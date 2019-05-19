22 Underrated Trader Joe's Items to Put In Your Cart Immediately

I could sit here and list all the things I love about Trader Joe’s, but I would run out of fingers and toes. More than their friendly staff, their Hawaiian print shirts that never go out of style, and the reasonable prices, the grocery store offers lots of high-quality products and one hell of a candy shelf. To help you with your shopping list, I've narrowed down 22 Trader Joe’s items you have to add to your cart, pronto.

I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say that Trader Joe's is in a league of its own. You name it, Joe's got it: freshly baked bread and pastries, delectable cheeses, supplements, snacks, fresh produce, and flowers, plus other unique items you won't find anywhere else. (Special shout-out to the tea tree oil face wash, which got me through an especially gnarly bout of acne. You the real MVP!)

It’s no wonder so many of us prefer to shop at everyone’s favorite neighborhood grocery store.

You no doubt already have your own TJ's grocery list. I'm here to tell you it's not good enough. Aside from their many popular products — like the roasted plantain chips — there are more items at Trader Joe’s that deserve your attention.

Here are 22 underrated Trader Joe’s products you have to check out immediately, if not sooner.

1. Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake Trader Joe's Moist (yeah, I said it), flavorful, and topped with a generous helping of dark chocolate ganache, this cake will satisfy your dessert craving. And as we all know, "mini" is just another word for "don't offer to share with anyone." In fact, 11 out of 10 experts recommend it.

2. Mint Watermelon Flavored Black Tea Trader Joe's This delightful tea is perfect for summer, when the rising temperatures have you in a permanent state of sweating. With notes of mint, a few spices, and of course watermelon, this stuff will help you stay hydrated all summer long.

3. Organic Fair Trade Wake Up Blend Coffee Trader Joe's Do you look like an extra from The Walking Dead every morning? Add some organic fair trade wake up blend coffee to your shopping cart to start the day right.

4. Unexpected Cheddar Trader Joe's First, it tastes like cheddar cheese, but then something strange happens. This miraculous piece of dairy heaven gives you two cheesy flavors in one delicious bite.

5. Cookie Butter Ice Cream Trader Joe's Speculoos-inspired ice cream? Yes, please. You won’t be able to resist this cold, creamy, cookie-ish concoction. And yes, you should most definitely eat it straight from the carton.

6. Simply Seasoned Tuna Burgers Trader Joe's Sure, it’s got protein and all that jazz. But its nutritional benefits will totally take a backseat after you’ve taken a bite of this juicy burger.

7. Chile Lime Seasoning Blend Trader Joe's Who ever said you had to eat at a Mexican restaurant just to taste authentic flavors clearly never shopped at Joe's. Grab the Chile lime seasoning blend instead.

8. Neapolitan Puffs Cereal Trader Joe's Joe's neapolitan puffs cereal will take you back to your youth and remind you how enjoyable it is to have cereal for breakfast, even if you are hungry again 45 minutes later.

9. Steamed & Peeled Baby Beets Trader Joe's Say sayonara to preparation time. Trader Joe’s baby beets are already steamed and peeled so you can effortlessly add them to your meals. You haven't lived until you've tried these suckers.

10. Tzatziki Dip Trader Joe's Creamy, garlicky and cucumbery, this Greek-inspired dip goes with just about everything. It's probably the only time you'll be glad to have garlic breath.

11. Greek Lowfat Yogurts With Toppings Trader Joe's This isn't your average grocery store yogurt. Greek yogurt is packed with nutrients, and it comes with fun toppings. Everybody loves toppings!

12. Birthday Cake Popcorn Trader Joe's It’s got vanilla glaze. It’s got candy sprinkles. And the best thing about it is that you don’t have to wait for your birthday to enjoy it. Yes, it does exist!

13. Fig & Olive Crisps Trader Joe's Having a party? The fig and olive crisps will pair nicely with any type of wine and make you look fancy and put-together even if you definitely aren't.

14. Coconut Body Butter Trader Joe's Does summer bring out the dry skin in you? You need Joe's body butter. It will leave you smooth as a baby's bottom.

15. Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer Trader Joe's Treat yourself to this ultra-hydrating gel moisturizer, which feels way more expensive than it really is.

16. Moonlight & Roses Coteau d’Aix en Provence Rosé Crisp, light, and easy to drink, the Moonlight & Roses Coteau d’Aix en Provence Rosé will tickle your taste buds and make you want to pour yourself a second glass. And then maybe a third.

17. Corn & Wheat Tortillas Trader Joe's Best paired with your favorite fillings, the corn and wheat tortillas are another great find at Trader Joe’s. Add some guac. Then add a little more. Throw in some cheese and lettuce. I'm not drooling. You're drooling!

18. Organic Mediterranean Style Salad Kit Trader Joe's Preparing salad has never been this easy. Crisp, crunchy, and colorful, this salad kit will have you serving legit, restaurant-level salads in seconds. No chopping required.

19. Chocolate Chip Cocoa Meringues Trader Joe's This tub of deliciousness is dangerous. You swear you're only going to have one and then before you know it, you're scraping the bottom of the container with your fingernails.

20. Soft & Juicy Dried Mango Trader Joe's If you haven’t tried Trader Joe’s soft and juicy dried mango yet, then you’re missing out on life. One bite of this and you'll never look at mango the same again.

21. Almond Butter Granola Trader Joe's Joe's almond butter granola is going to change your life and the way you do breakfast.