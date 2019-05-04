It's May 4, which means it's time to sit down with a bottomless bowl of popcorn and re-watch Star Wars in all of its entirety. Of course, as fans know, May 4 is known as Star Wars Day here on Earth — the unofficial holiday was bred from the fandom thanks to a play on one of the film's most famous quotes ("may the force be with you") and the date ("may the fourth be with you), and it now thrives in that black hole we know and love as the internet. So, of course, you have to share your enthusiasm for the series on social media. There are Instagram captions for Star Wars Day to perfectly accentuate that picture of you posing with BB-8.

What started as a pun has turned into a social media movement. May the fourth sort of sounds like "May the Force" which, as you know, is a an expression of good luck. Obi-Wan Kenobi said it to Anakin Skywalker. Han Solo said it to Luke Skywalker. In fact, according to InAFarAwayGalaxy.com, the term "is used 16 times in the 7 movies." Of course you can caption any Star Wars centric Instagram on May 4 "May the Fourth be with you," because it's a classic. But why not also throw some other famous Star Wars quotes in there?

Set up your living room to be a Star Wars marathon den. Place out your pita and Jabba the Hummus snack and don't forget to take a picture to capture how you're #StarWarsDay-ing. Because there are some wise words — that didn't only come from Yoda — that we can all live by.

"Your focus determines your reality." - Qui-Gon Jinn

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” – Yoda

“In my experience there is no such thing as luck.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

“Your eyes can deceive you. Don’t trust them.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

“Never tell me the odds.” – Han Solo

“The Force will be with you. Always.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

“When gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be. The Force runs strong in your family. Pass on what you have learned.” — Yoda

“You can’t stop the change, any more than you can stop the suns from setting.” — Shmi Skywalker

“Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger; anger leads to hate; hate leads to suffering. I sense much fear in you.” — Yoda

“The force is strong with this one.” - Darth Vader

"An object cannot make you good or evil. The temptation of power, forbidden knowledge, even the desire to do good can lead some down that path. But only you can change yourself." - Bendu

"Who’s the more foolish; the fool, or the fool who follows him?" - Obi-Wan Kenobi

"You’re not the only one who lost everything. Some of us just decided to do something about it." - Cassian Andor

"Be careful not to choke on your aspirations." - Darth Vader

"You will know when you are calm, at peace, passive. A Jedi uses the force for knowledge and defense, never for attack." - Yoda

"Women always figure out the truth. Always." - Han Solo

"Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force." – Yoda

"Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose." - Yoda

"The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us. It binds the galaxy together." - Obi-Wan Kenobi

"If no mistake have you made, yet losing you are… a different game you should play." - Yoda

"To be Jedi is to face the truth, and choose. Give off light, or darkness, Padawan. Be a candle, or the night." - Yoda