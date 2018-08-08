Sometimes you encounter a red carpet so fashionable that you can't get past it. The premiere of Crazy Rich Asians was held in Hollywood on Aug. 7, and the cast mimicked their characters by bringing the glamour and the swank from the movie onto the red carpet. From brocade suit blazers, to sequined strapless dresses, to satin lunchbox purses, there was so much sartorial goodness that you didn't know what to drool over first.

Seeing how Crazy Rich Asians is the first Hollywood film about an Asian-American character's story in over 25 years, it's no surprise that the stars wanted to showcase Asian designers while on the red carpet.

Actresses Janice Koh and Selena Tan, who play the movie's judgey aunties, decided to represent Singapore in their fashion choices, which not only is where the movie was based, but is also their hometowns. Tan wore a navy ruched dress with dramatic feather work running across the neckline and down the center of the dress, which was made by Singaporean designer Frederick Lee Couture.

Meanwhile Koh wore a mandarin-collar dress with elbow-length bell sleeves and a sleek silk column silhouette. Her particular dress was made by Singapore label Ong Shunmugam.

Constance Lau, who plays the Singapore version of Gossip Girl and is the one who spreads gossip in the movie, showed up wearing a white mandarin collar dress whose skirt was made out of ombre fringe. The frock was meant to be "a take on the Chinese dress, what we call a Cheongsam in Singapore," as she explained to USA Today. See all the beautiful looks below.

Sonoya Mizuno looked like pure elegance in this strapless black and white gown, which brought Old Hollywood glamour with its ruffled skirt and long train. She added a pop of color to the look with red lipstick.

Constance Wu also brought retro silver screen vibes with her Ralph & Russo couture gown, which was completely sequined in silver and featured cape-like fringe sleeves.

Awkwafina wore a silk long-sleeve ball gown by Reem Acra, and contrasted the blush pink color with a red ruched clutch.

Gemma Chan brought the glitz and the glamour with her silver and gold beaded Oscar de la Renta dress, which she paired flawlessly with a structured lunch box bag.

Kris Aquino, who plays the role of Malay royalty, Princess Intan, wore a bright yellow gown with a dramatic train by young Filipino designer, Michael Leyva.

Fiona Xie went with a structured, almost sculpture-like dress that brought a lot of drama and couture to the red carpet.

Constance Lau wore her modern take of the classic Cheongsam dress from China, which was made popular by Chinese socialites and upper-class ladies in the 1920s in Shanghai.

Janice Koh rocked her bell sleeved dress by Singapore-based label Ong Shunmugam, contrasting the sleek black frock with red ball earrings.

Jing Lusi went with a Fabiana Milazzo dress that featured an artsy stain-glass design that alternated between sheer paneling and crystal motifs.

From old Hollywood glamour, to modern takes on classic East Asian dresses, to designer couture gowns, the Crazy Rich Asians premiere red carpet was unforgettable.