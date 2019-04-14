If you thought a major teaser trailer for the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the last big drop from the Star Wars Celebration, then you underestimated Disney. Because on Sunday, Apr. 14, fans at the Chicago event got their first look at Disney+'s Star Wars series The Mandalorian — including photos from the upcoming series. The new images make it clear that if you're a fan of the galaxy far, far away, then you're going to want to get a Disney+ account as soon as it's available.

Not only did attendees get a look at character photos for the Star Wars series, they were also treated to a teaser for the show (sadly, it hasn't made its way online just yet). Per a press release from Disney, the series' executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy were joined on a panel for the show by stars including Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular Mandalorian, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers. In addition to releasing the first photos from the series, it was also confirmed that The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ when it drops on Nov. 12 — which means subscribers won't have to wait to see what a Star Wars TV series looks like.

