Spring is officially right around the corner, which means that all the cute Instagram captions about spring flowers are also on the way. If you're from somewhere that gets super cold during the winter, you're probably counting down the days until the sun starts coming out and it gets warm again (I'm right there with you). The beginning of spring means a lot of things: fresh breeze, being able to lounge around outside and soak up amazing weather, getting to break your tank tops and shorts out of storage, and, of course, beautiful flowers everywhere. No longer will nature be buried under snow — you can spend time in the outdoors and appreciate your favorite gardens or hiking trails again.

This also means that you can resume taking great Instagram shots outside in the sun, amidst blue skies and pretty flowers. If you're still in the throes of winter hibernation and need some caption inspiration (it's arguably the hardest part of making a new post), look no further. There's a lot to say about how pretty spring is — especially about the nature and wildlife that makes it so great. Get ready to start enjoying the greatest month of the year and check out these 20 potential spring Instagram captions about flowers to brighten up your day (and your feed).

1. "Be honest, be nice, be a flower not a weed." — Aaron Neville

2. "If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change." — Buddha

3. "I am in awe of flowers. Not because of their colors, but because even though they have dirt in their roots, they still grow. They still bloom." — D. Antoinette Foy

4. "I rock, I roll, I bloom, I grow" — Tyler, The Creator

5. "Just living is not enough... one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower." — Hans Christian Andersen

6. "Even the tiniest of flowers can have the toughest roots." — Shannon Mullen

7. "I bloom just for you" — Troye Sivan

8. "Deep in their roots, all flowers keep the light." — Theodore Roethke

9. "The earth laughs in flowers." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

10. “She is passion embodied, a flower of melodrama in eternal bloom." — Fyodor Dostoevsky

11. "Where flowers bloom, so does hope." — Lady Bird Johnson

12. "I must have flowers, always, and always." — Claude Monet

13. "Let us dance in the sun, wearing wild flowers in our hair." — Susan Polis Schutz

14. "A flower blossoms for its own joy." — Oscar Wilde

15. "Bloom where you are planted." — Anonymous

16. "When we were younger, we thought everyone was on our side / Then we grew a little, and romanticized the time / I saw flowers in your hair" — The Lumineers

17. "Dressed in purple velvets with a flower in her hair / Feel her gentle spirit as the champa fills the air" — Lenny Kravitz

18. "Lost, picking flowers in the woods / These summers dreams sure have been good" — Black Moth Super Rainbow

19. "Running like a river trying to find the ocean / Flowers in the concrete / Climbing over fences blooming in the shadows / Places that you can't see" — Kacey Musgraves

20. "So I'll continue to continue to pretend / My life will never end / And flowers never bend / With the rainfall" — Simon and Garfunkel

21. "Violets, roses and daffodils / Just take a bunch for your window sill / Buy you some flowers / And watch the world change / Flowers make your heart free" — Nana Mouskouri