The unofficial Star Wars holiday, May the Fourth — a play on "May the force be with you," a quote famously uttered by the Jedis to wish each other good luck and good will — if finally here. While everyone else is looking forward to Cinco de Mayo, take a minute and enjoy all that Star Wars has brought us. Look no farther than these amazing quotes, which make amazing May the Fourth Instagram captions, to realize just how special and inspirational the franchise really is.

Each of these quotes stand out on their own as great pieces of life advice. The dialogue might pass you by while you're watching the movies, because you're so caught up with the action, but if you take a minute to really read them and think about them on a literary level, you'll be blown away by how poignant they really are. Here are a few of my favorite Star Wars quotes that are worth savoring, aka, make great Instagram captions to celebrate the greatest, aka the dorkiest holiday of the year.

1. “The Force will be with you. Always.” - Obi-Wan Kenobi

2. "You can’t stop change any more than you can stop the suns from setting."- Shmi Skywalker

3. “This is a new day, a new beginning.” - Ahsoka Tano

4. “Power! Unlimited power!” - Darth Sidious

5. “Hmph! Adventure. Heh! Excitement. Heh! A Jedi craves not these things. You are reckless!” - Yoda

6. “Who’s the more foolish: the fool, or the fool who follows him?” - Obi-Wan Kenobi

7. "Be careful not to choke on your aspirations." - Darth Vader

8. "To defeat an enemy, you must know them. Not simply their battle tactics, but their history, philosophy, art." - Grand Admiral Thrawn

9. “Judge me by my size, do you?” - Yoda

10. “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” - Yoda

11. "I sense great fear in you, Skywalker. You have hate. You have anger. But you don’t use them." - Count Dooku

12. "Remember: Your focus determines your reality." - Qui-Gon Jinn

13. “If you define yourself by your power to take life, your desire to dominate, to possess, then you have nothing.” - Obi-Wan Kenobi

14. “What if the democracy we thought we were serving no longer exists, and the Republic has become the very evil we’ve been fighting to destroy?” - Padme Amidala

15. “Oh, my dear friend. How I’ve missed you.” - C-3PO

16. "Attachment is forbidden. Possession is forbidden. Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is essential to a Jedi’s life. So you might say, that we are encouraged to love." - Anakin

17. “An object cannot make you good or evil. The temptation of power, forbidden knowledge, even the desire to do good can lead some down that path. But only you can change yourself.” - Bendu

18. "Why, you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder!” - Leia Organa

19. “Just for once, let me look on you with my own eyes.” - Anakin Skywalker

20. “Never tell me the odds!” - Han Solo

21. “There’s always a bigger fish.” - Qui-Gon Jinn

23. “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger; anger leads to hate; hate leads to suffering. I sense much fear in you.” - Yoda

There you have it — 23 powerful quotes to post on one of the most days in a Star Wars fan's life. May the fourth be with you.