21 Trump Family Photos That Show How Much They’ve Changed Over The Years

Divorces, marriages, children, a presidency: The Trumps have had their share of life-changing events over the years. Their clan includes socialites, models, and famous businessmen — and now has the extra renown of being the First Family — so the Trumps have received more media attention than most people dream of. The natural way to chart the trajectory of celebrity is through images, so let's take a look at Trump family photos over the years.

But first, let's lay out the many figures in this group. There's Ivana, Trump's first wife, whom he married in 1977 and with whom he has three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. They divorced in 1992, after which he had one child, Tiffany, with his second wife Marla, and a final child, Barron, with Melania, whom he married in 2005. Trump's three oldest kids are married and have children of their own, so a whopping nine grandchildren are also in the picture. The most recent addition to the family is Luke, the one-year-old son of Eric and his wife Lara.

More changes are on the horizon for the Trumps. Vanessa filed for divorce from Donald Jr. in March after being married for 12 years. Don Jr.'s now dating former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has left the network and joined the campaign to reelect Trump. Guilfoyle could become the next Trump. Rather than speculate about the future, though, let's take a look at how the family has changed over the years so far.

Circa 1986

Donald Trump Jr. posted this photo on his Instagram, guessing that "I think is the original Shea Stadium watching the @mets circa 1986." He would've been about eight years old.

1987

Eric and Ivanka pose together in 1987, according to Instagram, when he was around three years old and she was five or six.

1992

Eric and Ivanka went to a Police Athletic League softball game, held in Yankee Stadium, in 1992. Eric was about to turn eight and Ivanka was 10.

Also In 1992

John Barrett/photolink/mediapunch/Shutterstock

According to Shutterstock, this photo of Ivanka, Eric, and their father was taken in New York City in 1992. This might be the same day as above since the kids are wearing the same outfits.

1994

John Barrett/photolink/mediapunch/Shutterstock

Ivanka is here with her mother, Ivana, who was married to Trump from 1977 to 1992 — that marriage ended two years before this picture was taken.

Circa 1995

Ivana shared this photo with TIME and captioned it, "The brothers. A summer moment somewhere off the coast of France, circa 1995." (Don Jr. later shared it on Instagram for his brother's birthday.)

1996

Villard/Sipa/Shutterstock

Trump visited Paris in June 1996 with his then-wife Marla Maples and their very young daughter Tiffany, who was two and a half years old at the time.

1997

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Ivanka and her then-stepmother, Marla Maples, attended a celebrity basketball competition in 1997 at New York's Hunter College.

1998

REX/Shutterstock

Melania and Trump are pictured here just days after they met in the fall of 1998, when she was 28 and he was 42.

2002

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Donald and Melania pose here in the fall of 2002, about a year and a half before they got engaged.

2003

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ivanka was 21 years old when she spoke at the HBO summer TCA in Hollywood, according to Getty.

2004

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Don Jr. and his then-girlfriend, Vanessa Haydon, went to this New York City event called "The Daily Party" in February 2004, according to Getty. They would get engaged in the fall of that year after meeting for the first time at a fashion show the previous year.

2005

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Trump and Melania went to an Oscars after party hosted by Vanity Fair in February 2005, just one month after they got married at Mar-a-Lago.

2006

Katy Winn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Don Jr. and Vanessa attended a New York City fashion week event in September 2006, slightly less than a year after they married at Mar-a-Lago. Vanessa filed for divorce from her husband in March of this year.

2007

Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barron Trump was about to turn one year old when his parents took him to the annual Easter-themed "Bunny Hop" event at New York City's Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, according to Getty. It was March 2007, when former Playboy model Karen McDougal alleges that she and Trump were still in the middle of an affair (Trump has denied this).

2009

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Getty, the Trumps are depicted here attending a launch event in October 2009 for Ivanka's first book, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life. She was nearly 28 years old.

The Trump-Kushner Wedding, 2009

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jared and Ivanka tied the knot on Oct. 25 at New Jersey's Trump National Golf Club after a three-month engagement.

2011

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ivanka and Tiffany are pictured here at the launch of Ivanka's Spring 2011 footwear collection, according to Getty. Ivanka was 29 years old and Tiffany was 17.

2013

Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Getty, Don Jr. and Vanessa attended Make-A-Wish Metro New York's 30th Anniversary Gala in June 2013, when they were both 35 years old.

2014

John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jared Kushner, Ivanka, and Eric attended a fashion event at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida in March 2014, according to Getty. Jared and Ivanka had gotten married nearly five years earlier, in October 2009.

2015

Christopher Gregory/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Nearly the whole family is together here at Trump Tower right after Trump announced his bid for the presidency on June 16, 2015. From left, the photo shows Eric Trump (31 years old at the time); his wife Lara Yunaska Trump (32 years old); Trump himself (69); Barron (9); Melania (45); Vanessa (37); Vanessa and Don Jr.'s kids, Kai Madison (8) and Donald John Trump III (6); Don Jr. (37); and Ivanka (33).

With that, we've arrived at the present. Far from their socialite roots in New York City, many members of the family now spend their days in Washington D.C., managing global and national politics.