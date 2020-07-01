Bustle

23 Fourth Of July Sales To Shop Including $10 Old Navy Shorts

By Avery Matera
Though designers and fast fashion retailers are offering sales on the regular these days, they’re about to sweeten the deal on some of your favorite summer must-haves, just in time for Independence Day.

July 4th is right around the corner, and with it, comes some steep discounts like 80% off archives, 75% off summer favorites, and even 60% off current-season newness. The deals just keep on coming.

Ahead, find all of the 4th of July seasonal sales that are happening right now — and watch this space for updates throughout the holiday weekend.

Abercrombie & Fitch

40-60% off everything.

American Eagle

Up to 60% off everything.

Aritzia

More than 60% off site-wide.

Bergdorf Goodman

Up to 60% off site-wide.

H&M

Up to 50% off site-wide.

Intermix

Up to 75% off site-wide.

J.Crew

Extra 70% off three or more sale styles with code GOFOURTH.

Levi’s

Up to 70% off select styles.

Madewell

40% off select items with code HOTSTUFF.

Matches

Up to 80% off site-wide.

Moda Operandi

Up to 65% off site-wide.

Old Navy

Up to 60% off site-wide including $6 tees & tanks, $10 shorts, and $8 dresses.

My Theresa

Up to 70% off site-wide.

Nili Lotan

Up to 40% off select styles.

Net-a-Porter

Up to 60% off site-wide.

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off site-wide.

Smythson

50% off selected styles.

Solid & Striped

25% off site-wide.

Sunglass Hut

50% off select sunglass styles

Universal Standard

25% off the summer collection from July 2 to 7. Shoppers can get early access to the sale by using the code EARLYACCESS at checkout.

Vince

Additional 40% off sale with code VAULT40; Up to 80% off archive styles from July 2-July 6.

What Goes Around Comes Around

Up to 50% site-wide.

Zara

Up to 75% off site-wide.