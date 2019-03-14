Each year on Mar. 17 we celebrate St. Patrick's Day, and this can mean something different for everyone. For some people, St. Patrick's Day is all about drinking green beer, wearing green clothing, and having fun outside. For other people, it takes on more of a quiet meaning: it's just a day to maybe eat some corned beef and cabbage and some Irish soda bread. Regardless of your plans, it's nice to think about the meaning behind St. Patrick's Day, and there are plenty of quotes to help you do that. You'll want to share some of these St. Patrick's Day quotes on social media and with friends.

You'll probably notice that most of these quotes have something to do with luck, which seems appropriate, as you've almost definitely heard of the phrase "the luck of the Irish." But have you ever wondered why Ireland and St. Patrick's Day are associated with luck? According to Irish Central, it's not even authentically Irish: Edward T. O'Donnell, an Associate Professor of History at Holy Cross College and author of 1001 Things Everyone Should Know About Irish American History, says that the phrase "the luck of the Irish" originally came about in the 19th century, explaining: "During the gold and silver rush years in the second half of the 19th century, a number of the most famous and successful miners were of Irish and Irish American birth....Over time this association of the Irish with mining fortunes led to the expression 'luck of the Irish.' Of course, it carried with it a certain tone of derision, as if to say, only by sheer luck, as opposed to brains, could these fools succeed."

Still, the below quotes are uplifting, positive, hopeful, and probably exactly what you need as we slowly start to transition from winter to spring. Check them out and feel free to share them with everyone!

1 "I've always thought you've got to believe in luck to get it." - Victoria Holt Giphy

2 "Ireland is a land of poets and legends, of dreamers and rebels." - Nora Roberts

3 "A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have." - Irish Proverb

4 "May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back." - Irish Blessing

5 "St. Patrick's Day is an enchanted time - a day to begin transforming winter's dreams into summer's magic." - Adrienne Cook Giphy

6 "Anyone acquainted with Ireland knows that the morning of St. Patrick’s Day consists of the night of the seventeenth of March flavored strongly with the morning of the eighteenth." - Unknown

7 "Imagine if we were all magical leprechauns, and every wish ever made on a four-leaf clover obliged us to help others obtain their wishes. Now imagine if people simply lived like this were true." - Richelle E. Goodrich

8 "We are all a great deal luckier than we realize, we usually get what we want — or near enough." - Roald Dahl

9 "Irish history stretches back into the dark days of the Celts, yet there is a light, laughter and a sense of laissez-faire in the Irish men and women of today." - Richard Benson Giphy

10 "That’s what the holidays are for — for one person to tell the stories and another to dispute them. Isn’t that the Irish way?" - Lara Flynn Boyle

11 "In Ireland the inevitable never happens and the unexpected constantly occurs." - Sir John Pentland Mahaffy

12 "For the whole world is Irish on the Seventeenth o' March!" - Thomas Augustine Daly

13 "Even when they have nothing, the Irish emit a kind of happiness, a joy." - Fiona Shaw Giphy

14 "The best luck of all is the luck you make for yourself." - Douglas MacArthur

15 "May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light, may good luck pursue you each morning and night." - Irish Blessing

16 "Sometimes not getting what you want is a brilliant stroke of luck." - Lorii Myers

17 "Many an opportunity is lost because a man is out looking for four-leaf clovers." - Unknown Giphy

18 "There are only two kinds of people in the world, The Irish and those who wish they were." - Irish Saying

19 "May your blessings outnumber, The shamrocks that grow, And may trouble avoid you, Wherever you go." - Irish blessing

20 "St. Patrick… one of the few saints whose feast day presents the opportunity to get determinedly whacked and make a fool of oneself all under the guise of acting Irish." - Charles M. Madigan