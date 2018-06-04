June is the month to celebrate LGBTQIAP+ pride, so why not kick off your summer with some fantastic, themed reads? For the list below, I have collected 21 poems by queer poets for you to read this Pride month, so why not pick up an anthology or two to inspire your summer?

In 1969, after a club called the Stonewall Inn was raided and its patrons arrested, LGBTQIAP+ individuals New York City's Greenwich Village rioted against state efforts to police and prosecute their community. The events would come to be known as the Stonewall Riots, and we have queer, trans women of color — particularly Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera — to thank for leading the charge in protest of anti-LGBTQIAP+ politics. Every year in June, in commemoration of what went down during that fateful week in 1969, we celebrate how far the queer community has come with Pride Month.

Pride celebrations are about loving yourself and your community, and about showing kids who are in the closet or questioning their sexuality that being queer is a joyful, wonderful thing. Not all of the poems by queer poets on the list below are as jovial as a Pride parade, but every one of them will make you feel something, whether that's righteous fury, elation, or sadness.

"To the Man Who Shouted 'I Like Pork Fried Rice' at Me on the Street" by Franny Choi

you want to eat me right out of these jeans & into something a little cheaper. more digestible.

Franny Choi is the author of Floating, Brilliant, Gone and Death by Sex Machine. Read this poem in full here.

"The Moon Is Trans" by Joshua Jennifer Espinoza

The moon is trans. From this moment forward, the moon is trans. You don't get to write about the moon anymore unless you respect that.

Joshua Jennifer Espinoza is the author of There Should Be Flowers and i'm alive / it hurts / i know it. Read this poem in full here.

"Queer" by Frank Bidart

For each gay kid whose adolescence was America in the forties or fifties the primary, the crucial scenario forever is coming out— or not. Or not. Or not. Or not. Or not.

You can read Frank Bidart's poetry in Half-light: Collected Poems of Frank Bidart, 1965-2016. Read this poem in full here.

"Abecedarian Requiring Further Examination of Anglikan Seraphym Subjugation of a Wild Indian Rezervation" by Natalie Díaz

Angels don't come to the reservation. Bats, maybe, or owls, boxy mottled things. Coyotes, too. They all mean the same thing— death.

Natalie Díaz is the author of When My Brother Was an Aztec. Read this poem in full here.

"Home Wrecker" by Ocean Vuong

And this is how we danced: with our mothers' white dresses spilling from our feet, late August turning our hands dark red.

Ocean Vuong is the author of Burning and Night Sky, With Exit Wounds. Read this poem in full here.

"Letter to the Local Police" by June Jordan

May I point out that I did not assiduously seek out this colony, as it were, and that these certain unidentified roses remain open to viewing even by children, with or without suitable supervision

You can read much of June Jordan's poetry in Directed by Desire: The Collected Poems. Read this poem in full here.

"Waiting for the Barbarians" by C.P. Cavafy

Why this sudden bewilderment, this confusion? (How serious people's faces have become.) Why are the streets and squares emptying so rapidly, everyone going home lost in thought?

You can read C.P. Cavafy's work in C. P. Cavafy: Collected Poems. Read this poem in full here.

"Small Talk" by Alok Vaid-Menon

it's not that i don't do small talk, it's that I can't do small talk. i'm the girl that they ask, "how are you?" & i am like: "missing everyone i ever loved, constantly hurt by the callousness of a world that reduces me to a body, and mourning the loss of everything i could have been — how about you?"

Alok Vaid-Menon is the author of Femme in Public. Read this poem in full here.

"If You're Staying, I'll Stay Too" by Meg Day

I was a woman once: rounded by my own gravity, cat-called into hades by men who could not see this gem of a hard rock was not made magnetic for the likes of them.

Meg Day is the author of We Can't Read This and Last Psalm at Sea Level. Read this poem in full here.

"Thems" by Tommy Pico

I say "and them" and mean how in "the sticks" where I lived, the reservation, the mail- boxes were like maypoles at the end of the Earth I mean beginning of the dirt road that leads to the home that is no longer there, but I rest my cheek against the cool linoleum of my memory whenever Canal Street is too thick

Tommy Pico is the author of Junk and IRL. Read this poem in full here.

"Corpse Flower" by Vanessa Angélica Villarreal

Yesterday, the final petal curled its soft lure into bone. The flowerhead shed clean, I gathered up your spine and built you on a dark day.

Vanessa Angélica Villarreal is the author of Beast Meridian. Read this poem in full here.

"On PrEP or on Prayer ['when i say pre-exposure prophylaxis']" by sam sax

once a day swallow a small sun & all hymn in you comes undone the way a lit match deads the smell of a public bathroom

sam sax is the author of Madness and All the Rage. Read this poem in full here.

"Dirge Without Music" by Edna St. Vincent Millay

Lovers and thinkers, into the earth with you. Be one with the dull, the indiscriminate dust. A fragment of what you felt, of what you knew, A formula, a phrase remains,—but the best is lost.

You can read much of Edna St. Vincent Millay's work in The Essential Edna St. Vincent Millay Poetry Collection. Read this poem in full here.

"I Invite My Parents to a Dinner Party" by Chen Chen

In the invitation, I tell them for the seventeenth time (the fourth in writing), that I am gay. In the invitation, I include a picture of my boyfriend & write, You've met him two times.

Chen Chen is the author of Kissing the Sphinx and When I Grow Up I Want to Be a List of Further Possibilities. Read this poem in full here.

"Forensics of a Half-Empty Apartment" by Kamilah Aisha Moon

Two dozen eggs rotting in the fridge; few things are over easy, and often can't be unscrambled. No day or kiss undone. It is this now.

Kamilah Aisha Moon is the author of She Has a Name and Starshine & Clay. Read this poem in full here.

"Type II" by Hieu Minh Nguyen

Once I loved a boy, who feared, so much his own sickness I never confessed to him my own.

Hieu Minh Nguyen is the author of This Way to the Sugar and Not Here. Read this poem in full here.

"El Beso" by Angelina Weld Grimké

Twilight—and you Quiet—the stars; Snare of the shine of your teeth,

You can read much of Angelina Weld Grimké's poetry in her Selected Works. Read this poem in full here.

"Boy in a Stolen Evening Gown" by Saeed Jones

In this field of thistle, I am the improbable lady. How I wear the word: sequined weight snagging my saunter into overgrown grass, blonde split-end blades. I waltz in an acre of bad wigs.

Saeed Jones is the author of Prelude to Bruise and When the Only Light Is Fire. Read this poem in full here.

"lacuna" by mud howard

when the good goes bad my hands become sixth grade hands again

Read this poem in full here.

"Swing Low" by Rickey Laurentiis

We aren't the solid men. We bend like the number seven. Dig at corners, eat cobwebs, we are barefoot and bare-legged. We hang like leaves in autumn.

Rickey Laurentiis is the author of Boy with Thorn. Read this poem in full here.