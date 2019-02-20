22 Korean Beauty Products That Amazon Reviewers Swear By

Korean beauty has really excited people in the US — there are brands popping up everywhere from Sephora to local pharmacies — but it’s becoming so familiar here, we tend to see the same products over and over again. That’s why I look for Korean beauty products on Amazon because it’s easily one of the most accessible ways to learn about the more obscure and exciting Korean products. Plus, you get the assistance of some really knowledgeable and passionate reviewers, and you can get your fancy new finds shipped to you from across the globe and right into your own home.

What everyone loves about Korean beauty products is that they really take care of your skin — they can minimize the appearance of pores, give you a healthy, hydrated glow, and keep you bright and moisturized. All with the help of snails, more snails, and maybe even bees.

There are so many people who can't get enough of Korean beauty, and man, if you haven't included any into your skincare or beauty routine yet, what are you even waiting for? Here are a few guaranteed winners that Amazon reviewers swear by, so you can really pamper yourself and discover your very own Holy Grail products:

1 This Pore Mask That Exterminates Sebum With Egg Whites Skinfood Egg White Pore Mask $9 Amazon See on Amazon This brilliant pore mask harnesses the power of egg whites, tightening your pores, making them appear smaller, and clearing them of any and all sebum. It’s also packed with the full spectrum of amino acids, including niacin, riboflavin, selenium, magnesium, and more. After a long, sweaty day, it’s the ideal way to clear up your pores and really achieve that “fresh” feeling we all crave.

2 These Cleansing Wipes Packed With Organic Olive Extract Innisfree Olive Cleansing Tissues $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you’re wrapping up at the gym, freshening up on a plane, or just too lazy to go through an entire cleansing ritual at night, these olive cleansing tissues are there for you. With antioxidant-rich extract from organically grown olives, they wipe away makeup and thoroughly cleanse your face, while promoting a natural moisture barrier with the prevalent olive nutrients.

3 This Bizarre Mask That Clears Out Pores Of Everything Elizavecca Milkypiggy Hell-Pore Clean Up Nose Mask $9 Amazon See on Amazon This intense, pore-clearing mask is as hardcore as its packaging and "hell-pore" title suggest, drying to a rubbery mask texture and peeling off with sebum, dead skin, and even baby hairs attached. Amazon reviewers suggest that you pay close attention to the instructions — leaving your eyebrows mask-free — in order to achieve the best deep pore purging.

4 These Gauze Pads That Are Infused With Wine Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Wine $17 Amazon See on Amazon These gauze pads pack the perfect punch in each little round, which deeply exfoliates for seriously smooth skin. Reviewers say that the wine smell is closer to that of grape, nonetheless offering the same beneficial antioxidants to brighten and tighten skin. The 30 pads in the package will last you for months, since you don't need to do it every day, and the product is certified cruelty-free.

6 This Snail And Bee Venom Cream Has No Alcohol Benton Snail Bee Steam Cream $20 Amazon See on Amazon So you've likely heard that snail goo is awesome for your skin, but there's another bug that's beneficial — bees, and specifically the venom from bees. You can get the benefits of both creatures from this Snail Bee High Content Steam Cream from Benton, which is honestly like a mini spa experience for your face. It's made with gentle ingredients and contains no alcohol, and Amazon reviewers love its ability to moisturize cracking skin, fade acne scars, and give skin a balanced glow.

7 This Pressed Powder That Controls Oil All Day Long Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Pact $10 Amazon See on Amazon This mineral powder compact regulates the secretion of oil and saps up excess sebum to ensure a matte look that lasts all day long. But that’s not all, its formula also contains mint extract that cools down and refreshes skin — perfect for summer. Use it as a last step to a makeup routine to lock in foundation for hours.

11 This Powerful Cleaning Foam That Clears Pores Innisfree Jeju Volcanic Pore Cleansing Foam $10 Amazon See on Amazon This pore cleansing foam from Innisfree contains jeju volcanic clusters that work similarly to charcoal, sucking out the most stubborn of gunk and leaving your face sebum-free and less prone to breakouts. One reviewer raves, "This was is absolutley amazing. My skin is clean, less oily and i RARELY break out!!! What!? Me really? Omg I'm so happy! This product deep cleans and does not dry! Thank you!"

14 This Naturally Blue Cream That’s Perfect For Sensitive Skin Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream $25 Amazon See on Amazon Soothing pennywort (aka centella asiatica) extract and guaiazulene combine forces in this blue cream to calm, soothe, and protect irritated skin. And no need to worry about artificial dyes — this cream comes by its signature blue hue naturally, thanks to the guaiazulene, a plant-based component extract from chamomile oil. No artificial colors = even better for sensitive skin.

15 The Lip Tint That Will Last All Day Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint $7 Amazon See on Amazon This lip tint will last all day without drying lips out like a matte lipstick might – and because it's a tint, it'll add a delicate, popsicle-like stain to your look. It's also fortified with pomegranate and grapefruit extract, and reviewers love the easy sponge applicator, which they also use to apply the product to their cheeks.

18 This Sun Milk That Offers Elaborate Protection Missha All Around Safe Block Soft Finish Sun Milk $18 Amazon See on Amazon Without a doubt, the most important aspect of any Korean beauty routine is sunscreen, which protects you from the sun's UV rays that can damage your skin. This Missha sun milk will defend your skin from the sun even in humid and sweaty conditions, has an SPF of 50, and won't leave your skin feeling greasy. Reviewers love that it has no white cast and blends right into the skin.

21 This Konjac Sponge To Lightly Exfoliate Skin My Konjac Sponge With Activated Bamboo Charcoal $10 Amazon See on Amazon This gentle Konjac sponge is ideal for daily use, adding a little bit of physical exfoliation to your routine without going overboard. Harsh scrubs can cause more harm than good, but softly buffing with this bamboo charcoal konjac sponge can encourage cell regeneration without damaging sensitive skin. Amazon reviewers who use this product claim that their skin is clearer than ever before, as it's also made to fight the bacteria and excess oil that can cause pimples.