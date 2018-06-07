National Best Friends Day falls on Jun. 8, but if you're a fan of the TV show Friends, you probably celebrate the holiday in your head pretty often. Every time you watch an episode, and every time you hang out with your lobsters, you feel like it's a holiday. But you're going to want to harvest some Friends quotes to use as Instagram captions for National Best Friends Day, because there's no official holiday more fitting to celebrate with Friends quotes.

Friends taught viewers a lot about what it means to be a good friend and how to find humor in even in the more uncomfortable elements of adult friendship. It's not all rainbows and sticker books and birthday parties when you're adult friends — you're experiencing the most trying and stressful times of your life together, all the while trying to be there for each other. And even today, 14 years after the show ended, it holds up to the kind of dynamics we celebrate in friendships. Friends reminds us to laugh often, never take our friends for granted, always keep our minds open to new dynamics and to never judge harshly the people who we call our loved ones. All of these lessons from the show are good reminders for how to handle our relationships today.

Here, I've put together a list of some of my all time favorite quotes from the show. Some of them are ridiculous, some of them are hilarious, and all of them are touching in one way or another — you might just have to look extra hard to see it! Use them as a caption on Instagram when you post a picture of your bestie to celebrate the holiday and bring those likes in. Friends fans will be on that like button!

"You ordered pizza without me?"

"That's right, I stepped up! She's my friend and she needed help. If I had to, I'd pee on any one of you!"

"But they don't know that we know they know we know!"

"I'm not so good with the advice... can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"

"No uterus, no opinion."

"If I’m going down, I’m taking everybody with me."

"If we were in prison, you guys would be, like, my b*tches."

"I don't want my baby's first words to be 'How You Doing?'"

"Friends don’t let friends suffer from jellyfish stings."

"Ah, humor based on my pain. Ha ha ha."

"You’ve been bamboozled!"

"You can’t just give up. Is that what a dinosaur would do?"

"We swallow our feelings, even if we’re unhappy forever. Sound good?"

"Boyfriends and girlfriends will come and go, but this is for life."

"Welcome to the real world! It sucks. You're gonna love it!"

"You're my lobster!"

"You're not alone. We don't know where we're going! You just gotta figure at some point it's all gonna come together."

"A little louder, okay? I think there’s a man on the twelfth floor–in a COMA–who didn’t hear you"

"Joey doesn't share food!"

"You hung up on the pizza place? I don't hang up on your friends."

"Maybe later we can all go blow our noses on my wedding dress."

"Over the line?! You’re so far past the line that you can’t even see the line! The line is a dot to you!"