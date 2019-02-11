No matter how you and your partner plan on spending Valentine's Day, chances are, there's a social media post in the forecast. Taking the time and the square space to declare your love online is a perfectly thematic and romantic thing to do, but sometimes it can be hard to find the right words to say in a Valentine's Day Instagram caption.

Particularly if you're not big on overly-personal public posts, your best bet is something literary or psychologically profound but also relatable, honorable, and romantic. When you're in a relationship, whether it's new or old, it's good to show your partner a little love and make them feel seen, heard, and special. If receiving a dedicated post on social media makes you happy, return the favor and put the spotlight on your partner.

Below, you'll find 23 quotes to choose from. Once you've picked a quote for your post, you can use a remaining quote for your card (if card-writing is on your least favorite things to do list, too). Don't worry, your secret is safe.

1. “The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed.” - Carl Gustav Jung

2. “For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” - Stephanie Perkins

3. “A loving relationship is one in which the loved one is free to be himself — to laugh with me, but never at me; to cry with me, but never because of me; to love life, to love himself, to love being loved. Such a relationship is based upon freedom and can never grow in a jealous heart.” - Leo F. Buscaglia

4. “To say that one waits a lifetime for his soulmate to come around is a paradox. People eventually get sick of waiting, take a chance on someone, and by the art of commitment become soulmates, which takes a lifetime to perfect.” - Criss Jami

5. “We are most alive when we’re in love.” - John Updike

6. “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” - Aristotle

7. “There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” - Friedrich Nietzsche

8. “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” - Mignon McLaughlin

9. "We've got this gift of love, but love is like a precious plant. You can't just accept it and leave it in the cupboard or just think it's going to get on by itself. You've got to keep watering it. You've got to really look after it and nurture it." - John Lennon

10. “Love doesn’t make the world go around. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” - Franklin P. Jones

11. “To get full value of joy, you must have somebody to divide it with.” - Mark Twain

12. “What love we've given, we'll have forever. What love we fail to give, will be lost for all eternity.”- Leo Buscaglia

13. “Someone to tell it to is one of the fundamental needs of human beings.” - Miles Franklin

14. "But let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the heavens dance between you. Love one another but make not a bond of love: let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls." - Khalil Gibran

15. “Love is when you meet someone who tells you something new about yourself.” - Andre Breton

16. "In the end there doesn't have to be anyone who understands you. There just has to be someone who wants to." - Robert Brault

17. "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." - Emily Brontë

18. "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved." - George Sand

19. “. . . The more I think about it the more I feel that there’s nothing more genuinely artistic than to love people.” - Vincent Van Gogh

20. “We loved with a love that was more than love.” – Edgar Allan Poe

21. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." - Audrey Hepburn

22. “Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold.” – Zelda Fitzgerald

23. “It is good to love as much as one can, for therein lies true strength, and he who loves much does much and is capable of much, and that which is done with love is well done.” - Vincent Van Gogh