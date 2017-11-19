After a morning spent being ordered about in the kitchen by your parents, followed by a trip to your grandparents' house where you have to talk to cousins you barely know while pretending you aren't shoveling down your fourth helping of potato casserole, the last thing you need to worry about is coming up with clever Thanksgiving Instagram captions before you fall into a food coma. The only problem is that by the time you emerge from said food coma, the date will be halfway to New Year's Eve, when a Thanksgiving post will be not only irrelevant but, frankly, irritating. Then, as per the rules of social media, you would have to wait a few more weeks before you could reasonably post a #tbt to Thanksgiving.

All this is to say that when it comes to holiday Instagram captions, it's best to take your cue from the Boy Scouts and be prepared. If you care about your social media presence — which most of us do, even if we would rather not admit it — now is the time to start brainstorming Thanksgiving puns. That way, you can actually enjoy the holiday instead of spending an hour huddled in the corner brainstorming turkey puns.

Or you can just use one of the 22 Thanksgiving captions listed below. Don't worry — I won't tell anyone.

1. "Here's to family, food, and awkwardly avoiding politics at the dinner table." Only use this caption if you know your family will find it funny... or you're the only one with an Instagram account. What they don't know won't offend them.

2. "All about that baste." What's that? Parodies of Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" are so 2014? I must have missed the memo.

3. "'Leftovers are for quitters.'" Nobody seems to have claimed credit for this popular quote, but whoever said it was a genius.

4. "#StuffedAsATurkey" On Thanksgiving, both humans and turkeys get stuffed, although it's definitely more fun for the former.

5. "Caught the gravy train to Snoozetown." Dust off the old slang "gravy train" to please the older crowd, i.e., your grandmother who inexplicably has an Instagram account.

6. "A murder most fowl." To be paired with a photograph of the turkey and some artfully-placed cranberry sauce.

7. "Not pictured: the maternity waistband of these pants." Did you actually borrow your mom's old maternity jeans to wear to Thanksgiving this year? Your followers will never know.

8. "Gobbling and wobbling to bed." Complete the caption with a wine glass emoji.

9. "Thought I was done until I saw the pie. #noregrets" Well, maybe some regret once you try to get out of the chair where you fell asleep.

10. "Pre-Christmas Feast." Acknowledge what the Christmas obsessives are really thinking.

11. "Yes, We Cran." Barack Obama himself (and perhaps a speechwriter or two) came up with this play on his old campaign slogan.

12. "These are my eating pants." Might as well admit it.

13. "'After a good dinner, one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.'" Oscar Wilde quotes are pretty much tailor-made for Instagram captions. Think of the possibilities if he had been alive today.

14. "Raise your gobblets." It's time for a toast (to puns).

15. "Arrested on suspicion of fowl play." The turkey is currently detained at the Your Last Name Kitchen Jail.

16. "The tur-key to a successful Thanksgiving is family, friends, and eating stuffing till you're stuffed." Stuffing is the greatest of all Thanksgiving dishes, and yes, I will fight someone on this matter.

17. "About to nap, see you in 2020." Seriously. Just reference a nap and everyone will relate to your Instagram caption.

18. "Casse-rolling up to Grandma's house." For the traditional pre-feast Instagram post.

19. "Cran-bury me with this delicious pumpkin pie." Any future grave robbers will be in for a treat.

20. "Pe-can I have another slice of pie?" As if anyone would say no to that pun.

21. "[Your relative] always hams it up for Thanksgiving." Take a picture with your favorite relative and give them a shout-out this year.

22. "Does this macaroni make me look cheesy?" Maybe the macaroni casserole doesn't, but the punny Instagram definitely will.