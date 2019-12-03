Bustle

23 Gifts For Beauty Lovers In The UK To Help Them Sparkle For Christmas 2019

By Rebecca Fearn
Miljan Zivkovic / EyeEm / Getty

Christmas is around the corner and while the organised among us may have already sorted out their gifting lists, most probably won't have even started yet. But don't worry, I've got you covered when it comes to the beauty lovers around you. There are an endless amount of choices out there this year, but I have chosen 21 Christmas gifts for the UK beauty lover in your life that really do showcase the best of the best when it comes to skincare, hair care, body care, fragrance, and make up.

Seriously, there is an option in here for everyone. Looking for an affordable stocking stuffer for a Secret Santa gift? I've included gifts under £15. Want to go all out for one of your best friends or most beloved family members? There are posh palettes, deluxe supersizes, and decadent gift sets that will set you back a little (read: a lot) more. These are also ideal for chucking on your own Christmas list, because at what other time of the year could you justify asking for a bath oil for £150, really?

Keep scrolling to check out 21 of the very best options for beauty fans this year.

Milk Makeup Meet The Fam Set
£39
|
Cult Beauty
Featuring the very best from Milk Makeup, this is a great taster set.
Bella Freud 1970 Candles
£15
|
Cult Beauty
Candle fan? You need these rainbow matches in your life.
Dr Barbara Sturm Glow Essentials Kit
£130
|
Cult Beauty
Dr Barbara Sturm is super spendy, and while this little kit isn't exactly cheap, it allows you to trial the best of the best for a little less.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
£65
|
Cult Beauty
The best face cream of the year, this discovery size is the perfect gift to place under the tree.
Ren Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil Stocking Filler
£10
|
Cult Beauty
The perfect stocking filler, this has just enough for a couple of ultra luxurious bathing experiences.
Natasha Denona Metropolis Palette
£110
|
Cult Beauty
Everyone needs a Natasha Denona palette in their lives, and Christmas is the perfect time to ask for one.
Sol De Janeiro Biggie Biggie Bum Bum Cream
£72
|
Space NK
Everyone loves Bum Bum Cream, and this Christmas you have a chance to supersize it.
Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Brush Kit
£34
|
Cult Beauty
This brush kit is perfect for fans of Huda who already have all of her beloved palettes.
The Ordinary The Daily Set
£15
|
Cult Beauty
This contains a hydrating cleanser, serum, and moisturiser; in other words, everything you need for your morning routine.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette Vault
£56
|
Cult Beauty
This features two of the most popular ABH palettes: ‘Modern Renaissance’ and ‘Soft Glam’.
Aesop The Reveller Kit
£85
|
Aesop
Fans of the Australian brand will rejoice in this perfect hand and body kit.
Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Limited Edition Cologne
£104
|
Jo Malone London
One of JML's most beloved scents, in divine festive packaging. Perfect.
Nails Inc Joyful Nail Polish Duo
£15
|
Nails Inc
A lovely stocking filler for mani fans, this is Christmas in a (couple of) nail polish(es).
Origins Mask & Go Set
£20
|
Origins
From hydration to detoxifying, this set has every kind of mask you'll need for any kind of skincare emergency.
Beauty Pie Membership
Beauty Pie
Beauty lovers would be thrilled to find a Beauty Pie membership (starting at £5 a month) under the tree come 25 July.
Diptyque Candle and Carousel Set
£90
|
Liberty London
The ultimate gift for Diptyque fans, this comes with both Baies and Roses candles.
Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow Collection
£42
|
Liberty London
Pick these up for your fave beauty fan in time for New Year's Eve makeup.
Lush Snow Fairy Set
£30
|
Lush Cosmetics
Containing everything you need if you love Lush's most notable Xmas scent Snow Fairy.
Glossier Play The Playground Set
£53
|
Glossier
Intrigued in Glossier Play? Pick up one of everything (in your chosen shades) for less with this set.
Susanne Kaufmann Oil Bath Winter Christmas Edition
€164
|
Susanne Kaufmann
This may sound like a lot to pay for some bath oil, but trust me, this supersize version smells in-SANE.
Tata Harper Glow Getter Kit
£42
|
Cult Beauty
Containing a mini regenerating cleanser and face mask, this is the perfect duo for glowing skin.
Ouai The Easy OUAI Hair Care Travel Kit
£25
|
Liberty London
Containing a hair and body rose oil, an air drying foam, and a wave spray: three of the brand's bestsellers in mini form.
Atelier Cologne Rose London Diffuser,
£60
|
John Lewis
Atelier Cologne is one of my favourite fragrance brands and their home scents are just as delicious.