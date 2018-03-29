21 'Nip/Tuck' Guest Stars You Totally Forgot About, From Sarah Paulson To Peter Dinklage

When people talk about the rise of the "golden age of television," they'd be remiss not to mention Nip/Tuck, which aired from 2003 to 2010. The plastic surgery-centered show was only the second one which Ryan Murphy created — the first was a show called Popular which lasted two seasons — and while it's noteworthy for its powerhouse executive producer, Nip/Tuck also included so many guest stars that it's hard to keep track of them all. Even before Murphy made a name for himself n Hollywood for creating shows like Glee and American Horror Story, he clearly had a magnetism that attracted guest stars who many would consider Hollywood legends.

It's not surprise that big-names in Hollywood would want to appear on Nip/Tuck, though, because the show was an instant hit. Between the lecherous personal lives of Dr. Sean McNamara and Dr. Christian Troy (played by Dylan Walsh and Julian McMahon, respectively) and the fascinating glimpse into the world of plastic surgery, Nip/Tuck offered some of TV's greatest entertainment at the time it aired. If it came back now, it probably would still be one of the most entertaining show, especially because Murphy once told Entertainment Weekly that he'd want to remake the series with female surgeons next time.

While you might have to wait a while for a reboot of Nip/Tuck, you can still revel in the glory that the six-season run already presented to the world. Take a look back at some of the best celebrity guest appearances, because as memorable as the show was, you probably forgot about some of these cameos.

1 Rosie O'Donnell Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images O'Donnell played the character Dawn Budge, who appeared in four episodes.

2 Jacqueline Bisset Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The legendary '70s star played a character named James LeBeau in seven episodes of the series.

3 George Newbern Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Scandal star appeared in four episodes of the final season of Nip/Tuck as Dr. Curtis Ryerson.

4 Brooke Shields Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The supermodel had a role in three episodes of Season 6 as Christian's therapist, Dr. Faith Wolper.

5 Peter Dinklage Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dinklage played Marlowe Sawyer, Conor's close friend in Season 4.

6 Sanaa Lathan Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Love and Basketball star appeared in 12 episodes of Nip/Tuck as Michelle Landau.

7 Sophia Bush Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bush played Vanessa's (Kate Mara) girlfriend in Season 1 for three episodes in total.

8 Bradley Cooper Mike Windle/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cooper guest starred as a character named Aidan Stone in Season 5.

9 Joan Rivers Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rivers played herself in a memorable three episodes.

10 Sarah Paulson Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After her one episode guest role on Nip/Tuck, Paulson starred in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story and American Crime Story.

11 Larry Hagman Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Dallas star played Burt Landau, and no, he didn't wear his customary hat.

12 Alec Baldwin Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 30 Rock star played Dr. Barrett Moore for one episode on Nip/Tuck's Season 2.

13 Melanie Griffith Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her one episode appearance, Griffith played a character named Brandie Henry.

14 Rose McGowan Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The #MeToo activist had a guest role on Nip/Tuck as Dr. Teddy Rowe, Sean's girlfriend in Season 6.

15 Mo'Nique Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor and comedian appeared in one episode as a character named Evetta Washington.

16 Brittany Snow Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Pitch Perfect star appeared as Matt's girlfriend, who asked him to perform a major surgery on her in Season 3.

17 Mario Lopez Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It was only right that the Hollywood fixture would appear on a show that took place in the town for the last two seasons, which is when Lopez played Dr. Mike Hamoui.

18 Alanis Morissette Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Playing Poppy, the singer appeared in three episodes on the show's fourth season.

19 J.K. Simmons Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Simmons had a one-episode run as Ike Connors on Nip/Tuck's second season.

20 Jennifer Coolidge Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor played Candy Richards on Season 5.