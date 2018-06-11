Hopefully our 'gram games haven't slowed down as the months have gone on. It seems like half a second ago we were taking selfies with winter lights and musing over various pun versions of "ho ho snow," for our holiday captions. Now that the season has changed and summer has begun, we're going to need better captions. And based on your zodiac sign, there's a perfect summer caption for your Instagram that will capture both your personality and the spirit of the season.

Everything about summer can be generally inspiring, from the warmth, to the opportunities for pool parties, to the general vibes of relaxation going around. To craft the caption most in tune with your soul, you must be very acquainted with how the elements can factor into this.

They play in a major role in preference when it comes to the sorts of experiences each sign values. Earth signs like Capricorn, Virgo, and Taurus will err toward practical sorts of adventures. Air signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius may be a bit more philosophical and zany. Fire signs — Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo — want to feel sparked during the hottest days of the year. Water signs like Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio want to relax. These sensations, each unique to the 12 signs, can all come out in your captions.

Read on to find out:

Aries: "Summers had a logic all their own and they always brought something out in me. Summer was supposed to be about freedom and youth and no school and possibilities and adventure and exploration...That's why I loved and hated summers. Because they made me want to believe." — Benjamin Alire Sáenz Giphy Aries want to seize the day and make the most of life. This quote truly captures it.

Taurus: "When the sun is shining I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome." — Wilma Rudolph Giphy You feel like you can do anything your hardworking self puts its mind to, and when the sun's beaming upon you, that is definitely the case.

Gemini: "Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." — Jenny Han Giphy As June begins, it's still ~Gemini season~ and going strong, so you're going to make the most out of life and let the wind blow you wherever. If you believe in yourself, you can inspire others to do that this summer too, you openminded and ecstatic soul!

Cancer: "Summer has always been my favorite season. I feel happier." — Zooey Deschanel Giphy You are at your best and warmest when the sun's shining on you during your birthday month. So obviously you're not surprised this summer is going to indeed be yet another iteration of your favorite time of year! Relaxation is on the way.

Leo: "The first week of August hangs at the very top of summer, the top of the live-long year, like the highest seat of a Ferris wheel when it pauses in its turning." — Natalie Babbitt Giphy The first week of August will be Leo season for you, a peak high for a queen like you. So get ready to roar and shake things up.

Virgo: "Summer, after all, is a time when wonderful things can happen to quiet people." — Deb Caletti Giphy You're a very cautious sign at times, but summer is the time to let your hair loose.

Libra: "In the summer, the days were long, stretching into each other. Out of school, everything was on pause and yet happening at the same time, this collection of weeks when anything was possible." — Sylvia Plath Giphy You're the sign of balance, so you love watching people transition into the season that brings all so much happiness.

Scorpio: "There shall be eternal summer in the grateful heart." — Celia Thaxter Giphy You're an intuitive, head-in-the-clouds sort, so you're going to thrive if you use a caption that reminds people to listen to their innermost feelings.

Sagittarius: "Summer is the annual permission slip to be lazy. To do nothing and have it count for something." — Regina Brett Giphy You're an explorer who can be compassionate, but you don't like being under everyone else's thumb. Go be free this summer.

Capricorn: "One benefit of Summer was that each day we had more light to read by." — Jeanette Walls Giphy You're an intellectual by nature, so you'll undoubtedly find a way to make this summer useful to your personal development ... maybe a good book can help along this process.

Aquarius: "When all else fails, take a vacation." — Betty Williams Giphy Come on, Aquarius — you've been so busy keeping society together that now it's time for you to keep yourself together! Yes, indeed. Take a vacay!