23 Genius Products That Help You Maximize Every Nook & Cranny Of Storage Space

When it comes to keeping a clean home, organization is key. The old adage "a place for everything and everything in its place" is just as true today as it ever was. But lucky for us, society has made a lot of progress since that adage was coined, which means there are more products that maximize storage space than ever. Even better? They're all available on the internet, so you don't even have to leave your home to get them.

As you know, clutter can be stressful. And it seems to be one of those never-ending realities; just when you think you've got a handle on it, it somehow manages to creep in again. (Ugh.) So although it might sound dramatic, some of the brilliant organizational products on this list may actually feel life changing. They'll upgrade the functionality of your home and maximize your space, so that you feel more relaxed and calm. After all, you've probably spent far too much of your life feeling frustrated by your crammed closet and the mess lurking in your garage.

With that in mind, here are some incredibly genius storage solutions that'll maximize the storage space in every nook and cranny of your home.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Drying Rack That Folds Up And Stores Out Of Sight Ohuhu Roll Up Sink Drying Rack $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This space-saving drying rack neatly rolls up for storage out of sight when not in use, making it perfect for small spaces or apartments. It's also great for anyone with limited counter space. To clean this drying rack, simply rinse or put it in the dishwasher.

2. This Turntable Organizer That Gives You Easy Access To Spices And Condiments madesmart 10" Basic Twin Turntable $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Put this turning organizer in your cupboard and you can spin it when you need to reach the spices in the back, or put it in your fridge and rotate it anytime you need to reach the pickles. The two-tier organizer features a wide base that can hold up to 5 pounds and a non-slip lining that keeps everything secure as it spins.

3. This Organizer That Hooks Right Over Your Cupboard Door DecoBros Over-the-Cabinet Door Organizer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This organizer easily installs over cabinet doors, giving you extra storage space for sponges, cleaning supplies, or food wrap. A clear plastic bracket prevents scratches on your cabinet doors, and the organizer can be hung on either the inside or outside of a cupboard.

4. This Under-The-Sink Organizer That Leaves Space For The Pipe Simple Houseware Under Sink 2-Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer Rack $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This expandable shelf organizer makes the most of vertical space under your kitchen or bathroom sink. And here's the brilliant part: It has adjustable shelves to accommodate the pipe. The shelves can be moved up or down, and the width is expandable from 15 to 25 inches, so it fits most spaces and pipe shapes.

5. This Spice Rack With Tiered Shelves For Easy Viewing mDesign Adjustable, Expandable Plastic Spice Rack $16 | Amazon See On Amazon With this three-tier spice rack organizer, you can finally see just where the oregano has been hiding. The organizer is also expandable — slide it out to instantly double your storage space. You can also use it for condiments, or put it in the bathroom for your toiletries.

6. A Clever Utensil Organizer That Frees Up Drawer Space Joseph Joseph Cutlery Organizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This cutlery organizer rethinks utensil storage with its space-saving design. By storing utensils at an angle in stacked compartments (instead of side by side), it takes up about half the space of traditional organizers. There are also sets perfectly suited for knives.

7. This Brilliant Way To Hang Brooms, Rakes, Mops, And More Berry Ave Broom Holder Wall Mount and Garden Tool Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon To keep your cleaning tools tidy, this wall-mounted organizer is an efficient way to store them. With space for brooms, mops, dusters, and gardening tools, it has a combination of spring loaded clamps and hooks and it can hold up to 35 pounds.

8. The Backseat Organizer That'll Keep Your Car Clutter Free KNGUVTH Backseat Car Organizer (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If your car could use some more storage, this backseat organizer is for you. It loops right around the car headrest and features four mesh pockets and a large vinyl pocket that can accommodate a 10-inch screen or tablet. It is perfect for road trips, long commutes, or anyone with kids.

9. This Trunk Organizer That Keeps Everything From Sliding Around Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon From groceries to picnic supplies to emergency roadside equipment, this trunk organizer is just the thing to keep everything tidy. The nonslip bottom and adjustable straps keep it securely in place, while the sturdy walls and a reinforced base ensure durability. It features mesh pockets and dividers, and even collapses flat when you need to stow a suitcase in the trunk instead.

10. This Genius Way To Store Your Kitchen Knives Modern Innovations 16-Inch Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This wall-mounted magnetic knife bar gets your knives off the counter but still keeps them within easy reach. The 16-inch bar features an ultra-strong magnet that can hold the kitchen helpers you reach for the most as long as they're metal.

