy Now On Sephora This primer from the KUSH collection is made with a hemp-derived cannabis seed extract that plumps and smooths the skin, prepping it for makeup. It's also got aloe water, cherry blossom, hyaluronic acid, and B vitamins to give your skin that extra boost of hydration.

Huda Beauty Matte Power Bullet Lipstick Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick $25 Sephora Buy Now On Sephora Can you believe this is Huda Beauty's first-ever bullet lipstick?! Of course, it's not just any ordinary lippie either. In true Huda fashion, it's infused with multi-reflective glitter and kaleidoscopic pearl pigments for extra shine, plus sweet almond oil for hydration and comfort.

Peace Out Microneedling Brightening Dots Peace Out Microneedling Brightening Dots $28 Sephora Buy Now On Sephora Swear by Peace Out's Acne Healing Dots? They've got a new patch that you might be equally obsessed with. These oil-free microneedling brightening dots are infused with niacinamide and licorice extract, so it'll help lighten the appearance of dark spots sometimes as quickly as a few uses.

Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Cleanser Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser $28 Peach & Lily Buy Now On Peach & Lily This new cleanser from Peach & Lily does exactly what it sounds like it's going to do — cleanse, hydrate, and calm your skin. It was super important for Alicia Yoon, Peach & Lily founder, to create a cleanser that didn't strip your skin or disrupt the skin barrier, so she worked with a lab to formulate this powerful, yet gentle, sulfate-free cleanser.

Tarte Cosmetics Babassu Foundcealer™ Skincare Foundation SPF 20 Tarte Cosmetics Babassu Foundcealer™ Skincare Foundation SPF 20 $39 Sephora Buy Now On Sephora Tarte's Shape Tape is legendary in the beauty world, so when the makeup brand announced it was launching a concealer-foundation hybrid, fans went wild. The best part? The formula is as good as the hype. It's lightweight and flexible for days when you want a more natural finish, but buildable enough if you feel like rocking a full face of makeup. And you won't have to worry about clogging you pores either, because it's packed with good-for-your-skin, naturally-derived ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and babassu.

Charlotte Tilbury The Icon Eyeshadow Palette Charlotte Tilbury The Icon Eyeshadow Palette $65 Sephora Buy Now On Sephora This electric eyeshadow palette from Charlotte Tilbury will have you dreaming of the disco. It's got all the shades you need to create a dreamy, bold look that'll sparkle on the dance floor.

Smashbox The Hoodwitch Crystalized Shimmer Drops Smashbox The Hoodwitch Crystalized Shimmer Drops $25 ULTA Buy Now On ULTA Add a little (or a lot) of shimmer with this moonstone-inspired, crystal-infused iridescent liquid highlighter. Wear it on your cheekbones or on top of your lips as a topper. However you wear it, prepare to catch a lot of people's attention — it's that good.

Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0 Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0 $120 Buy Now On Sephora Amika released a new and improved version of its best-selling straightening brush so users can achieve straight, shiny, and smooth hair quicker, but without damaging the health of their locks. How does it work? There are infrared light beam strips along the sides of the brush to speed heat deeper into the hair, but with less damage.

Supergoop! Shimmershade SPF 30 Shimmershade $24 Supergoop! Buy Now On Supergoop! Fun fact: The skin on your eyes are pretty sensitive and therefore should be protected with sunscreen. Instead of slathering SPF on it, you can now use this gorgeous, shimmery eyeshadow from the brilliant folks over at Supergoop! It coms in three shades and is infused with SPF 30, so you should definitely grab one for your next tropical vacation or beach getaway.

Neogen Real Vita C Powder Lemon NEOGEN Real Vita C Powder Lemon $20 Soko Glam Buy Now On Soko Glam Take your Vitamin C obsession to the next level with this innovative launch from K-Beauty brand, Neogen. It's a powder, which means it contains 17 percent ascorbic acid (aka PURe vitamin C) and it won't oxidize until you mix it with your favorite toner or essence. How cool is that?!

DevaCurl High Shine Multi-Benefit Hair Oil DevaCurl High Shine Multi-Benefit Hair Oil $29 ULTA Beauty Buy Now On ULTA Beauty Curly-haired girls and guys know that finding the perfect hair oil that's moisturizing enough without weighing their curls down can be a challenge. Thankfully, the experts over at DevaCurl created a hair oil blend that will deliver shine and hydration to your locks while enhancing your curls at the same time. Oh, and it combats frizz and conceals split ends. What more could you ask for?

Nourish By The Now Dry Copper Brush Nourish By The Now Dry Copper Brush $42 The Now Buy Now On The Now Haven't heard of dry brushing? It's reportedly great for boosting circulation in your body, as well as exfoliating dead skin. But The Now's dry brush is special because it's made with copper, which, according to the wellness brand, can counter the effects of digital technology (because copper supposedly neutralizes negative ions). Perhaps you should reach for this the next time your inbox is driving you crazy or if you're just hoping to have smooth, soft skin by summer.

Shiseido Controlled Chaos MascaraInk Shiseido Controlled Chaos MascaraInk $25 Shiseido Buy Now On Nordstrom Shisiedo is getting into the colored mascara game, but when the brand goes for something, they go big. This new mascara is incredibly pigmented, so it'll pack a ton of color on your lashes. Plus, you won't have to worry about the formula weighing your lashes down or clumping, flaking, or smudging (aka the last thing you want to think about when wearing blue or purple mascara).

YSL Beauty Touche Éclat Shimmer Stick Highlighter Touche Éclat Shimmer Stick Highlighter $34 YSL Beauty Buy Now On YSL Beauty YSL Beauty's new Touche Éclat Shimmer Sticks offer a luminous, metallic sheen with its light-reflecting shimmer ingredients. You can wear it all over your face, as well as your body. If you're looking for some inspo on how to apply the Shimmer Stick, look no further than the brand's ambassador — Zoe Kravitz.