It's a stressful time for all of us right now, so it's been a relief to see celebrities banding together to keep us entertained and to help raise money for important causes. And the latest group to do their bit is the YouTubers. YouTube stars are uniting for a live stream later today (Thursday, April 30) in order to keep their viewers feeling upbeat, all while raising money for our NHS. The line up includes Saffron Barker and Big Narstie, who will take part in the #WithMe live stream.

The YouTube stars will take part in a series of challenges, including two mystery box challenges that will involve viewers at home. They will also be chatting about how life in isolation has been for them. As well as helping viewers to stay entertained and distracted, the aim of the live stream is also to raise money for the NHS, as those watching will be encouraged to donate to NHS Charities Together.

The YouTube stars getting involved include ex-Strictly star Saffron Barker, Big Narstie, Jack Maynard, and the Zac and Jay Show. You can take a look at the full list here:

Saffron Barker (ft AJ and Curtis Pritchard)

Anastasia Kingsnorth

Jack Maynard (featuring Miles Nazaire)

Big Narstie (feat. Stevo the Madman, Haks and KS LDN)

Clare Siobhan / Ali A

WillNE

Lady Leshurr

Morgz / Morgz Mum

Daniel Howell

Colin Furze

Phil Lester

Behzinga (Ethan Payne)

Yammy

F2Freestylers (Jeremy Lynch & Billy Wingrove)

Zac and Jay Show

English with Lucy

Mike Boyd

Yiannimize

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard

Riyadh K

Maisie Peters

Humza Productions

Speaking about the importance of the live stream, Luke Hyams, Head of YouTube Originals EMEA, said: "Life in isolation brings both difficult challenges and moments of joy. We hope this show brings the latter."

Each hour will have a new host and other performers "tag-team" their way through the show, offering "lockdown tips" and advice on "how to keep entertained, upbeat, and active."

Kevin Batchelor, co-founder of the show's production company Electric Robin, added that he hoped Stream #WithMe would, "help bring some light into homes as we navigate these unprecedented times, while also helping raise money for those on the frontline."

The live stream begins at 4 p.m. later today on YouTube.