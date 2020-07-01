Though designers and fast fashion retailers are offering sales on the regular these days, they’re about to sweeten the deal on some of your favorite summer must-haves, just in time for Independence Day.

July 4th is right around the corner, and with it, comes some steep discounts like 80% off archives, 75% off summer favorites, and even 60% off current-season newness. The deals just keep on coming.

Ahead, find all of the 4th of July seasonal sales that are happening right now — and watch this space for updates throughout the holiday weekend.

Abercrombie & Fitch

40-60% off everything.

American Eagle

Up to 60% off everything.

Aritzia

More than 60% off site-wide.

Bergdorf Goodman

Up to 60% off site-wide.

H&M

Up to 50% off site-wide.

Intermix

Up to 75% off site-wide.

J.Crew

Extra 70% off three or more sale styles with code GOFOURTH.

Levi’s

Up to 70% off select styles.

Madewell

40% off select items with code HOTSTUFF.

Matches

Up to 80% off site-wide.

Moda Operandi

Up to 65% off site-wide.

Old Navy

Up to 60% off site-wide including $6 tees & tanks, $10 shorts, and $8 dresses.

My Theresa

Up to 70% off site-wide.

Nili Lotan

Up to 40% off select styles.

Net-a-Porter

Up to 60% off site-wide.

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off site-wide.

Smythson

50% off selected styles.

Solid & Striped

25% off site-wide.

Sunglass Hut

50% off select sunglass styles

Universal Standard

25% off the summer collection from July 2 to 7. Shoppers can get early access to the sale by using the code EARLYACCESS at checkout.

Vince

Additional 40% off sale with code VAULT40; Up to 80% off archive styles from July 2-July 6.

What Goes Around Comes Around

Up to 50% site-wide.

Zara

Up to 75% off site-wide.