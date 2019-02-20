22 Korean Beauty Products That Amazon Reviewers Swear By
Korean beauty has really excited people in the US — there are brands popping up everywhere from Sephora to local pharmacies — but it’s becoming so familiar here, we tend to see the same products over and over again. That’s why I look for Korean beauty products on Amazon because it’s easily one of the most accessible ways to learn about the more obscure and exciting Korean products. Plus, you get the assistance of some really knowledgeable and passionate reviewers, and you can get your fancy new finds shipped to you from across the globe and right into your own home.
What everyone loves about Korean beauty products is that they really take care of your skin — they can minimize the appearance of pores, give you a healthy, hydrated glow, and keep you bright and moisturized. All with the help of snails, more snails, and maybe even bees.
There are so many people who can't get enough of Korean beauty, and man, if you haven't included any into your skincare or beauty routine yet, what are you even waiting for? Here are a few guaranteed winners that Amazon reviewers swear by, so you can really pamper yourself and discover your very own Holy Grail products:
1This Pore Mask That Exterminates Sebum With Egg Whites
This brilliant pore mask harnesses the power of egg whites, tightening your pores, making them appear smaller, and clearing them of any and all sebum. It’s also packed with the full spectrum of amino acids, including niacin, riboflavin, selenium, magnesium, and more. After a long, sweaty day, it’s the ideal way to clear up your pores and really achieve that “fresh” feeling we all crave.
2These Cleansing Wipes Packed With Organic Olive Extract
Whether you’re wrapping up at the gym, freshening up on a plane, or just too lazy to go through an entire cleansing ritual at night, these olive cleansing tissues are there for you. With antioxidant-rich extract from organically grown olives, they wipe away makeup and thoroughly cleanse your face, while promoting a natural moisture barrier with the prevalent olive nutrients.
3This Bizarre Mask That Clears Out Pores Of Everything
This intense, pore-clearing mask is as hardcore as its packaging and "hell-pore" title suggest, drying to a rubbery mask texture and peeling off with sebum, dead skin, and even baby hairs attached. Amazon reviewers suggest that you pay close attention to the instructions — leaving your eyebrows mask-free — in order to achieve the best deep pore purging.
4These Gauze Pads That Are Infused With Wine
These gauze pads pack the perfect punch in each little round, which deeply exfoliates for seriously smooth skin. Reviewers say that the wine smell is closer to that of grape, nonetheless offering the same beneficial antioxidants to brighten and tighten skin. The 30 pads in the package will last you for months, since you don't need to do it every day, and the product is certified cruelty-free.
5This Rice Water Oil That Gently Dissolves Stubborn Makeup
An absolute staple in Korean skincare is cleansing oil, which acts as the first step in your routine to dissolve makeup — even liquid lipstick — and prep your face for a deeper clean. This rice water cleansing oil from The Face Shop does just that, with natural rice compounds that brighten and nourish skin. Amazon reviewers cite its amazing ability to destroy dark eyeliner, waterproof mascara, and more.
6This Snail And Bee Venom Cream Has No Alcohol
So you've likely heard that snail goo is awesome for your skin, but there's another bug that's beneficial — bees, and specifically the venom from bees. You can get the benefits of both creatures from this Snail Bee High Content Steam Cream from Benton, which is honestly like a mini spa experience for your face. It's made with gentle ingredients and contains no alcohol, and Amazon reviewers love its ability to moisturize cracking skin, fade acne scars, and give skin a balanced glow.
7This Pressed Powder That Controls Oil All Day Long
This mineral powder compact regulates the secretion of oil and saps up excess sebum to ensure a matte look that lasts all day long. But that’s not all, its formula also contains mint extract that cools down and refreshes skin — perfect for summer. Use it as a last step to a makeup routine to lock in foundation for hours.
8This Gel Cleanser That Lowers Your Skin's PH Level
This gel cleanser from Cosrx is an ideal partner in any double-cleansing routine, and it's gentle enough for all skin types. Even Amazon reviewers with sensitive skin praise this cleanser's ability to clean deeply, without leaving skin tight - likely because of its low pH, perfectly prepping skin for the smooth application of more products.
9This Cute Hair Band To Make Your Skincare Routine Easier
This hair band is the cutest possible way to keep your hair out of your face when you're going all out with your skincare routine. The Etti Hair Band is soft but sturdy, providing you with adorable, cozy cat ears while freeing you from the aggravation of hair getting in the way. It's also an awesome way to hold your hair back when you're putting on makeup.
