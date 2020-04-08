22 Genius Things That Help You Maximize Every Nook & Cranny Of Storage Space

When it comes to keeping a clean home, organization is key. The old adage "a place for everything and everything in its place" is just as true today as it ever was. But lucky for us, society has made a lot of progress since that adage was coined, which means there are more products that maximize storage space than ever. Even better? They're all available on the internet, so you don't even have to leave your home to get them.

As you know, clutter can be stressful. And it seems to be one of those never-ending realities; just when you think you've got a handle on it, it somehow manages to creep in again. (Ugh.) So although it might sound dramatic, some of the brilliant organizational products on this list may actually feel life changing. They'll upgrade the functionality of your home and maximize your space, so that you feel more relaxed and calm. After all, you've probably spent far too much of your life feeling frustrated by your crammed closet and the mess lurking in your garage.

With that in mind, here are some incredibly genius storage solutions that'll maximize the storage space in every nook and cranny of your home.

1. This Drying Rack That Folds Up And Stores Out Of Sight ORG Aluminum Over-the-Sink Drying Rack $20 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond The space-saving drying rack neatly rolls up for storage out of sight when not in use, making it perfect for small spaces or apartments. It's also great for anyone with limited counter space, since it fits right over your sink, so you have plenty of room to meal prep. To clean this drying rack, simply rinse or put it in the dishwasher.

2. This Turntable Organizer That Gives You Easy Access To Spices And Condiments madesmart Classic 10-inch Turntable $18 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Put this turntable organizer in your cupboard and you can spin it when you need to reach the spices in the back, or put it in your fridge and rotate it anytime you need to reach the pickles. The two-tier organizer features a wide base that can hold up to 5 pounds and a non-slip lining that keeps everything secure as it spins.

3. This Organizer That Hooks Right Over Your Cupboard Door Rebrilliant Eucptus 2 Tier Over-the-Cabinet Door Organizer $20 | Wayfair See On Wayfair This organizer easily installs over cabinet doors, giving you two extra shelves of storage space for sponges, cleaning supplies, or food wrap. The padded hooks prevent scratches on your cabinet doors, and the organizer can be hung on either the inside or outside of a cupboard.

4. This Under-The-Sink Organizer That Has A Cutout For The Pipe IRIS® Expandable Sliding Drawer Under-sink Organizer $37 | Bed Bath Beyond See on Bed Bath Beyond This expandable shelf organizer makes the most of vertical space under your kitchen or bathroom sink. And here's the brilliant part: it features a cutout in the middle that makes space for the pipe. The shelves can be moved up or down, and the width is expandable from 17 to 27 inches, so it fits all spaces and pipe shapes.

5. This Spice Rack With Tiered Shelves For Easy Viewing iDesignClassico Expandable 3-Tier Spice Rack $25 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond With this three-tier spice rack organizer, you can finally see just where the oregano has been hiding. The organizer is also expandable — slide it out to instantly double your storage space. You can also use it for condiments, or you can put it in the bathroom for your toiletries.

6. A Clever Utensil Organizer That Frees Up Drawer Space Joseph Joseph Cutlery Organizer $10 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond This cutlery organizer rethinks utensil storage with its space-saving design. By storing utensils at an angle in stacked compartments (instead of side by side), it takes up about half the space of traditional organizers. This is perfect for small kitchens where drawer space is at a premium.

7. This Brilliant Way To Hang Brooms, Rakes, Mops, And More Oxo Good Grips® Expandable Wall Mount Organizer $25 | Bed bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Every clean home has one thing in common: a whole collection of cleaning tools. This wall-mounted organizer is an efficient way to store them. With space for brooms, mops, dusters, and garden tools, the highly-customizable organizer expands from 12 to 20 inches, and features removable clips and hooks, so you can make room for bigger and smaller items alike.

8. The Backseat Organizer That'll Keep Your Car Clutter Free Jeep Back Seat Organizer $10 | Target See on a Target If your car is a disaster zone, this backseat organizer is for you. It loops right around the car headrest and features three mesh pockets, a large vinyl pocket, and two pouches specifically sized for water bottles. This is perfect for road trips, long commutes, or anyone with kids.

9. This Trunk Organizer That Keeps Everything From Sliding Around Heavy Duty Trunk Organizer $25 | Target See on Target From groceries to picnic supplies to emergency roadside equipment, this trunk organizer is just the thing to keep everything tidy. The nonslip bottom and adjustable straps keep it securely in place, while the sturdy sidewalls and a reinforced base ensure durability. It features mesh pockets and dividers, and collapses flat when you need to stow a suitcase in the trunk instead.

10. This Genius Way To Store Your Nice Kitchen Knives Zyliss® Resin & Chrome 18-Inch Magnetic Knife Bar $15 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond This wall-mounted magnetic knife bar gets your knives off the counter but still keeps them within easy reach. The 18-inch bar features an ultra-strong magnet that can hold up to 10 pounds (that's a lot of knives), and it works with both stainless steel and coated blades.

11. A Hanger That's Designed For Scarves And Belts 11 Ring Closet Non-Slip Hanger $25 | Wayfair See on Wayfair This accessories hanger features 11 loops and hooks that are perfect for hanging scarves, belts, and ties. It's a great way to keep delicate scarves unwrinkled, and it also keeps everything in easy view — which is so much better than rifling through a jumbled drawer.

12. These Organizers That Stack Shoes On Top Of Each Other Rebrilliant Shoe Slot Organizers (Set of 18) $45 | Wayfair See on Wayfair These clever shoe organizers double your closet space by allowing you to store shoes vertically, instead of side by side. They're fully adjustable to accommodate heels, flats, ankle boots, and sneakers, and the non-slip grips keep your kicks from sliding off. Each set comes with 18 organizers, so you can store 36 pairs of shoes.

13. These Shelf Dividers That Keep Everything Neatly Stacked Orren Ellis Abernethy Shelf Dividers (4-Pack) $22 | Wayfair See on Wayfair A neat stack of shirts or linens can quickly devolve into a messy pile, but these shelf dividers keep everything in line. They fit snugly onto existing closet shelves and are particularly useful for high stacks of sweaters, T-shirts, towels, and linens, or to keep your nice handbags upright. Each set comes with four dividers.

14. These Velvet Hangers That Are So Well Designed Real Simple Slimline Velvet Hangers $20 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond These velvet hangers have a few things going for them. The non-slip material and built-in shoulder notches keep clothing securely in place, and the ultra-slim design gives you tons more space on your closet rod. Each hanger also has a built-in accessories bar, so you can plan your outfit the night before. Each order comes with 50 hangers.

15. The Storage Bags That Are Perfect For Out-Of-Season Clothes Woolite® Air-Tight Hand-Roll Large Vacuum Storage Bags (4-Pack) $14 | Bed bath & Beyond See on Bed bath & Beyond These garment storage bags compress out-of-season clothes, blankets, and comforters, so you can store them without taking up a bunch of space. They also protect items from moisture, dust, pests, and odor, so everything feels good as new the next time you open them up. And they don’t require vacuums or pumps: Just insert the garment, roll to compress, and zip closed.

16. This Hanging Purse Organizer That Protects Your Handbags Rebrilliant Handbag Pocket Hanging Organizer $27 | Wayfair See on Wayfair If you've ever known the sorrows of a crushed handbag, this purse organizer is for you. It hangs right on your closet rod and features eight pockets that keep your purses safe, upright, and protected from moisture and dust. And since those pockets are clear, you can quickly find the bag that perfectly matches your outfit, and head out the door.

17. A Bathroom Storage Shelf That Fits Right Over The Toilet Wayfair Basics Over The Toilet Storage $27 | Wayfair See on Wayfair Add an extra four tiers of storage space with this bathroom shelf that fits over the toilet. This vertical space-saver is ideal for storing toiletries, washcloths, and paper products, while still keeping them well within reach. The chrome finish blends easily with any decor, and rubber feet protect your floors. And assembly is super easy — all you need is a screwdriver.

18. This 2-Roll Toilet Paper Holder That Hooks Onto The Tank InterDesign® Over-the-Tank Double Toilet Paper Roll Holder $20 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Remembering to refill the toilet paper holder is a drag, but this toilet paper holder has space for two rolls, which is much more convenient. And since it hangs right onto the tank, it takes up next to no space. It's made from durable, rust-proof aluminum, and there's no installation necessary — just hook it on.

19. The Rotating Cosmetics Organizer That Makes It Easy To Find Your All Your Makeup Dotted Line Carmen Rotating Storage Cosmetic Organizer $38 | Wayfair See on Wayfair This rotating makeup organizer is so much better than dealing with a messy drawer or cosmetics bag. It spins a full 360 degrees for easy access, and features eight adjustable shelves that can be moved up and down to accommodate everything. It even has cutouts that let you store makeup brushes in an upright position. This reviewer wrote, "You will be surprised at the amount of stuff you can fit in this item, and I love that is spins around so I can reach everything."

20. This Convenient Shower Caddy That Clears Up Clutter Rebrilliant Capra Shower Caddy $22 | Wayfair See on Wayfair Get all your bath products off the floor of your shower with this hanging shower caddy. It loops right over the shower head, and features open-design shelves for storing shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, as well as a soap dish, and two hooks for loofahs. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, so it'll last for years.

21. The Toothbrush Holder That Mounts To The Mirror Yamazaki USA Tower Toothbrush Holder $17 | Wayfair See on Wayfair No space for a countertop toothbrush holder? Not to fear: This unique toothbrush holder suctions directly to your bathroom mirror, giving you easy access without taking up space. Made from durable metal and boasting a clean, modern design, the holder is also perfect for storing your razor.