11. A Hanger That's Designed For Scarves And Belts InterDesign Classico 8 Loop Scarf Hanger $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This accessories hanger features eight loops and hooks that are perfect for hanging scarves, belts, and ties. It's a great way to keep delicate scarves unwrinkled, and it also keeps everything in easy view — which is so much better than rifling through a jumbled drawer.

12. These Organizers That Stack Shoes On Top Of Each Other Shoe Slots Organizer 10-Piece Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These clever shoe organizers double your closet space by allowing you to store shoes vertically, instead of side by side. They're fully adjustable to accommodate heels, flats, ankle boots, and sneakers, and the nonslip grips keep your kicks from sliding off. These organizers come in a 10-piece set and users can choose between black, white, or gray.

13. These Shelf Dividers That Keep Everything Neatly Stacked Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (Set of 2) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon A neat stack of shirts or linens can quickly devolve into a messy pile, but these shelf dividers keep everything in line. They fit snugly onto existing closet shelves and are particularly useful for high stacks of sweaters, T-shirts, towels, and linens, or to keep your nice handbags upright. Each set comes with two dividers.

14. These Nonslip Velvet Hangers That Are So Well Designed AmazonBasics Clothes Hangers (50-Pack) $26 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Amazon These velvet hangers have a few things going for them: The nonslip material and built-in shoulder notches keep clothing securely in place, and the ultra-slim design gives you tons more space on your closet rod. Each order comes with 50 hangers, and each hanger holds up to 10 pounds.

15. These Storage Bags That Are Perfect For Out-Of-Season Clothes The Chestnut Compression Storage Bags (Set Of 12) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These garment storage bags compress out-of-season clothes, blankets, and comforters so you can store them without taking up a bunch of space. They also protect items from moisture, dust, pests, and odor, so everything feels good as new. Plus, they don’t require vacuums or pumps: Just insert the garment, roll to compress, and zip to close.

16. This Hanging Purse Organizer That Protects Your Handbags Longteam Hanging Purse Handbag Organizer $23 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever known the sorrows of a crushed handbag, this purse organizer is for you. It hangs right on your closet rod and features 10 pockets that keep your purses safe, upright, and protected from moisture and dust.

17. A Bathroom Storage Shelf That Fits Right Over The Toilet Honey-Can-Do Over-The-Toilet Storage Shelf $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Add an extra four tiers of storage space with this bathroom shelf that fits over the toilet. It's great for storing toiletries, washcloths, and paper products, while still keeping them well within reach. The chrome finish blends easily with any decor, and rubber feet protect your floors. Assembly is super easy — all you need is a screwdriver.

18. This 3-Roll Toilet Paper Holder That Hooks Onto The Tank mDesign Modern Over-The-Tank Hanging Toilet Tissue Holder $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Never worry about getting caught without toilet paper again with this toilet paper holder that has space for three rolls. And since it hangs right onto the tank, it takes up next to no space. It's made from durable, rust-resistant steel, and there's no installation necessary — just hook it on.

19. A Rotating Organizer That Makes It Easy To Find All Your Makeup Sanipoe 360 Rotating Storage Cosmetic Organizer $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This rotating makeup organizer is so much better than dealing with a messy drawer or cosmetics bag. It spins a full 360 degrees for easy access and features seven adjustable shelves that can be moved up and down. It even has cutouts that let you store makeup brushes in an upright position. One reviewer raved: "You will be surprised at the amount of stuff you can fit in this item, and I love that is spins around so I can reach everything."

21. This Convenient Shower Caddy That Comes In 7 Colors iDesign York Metal Wire Hanging Shower Caddy $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Get all your bath products off the floor of your shower with this hanging shower caddy. It loops right over the shower head, and features open-design shelves for storing shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, as well as a soap dish, and four hooks for loofahs. It's made with a rust-resistant finish, so it'll last for years. It comes in seven shades including rose gold and matte black.

22. A Toothbrush Holder That Mounts To The Wall iHave Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder $17 | Amazon See On Amazon No space for a countertop toothbrush holder? Not to fear: This unique toothbrush holder suctions directly to your bathroom wall, giving you easy access without taking up counter space. It can hold up to nine toothbrushes, and there's more storage in the back, too.