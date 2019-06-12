As of Jun. 21, summer is officially upon us. Per Time and Date, on this day — also known as the summer solstice — the sun's zenith is at its northernmost point from the equator, which means that it's also the day of the year that has the longest stretch of sunlight. If you're going to enjoy what we often call "the longest day of the year," you have plenty of time to do it. This is great news for many reasons, not the least of which is the extra hours you'll have to tend to your social media presence. With that in mind, I've gathered some unique first day of summer Instagram captions that will help you kick off the new season with the perfect mix of fun and depth.

Share a flashback picture from last summer (Jun. 21 does conveniently fall on a #throwbackthursday) or a snapshot of the sunny view on your way to work, then pair it with one of these summer-themed quotes from music and literature.

Throughout history, people have had a lot of lovely things to say about summer... and why shouldn't they? Summer rules! Celebrate its first day with one of these cool, creative captions.

skyNext/Shutterstock

1. "Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly." — "Into the Mystic" by Van Morrison

2. "The castle grounds were gleaming in the sunlight as though freshly painted; the cloudless sky smiled at itself in the smoothly sparkling lake, the satin-green lawns rippled occasionally in a gentle breeze: June had arrived." — Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix by J.K. Rowling

3. "It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside." — Maud Hart Lovelace

4. "Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." — The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

5. "Summertime is always the best of what might be." — Charles Bowden

NinaMalyna/Shutterstock

6. "Sweet, sweet burn of sun and summer wind, and you my friend, my new fun thing, my summer fling." — "Summerfling" by k.d. lang

7. "Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows." — Helen Keller

8. "'Cause a little bit of summer is what the whole year is all about." — "Wildfire" by John Mayer

9. "And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer." — The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

10. "Oh, the summer night, has a smile of light, and she sits on a sapphire throne." — Bryan Procter

11. "Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability." — Sam Keen

Savina Nataliia/Shutterstock

12. "We thread our way through a moving forest of ice cream cones and crimson thighs." — Jean-Dominique Bauby

13. "If it could only be like this always — always summer, always alone, the fruit always ripe..." — Evelyn Waugh

14. "I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this." — Susan Branch

15. "Summer afternoon — to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language." — Henry James

16. "One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by." — Jeanette Walls

17. "The summer night is like a perfection of thought." — Wallace Stevens

JKstock/Shutterstock

18. "I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June." — L.M. Montgomery

19. "I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket." — Kellie Elmore

20. "Life, now, was unfolding before me, constantly and visibly, like the flowers of summer that drop fanlike petals on eternal soil." — Rooftop Soliloquy by Roman Payne

21. "Summer bachelors, like summer breezes, are never as cool as they pretend to be." — Nora Ephron

22. "Some people are so much sunshine to the square inch." — Walt Whitman

This post was originally published on June 21, 2018. It has been updated as of June 12, 2019.