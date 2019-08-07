Drama is expected to happen on a show like Bachelor in Paradise, but very rarely is it so narrowly focused on one specific person. Yet, as evidenced by all of the Bachelor in Paradise tweets about Blake from over the past two days, his prior relationships with some of his fellow Bach alums is quickly becoming the one and only thing fans are discussing.

Some may feel that Blake is being unfairly judged since he is single and wasn't in a committed relationship with Kristina or Caelynn — two women he had sex with at Stagecoach on back-to-back evenings. Others may think he intentionally led them on, allowing them to believe it could turn into something more. Then there are those who may have generally been on Blake's side until he opted to release private text messages he'd had with Caelynn, feeling that it was an unnecessary invasion of her privacy. Some may have felt the exact opposite, disagreeing with his previous actions, but understanding why he felt the need to help clarify things and defend his character. Bustle reached out to Blake for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Unlike with everything that happened with Luke P., it's hard to simply label Blake as a clear-cut villain. There are many factors that played into this series of events and not everything can be easily proven. But whether you're Team Blake or Team Caelynn, one thing's for sure — it's pretty much the only thing fans are talking about.