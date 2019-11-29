Bustle

The 23 Best Beauty Launches Of 2019

By Rebecca Fearn

This year has been massive for beauty. We've seen certain ingredients take centre stage (think bakuchiol, snow mushroom, and buckwheat), wellness and lifestyle blending into beauty, and an increasing importance placed on clean, sustainable products. Speaking of products, 2019 has seen a lot come and go. And in terms of the ones that have come, I've been lucky enough to try a bunch of them, and feel qualified to recommend the 23 best beauty launches of 2019 so you know what to spend your hard earned dollar on.

There has been no shortage of makeup, skincare, body, and hair care launching this year, and the market is more saturated than ever. Knowing what's actually worth it can become a job in itself, and sometimes you can end up feeling disappointed and a little robbed by your choices. This is why I wanted to make this varied list, which comprises everything from budget £10 foundations with dozens of shades, to boujee science-backed skincare you may have to save up for a little while longer. I hope you find it useful and are able to base some of your future beauty purchases on these recommendations, which I've been completely transparent and truthful about.

Now let's see what 2020 has to bring!

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer
£92
|
Victoria Beckham Beauty
A late entry, this priming moisturiser was only released in November, but it's had a major impact on me in a short space of time. I'm a huge Augustinus Bader fan (his creams were launched last year otherwise they would be in this round up), and this formula uses all of the goodness and science from those, along with a glow-boosting VB edge. It's the perfect morning moisturiser, and despite being super pricey, is worth every penny, IMO.
Futuredew
£23
|
Glossier
2019 has been a pretty massive year for Glossier, including the launch of its first London store and a long long list of new launches. It was hard to pick just one, but Futuredew sneaks ahead of the others by just the tiniest amount. It's designed to be used last in your morning skincare routine to create an unbeatable glow that's the perfect base for makeup. Dreamy.
Boy Smells Cameo Candle
£37
|
Liberty London
Boy Smells is one of my favourite candle brands, in part due to its Instagrammable jars, but mostly thanks to its incredible scent combinations. This one features Ginger, Rose, Tuberose, Vanilla, White Woods and Musk. Yum.
Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer
£23
|
Harvey Nichols
Back in March, Rihanna's beauty baby Fenty launched these incredible matte bronzers in an array of shades. I love using this for contouring, as well as all over for a lit-from-within glow.
Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Couchette
£46
|
Net-A-Porter
Finding a good cream blusher is like striking gold, and this one is a beauty ed favourite. With a super creamy formula and a universally flattering warm shade, this is the dream stick to reach for when you need a hit of subtle colour.
CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser
£8
|
Look Fantastic
A once mystical product only available in the U.S., this salicylic acid cleansing gel gently exfoliates while deeply cleansing and refreshing. Perfect for your morning cleanse, especially because it has a super handy pump perfect for the lazy among us.
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Concealer
£29
|
Look Fantastic
This super lightweight serum-like consistency is so beautiful, it works both for blemishes as well as under the eyes. I defy you to dislike this brilliant modern formula.
Naked Honey Palette
£42
|
Urban Decay
The most beautiful addition to the Naked line since the OG palette (in my humble opinion), this contains a range of golden, smoky bronze hues that suit every skin tone and any occasion. A totally justified investment.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
£43
|
Cult Beauty
My favourite new foundation of the year for full coverage, hands down. I can't count the amount of compliments I have had when wearing this one, which has a great pigment with a glow-enhancing finish that's not too much for oily skin. It also comes in a great range of shades.
Hershesons Everything Cream
£10
|
Hershesons
Considering how bloody brilliant this is, I can't really wrap my head around the fact it is only a mere £10. I use this as a finishing cream, but its uses are endless, including as a hair primers, mask, and curl enhancer. It has an incredible texture and smell, and is just overall totally genius.
Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Body Moisture Creme
£11.77
|
Beauty Pie
Not only is this my favourite body lotion of the year, it's also my favourite of ALL TIME. Seriously. It has this unbeatable water-infused smooth texture, and the smell is honestly like nothing else in this world. I can't recommend it enough.
Dr Sebagh Vitamin C Brightening Primer SPF15
£55
|
Net-A-Porter
I've never been that fussed about primers, generally thinking they just all do the same thing... until I found this one. Not only does it offer a light level of SPF protection, it also has a beautiful texture, floods the skin with vitamin C, and leaves skin super glowy and ready for foundation application.
Watercolour Gel Cheek Colour
£16.50
|
Daniel Sadler
It's a tough call, but this is probably my favourite cream blusher of the year. It's another late addition which only just came out, but it's worth the inclusion down to its very core. Coming in four pretty shades, this has a lovely blendable texture that flatters with ease and adds the perfect pop of colour.
CBD Oil Drops 5%
£46
|
Kloris
If I had a penny for every time I get recommended this CBD oil, I would probably never have to work again. It promises to stand above the rest and particularly help with anxiety, which my pals in the know have all confirmed. It's pricey, but if it works, it's worth it, right?!
Ole Henriksen Transform Plus PHAT Glow Facial
£35.70
|
Boots
This mask truly transforms skin. It has an incredibly satisfying texture that only needs to be left on for 15 minutes, and gently exfoliates with ease. It also comes with a super handy pump for lazy gals, which provides the exact right amount of product.
Necessaire The Body Lotion
£25
|
Goop
Necessaire has become the ultimate 'cool girl' brand of 2019. Not only is it insanely Instagram-friendly, it's also clean and all its products really work. The Body Lotion is my fave, with a no-frills texture and zero fragrance. It's also packed full of vitamins.
Cle De Peau Beaute Radiant Fluid Foundation
£105
|
Harrods
Straight up, I am sorry for including such an extortionately expensive foundation, but it really does deliver. This gives the most insane, incomparable glow, while also offering a light to medium level of coverage, perfect for those who abhor super heavy, pigmented bases. If you want to save up and pick this one up, I totally won't judge you.
Bleach London Rose Toner Kit
£8.50
|
Cult Beauty
Bleach is THE brand to go to if you want cute colour without spending all the £££. This toner kit is the perfect partner to the brand's Rose shampoo and conditioner, and works excellently on bleached blonde hair. Oh, and it's under a tenner!
Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Palette
£58
|
Cult Beauty
Fans of Huda Beauty will no doubt already have picked this up for their collection, but if you've been deliberating a purchase, I urge you to do so. With the most incredible shimmer and glitter hues that have a distinctly galactic vibe, Huda's only 18-shade palette of the year was a big hitter.
Roen 75° Warm Eyeshadow Palette
£37
|
Cult Beauty
The makeup artist behind this brand paints the faces of the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, so you know you can trust in her products. This beautiful warm shimmering palette not only look inCREDIBLE swiped over eyelids, it also contains vegan, eco-friendly glitter. SOLD.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipsticks
£28
|
Cult Beauty
Earlier in the year, Charlotte Tilbury launched her second range of Hot Lips lipsticks, inspired by amazing women (and one man!) she knows. The range comprises some amazing neutrals, poppin' reds, and deep berries perfect for winter. Glorious.
The INKEY List Brighten-i Eye Cream
£8.99
|
Feel Unique
The Inkey List's antioxidant-filled eye cream packs a real punch, and works wonders on dark, tired eyes. With a lightweight formula and a metal cooling applicator, this works even better used straight from the fridge.
Revolution Conceal & Define Foundation
£9
|
Superdrug
One of the first high street beauty brands to truly diversify their foundation range, this base offers a medium-full coverage and will only set you back a mere £9. Winning.