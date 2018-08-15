21 Movies Starring The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast That You Can Watch Right Now

The cast of Crazy Rich Asians is rich with talent, and while many movies boast an assortment of impressive stars, the new film (out Aug. 17) is extra special. As USA Today reports, Crazy Rich Asians is "the first major Hollywood film in 25 years with an all-Asian cast that isn't a period piece." You may not have ever seen a movie like this one before, but that doesn't mean that you haven't seen its talented stars before. These 21 movies starring the Crazy Rich Asians cast members will make you appreciate the Singapore-set rom-com even more than you do now.

In each of the movies starring Crazy Rich Asians actors — including Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, and Gemma Chan — you'll undoubtedly get to appreciate their incredible talents. But nothing beats seeing them all together in Crazy Rich Asians. The new film is even more special due to the fact that its leading male star, Henry Golding, hadn't actually acted in any movies before, only appeared as a TV host for shows like BBC's The Travel Show and Entertainment Tonight. Fortunately, though, you can find Golding's Crazy Rich castmates in the following movies, all of which are absolutely worth a viewing.

1 'The Feels' Movieclips Indie on YouTube Constance Wu stars as Andi in this indie, showing off her comedic skills. You can rent the movie for just $0.99 on Amazon.

2 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' Columbia Pictures Films/YouTube Michelle Yeoh stars as Yu Shu Lien, the expert swordswoman on a request to find her lover's stolen weapon. You can stream it with your STARZ account or rent it from Amazon and iTunes.

3 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Paramount/YouTube Gemma Chan, who plays Astrid Leong in Crazy Rich, is Quintessa in this Michael Bay movie. Stream it now on Hulu.

4 'Ocean's Eight' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Awkwafina, aka Goh Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians, joined Sandra Bullock's team in this year's all-female heist movie. This one isn't available to watch online yet but you can pre-order it on Amazon.

5 'The Hangover' Warner Bros./YouTube Most people probably remember Ken Jeong's role as Mr. Chow, not just in the first Hangover but the following two sequels. You can stream this one with the Cinemax channel on Amazon Prime or rent it from Amazon and iTunes.

6 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Michelle Yeoh plays Aleta Ogord in the Marvel movie. You can watch Guardians 2 on Netflix now.

7 'Fist Of The Dragon' New Horizons/YouTube Chris Pang plays a character named Sin in this martial arts movie about an MMA fighter who goes to China and accidentally gets entangled in a underground arms dealer's criminal schemes. The movie was made in Hong Kong so it's hard to find in the U.S. but you can watch it on YouTube now.

8 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Chan, who you might know as Astrid Leong from Crazy Rich Asians, played Madam Ya Zhou in the Harry Potter prequel. You can stream it on HBO GO.

9 'El Camino Christmas' Netflix on YouTube While you can usually catch Jimmy O. Yang on Silicon Valley, you'll also find him starring in this crime comedy on Netflix.

10 'Ex Machina' A24 on YouTube Sonoya Mizuno plays Kyoko in the sci fi mystery along with Alicia Vikander and Oscar Isaac. The creepy film is now available on Netflix.

11 'Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit' Paramount/YouTube Chan plays Amy Chang in the Russian spy drama, which also stars Keira Knightley and Chris Pine. You can rent it on Amazon or iTunes now.

12 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword Of Destiny' Netflix on YouTube Michelle Yeoh returned for the Crouching Tiger sequel, which happens to co-star fellow Crazy Rich Asians actor, Chris Pang. The badass sequel is on Netflix.

13 'The Duff' Lionsgate/YouTube Jeong delivers another hilarious performance as Mr. Arthur in this high school comedy. You can rent it now on Amazon or iTunes.

14 'The Children Of Huang Shi' Sony Pictures Classics on YouTube Michelle Yeoh plays Mrs. Wang in this in movie set in 1930s China. The Australian-produced film is available to rent on iTunes or Amazon.

15 'Dude' Netflix on YouTube Awkwafina plays yet another super chill and hilarious character in this Netflix comedy. Check it out on the streaming service.

16 'Juliet, Naked' ONE Media on YouTube Jimmy O. Yang stars as Elliot in this rom-com, which comes out in theaters on Aug. 17.

17 'Vampires Suck' 20th Century Fox on YouTube Remember when Twilight ruled the box office and all anyone could talk about were vampires? Ken Jeong plays Daro in this hilarious movie that spoofs the times. You can rent the parody movie on iTunes and Amazon.

18 'La La Land' Summit Entertainment/YouTube The movie that almost won Best Picture featured Sonoya Mizuno as Caitlin, one of Emma Stone's character's BFFs. Watch the musical either with the Cinemax channel on Prime or you can rent it on Amazon or iTunes.

19 'Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising' Universal Pictures on YouTube You don't want to miss Awkwafina's performance as Christine in this fab sequel. You can rent it on Amazon or iTunes.

20 'Pineapple Express' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube As memorable as Jeong's role in The Hangover was, his part as Ken n Pineapple Express could go in history. This one's available for rent on iTunes or Amazon.