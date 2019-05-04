It's May 4, which means it's time to sit down with a bottomless bowl of popcorn and re-watch Star Wars in all of its entirety. Of course, as fans know, May 4 is known as Star Wars Day here on Earth — the unofficial holiday was bred from the fandom thanks to a play on one of the film's most famous quotes ("may the force be with you") and the date ("may the fourth be with you), and it now thrives in that black hole we know and love as the internet. So, of course, you have to share your enthusiasm for the series on social media. There are Instagram captions for Star Wars Day to perfectly accentuate that picture of you posing with BB-8.
What started as a pun has turned into a social media movement. May the fourth sort of sounds like "May the Force" which, as you know, is a an expression of good luck. Obi-Wan Kenobi said it to Anakin Skywalker. Han Solo said it to Luke Skywalker. In fact, according to InAFarAwayGalaxy.com, the term "is used 16 times in the 7 movies." Of course you can caption any Star Wars centric Instagram on May 4 "May the Fourth be with you," because it's a classic. But why not also throw some other famous Star Wars quotes in there?
Set up your living room to be a Star Wars marathon den. Place out your pita and Jabba the Hummus snack and don't forget to take a picture to capture how you're #StarWarsDay-ing. Because there are some wise words — that didn't only come from Yoda — that we can all live by.
"Your focus determines your reality." - Qui-Gon Jinn
“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” – Yoda
“In my experience there is no such thing as luck.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi