American Crime Story has fans wanting more after the end of the gripping second installment of the anthology series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace. For the next season, creator Ryan Murphy is focusing on one of the deadliest natural disasters in American history, Hurricane Katrina. In this chapter, ACS regular Sarah Paulson will return to the anthology series as Dr. Anna Pou, who was accused of giving patients lethal drugs. Given how it took two years for ACS to make its return, it could be a long wait for the new episodes to arrive, but don’t fret — you can fill in the void with plenty of TV shows and movies like American Crime Story that will have you on the edge of your couch just as much as the beloved series.

This past season of American Crime Story was the most exciting yet, combining the glamorous world of fashion with a fascinating mystery of how Gianni Versace’s killer Andrew Cunanaan was able to get away with the murder. It’s hard to beat that, but these 21 TV shows and movies offer a similar amount of suspense, intrigue, and fashion, and you're going to want to check out each and every one.

1 'Killing Versace: The Hunt For A Serial Killer' Oxygen Media on YouTube This documentary about Gianni Versace’s murder is the perfect one to watch after American Crime Story. It features real footage from the crime scene and a deeper look into Andrew Cunanan’s crimes. You can stream it on Oxygen.

2 'All About My Mother (Todo Sobre Mi Madre)' eldeseopc on YouTube If you loved Penélope Cruz's role as Donatella Versace, you'll adore her standout role in this gripping Pedro Almodovar film. You can stream it on Amazon.

3 'American Horror Story' FX Networks on YouTube Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story and American Crime Story go hand-in-hand. While we're still waiting for Season 8 of AHS, it's time to rewatch Season 7 of the anthology series. You can marathon it on Netflix and Hulu.

4 'Phantom Thread' Focus Features on YouTube Looking for more thrill and fashion? Phantom Thread will give you both. It's not a murder story, but this thriller will satisfy ACS fans. Luckily Amazon, already has the Oscar-nominated film available to watch.

5 'Making A Murderer' Netflix on YouTube This Netflix series tells the story of Steven Avery, who served 18 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and attempted murder. Avery ends up imprisoned years after being exonerated, accused of another murder. Making a Murderer looks into Avery's conviction and is the perfect series for true crime fans.

6 'Mommy Dead And Dearest' Mommy Dead and Dearest on YouTube This HBO documentary tells one of the most fascinating current day murder stories, about a twisted relationship between mother and daughter.

7 'Scream Queens' Clevver News on YouTube Scream Queens was canceled after two seasons, but this Ryan Murphy series is definitely worth watching for those who love American Crime Story and American Horror Story. Watch it on Hulu.

8 'Blow Up' Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube Blow Up has everything fans of American Crime Story's Season 2 love: fashion, a murder mystery, and a fascinating story. You can watch it on YouTube and Filmstruck.

9 'Interview With A Serial Killer' Real Stories on YouTube Want to get inside the mind of a serial killer? This Netflix documentary is a gripping look into why Arthur Shawcross decided to murder 14 victims.

10 'M' BFI on YouTube This cult classic German thriller delves into a manhunt to find a serial killer who preys on children.

11 'Bully' LionsgateVOD on YouTube This dark teen classic tells the story of a group of friends who band together to murder a pal who has been tormenting them, based on a true story. You can watch it on Amazon.

12 'Dior And I' Dogwoof on YouTube If you're more interested in fashion than crime stories, Dior and I looks into another iconic designer's outstanding legacy. You can watch it on Amazon.

13 'Feud' FX Networks on YouTube Feud is a hidden gem within Ryan Murphy's list of anthology series. Instead of focusing on suspense, it looks into the most notorious feuds within pop culture, with its first season showing the intense rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Watch it on Amazon.

14 'Amanda Knox' Netflix on YouTube This Netflix documentary delves into the story of Amanda Knox and a murder in Italy.

15 'American Crime' IGN on YouTube For fans of American Crime Story, what better show to watch than American Crime? This anthology series on ABC looks into another side of crime, looking into how race and class plays a role in convictions.

16 'The Black Dahlia' Universal Movies on YouTube The Black Dahlia is a fictionalized take on one of Hollywood's biggest murder mysteries, perfect for fans of ACS. Watch on YouTube and Amazon.

17 'L.A. Confidential' ryy79 on YouTube If you're craving more celebrity-focused crime stories, L.A. Confidential will satisfy it. Watch it on Amazon.

18 'The Night Of' HBO on YouTube This HBO eight-part miniseries about a man accused of murdering his one-night stand is worthwhile for any ACS fan.

19 'Mindhunter' Netflix UK & Ireland on YouTube Mindhunter isn't made by Ryan Murphy, but fans of his work will fall in love with this Netflix series, featuring Glee alum Jonathan Graff as an FBI agent solving murder cases.

20 'The Jinx' Series Trailer MP on YouTube This HBO true crime documentary miniseries about Robert Durst focuses on the unsolved disappearance of his wife Kathie, as well as the deaths of friend Susan Berman and Durst's neighbor Morris Black.