10This Cleansing Stick That’s Hypoallergenic And Easy To Store
This rose cleanser stick is your TSA-approved solution to deep cleaning on the go. The formula is hypoallergenic, 90 percent natural, and features a unique fermented rose extract that nourishes your skin while removing dirt, sebum, and oil.
11This Powerful Cleaning Foam That Clears Pores
This pore cleansing foam from Innisfree contains jeju volcanic clusters that work similarly to charcoal, sucking out the most stubborn of gunk and leaving your face sebum-free and less prone to breakouts. One reviewer raves, "This was is absolutley amazing. My skin is clean, less oily and i RARELY break out!!! What!? Me really? Omg I'm so happy! This product deep cleans and does not dry! Thank you!"
12This Moisturizing Essence Packed With Snail Mucin
This snail mucin essence from Cosrx consists of 96 percent snail secretion filtrate, so it's about as close as you can get to having a literal team of snails crawl all over your face. (Which would take far too long.) Sun damage and acne scars are no match for snail mucin, which is known to repair, protect, and regenerate the skin.
13This Makeup Base That Minimizes Pores
This unique face blur product from Etude House is kind of like a mix between a primer and a sunscreen, concealing and minimizing the appearance of pores while also shielding your skin from the sun's UV rays. Basically - it's the dream product to put underneath your makeup or to apply on days when you're otherwise makeup free.
14This Naturally Blue Cream That’s Perfect For Sensitive Skin
Soothing pennywort (aka centella asiatica) extract and guaiazulene combine forces in this blue cream to calm, soothe, and protect irritated skin. And no need to worry about artificial dyes — this cream comes by its signature blue hue naturally, thanks to the guaiazulene, a plant-based component extract from chamomile oil. No artificial colors = even better for sensitive skin.
15The Lip Tint That Will Last All Day
This lip tint will last all day without drying lips out like a matte lipstick might – and because it's a tint, it'll add a delicate, popsicle-like stain to your look. It's also fortified with pomegranate and grapefruit extract, and reviewers love the easy sponge applicator, which they also use to apply the product to their cheeks.
16This Peeling Mask That Pampers Your Feet
These peeling foot masks from The Face Shop raise the bar for all foot products. Put the booties on for an hour, and wait a few days — the dry, dead skin on your feet will start to peel off and reveal the soft, smooth skin underneath. One Amazon reviewer says it's "the best foot product I have EVER used. It sloughs off dead skin in the grossest, most satisfying way."
17This Deeply Hydrating Mask To Wear At Night
This sleeping mask from Laneige is made to wear overnight, allowing your skin to absorb moisturizing nutrients while you're off in dreamland. Reviewers love waking up to hydrated, bright skin, and they love the fresh scent that won't distract you from your beauty sleep.
18This Sun Milk That Offers Elaborate Protection
Without a doubt, the most important aspect of any Korean beauty routine is sunscreen, which protects you from the sun's UV rays that can damage your skin. This Missha sun milk will defend your skin from the sun even in humid and sweaty conditions, has an SPF of 50, and won't leave your skin feeling greasy. Reviewers love that it has no white cast and blends right into the skin.
19This Hair Pack That Enriches With Argan Oil
If your hair is feeling dry or damaged, a Korean hair pack could make a sizable difference for you - especially this Argan Deep Care Hair Pack from Nature Republic, which heals hair with argan oil, primrose oil, and rose hip oil. An Amazon reviewer with damaged hair said, "This product saved my hair from more breakage and left it soft and at least brushable without breaking more."
20These Gel Patches That Brighten Under The Eyes
Could there be a better way to pamper your under-eye area than with patches of gold? These gel eye patches - dubbed Gold Racoony - are packed with sustainable and environmentally friendly gels and colloidal gold which provides some moisture. The pack comes in two shapes: circles for dry, irritated patches and half-moons for the under-eye region.
21This Konjac Sponge To Lightly Exfoliate Skin
This gentle Konjac sponge is ideal for daily use, adding a little bit of physical exfoliation to your routine without going overboard. Harsh scrubs can cause more harm than good, but softly buffing with this bamboo charcoal konjac sponge can encourage cell regeneration without damaging sensitive skin. Amazon reviewers who use this product claim that their skin is clearer than ever before, as it's also made to fight the bacteria and excess oil that can cause pimples.
22This Sugar Mask That Exfoliates And Nourishes
The Brazilian black sugar in this Skinfood mask granules can deeply exfoliate skin with its rich vitamins and minerals, eliminating blackheads and blocked pores while also promoting healthy skin growth. It's a go-to shower product for Amazon reviewers, with one saying that no other scrub "left my face feeling so soft and polished."
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.