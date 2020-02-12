While Valentine's Day is great for long-term couples, it can put an awkward pressure on new couples to define things before they might otherwise be defined. If you're not ready to get mushy but don't want to completely ignore your new relationship on Instagram, you may be a loss for what to say in a caption.

While you want to acknowledge the holiday and the fact that you have someone you're thinking of, you don't want to post anything that's too intense, or not reflective of where you are in the relationship. For instance, if you haven't yet dropped the L-bomb, you don't want to post a quote about the power of love, you want to keep your content as in-line with the current state of your relationship as possible.

It's important to remember that Valentine's Day is just one day, and it should not have any influence on the speed of your relationship. So if you can't think of anything earnest to say that feels pressure-free, re-route and say something funny. Below, you'll find a collection of Instagram caption ideas ranging from sweet to silly, so that you can avoid becoming the CEO of Awkward Inc this Valentine's Day.

1. “It does not need that a poem should be long. Every word was once a poem. Every new relation is a new word.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

2. "The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed.” - Carl Jung

3. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." - Audrey Hepburn

4. "Kisses are a better fate than wisdom." - e.e. cummings

5. "Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along.” - Mawlana Jalal-al-Din Rumi

6. "It's not like in the movies. It's better, because it's real.” - Jenny Han

7. "I just need you and some sunsets." - Atticus

8. "You're like a song that I heard when I was a little kid but forgot I knew until I heard it again." - Maggie Stiefvater

9. “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” - Helen Keller

10. “I say if you love something, set it in a small cage and pester and smother it with love until it either loves you back or dies.” - Mindy Kaling

11. “Love is a lot like a backache. It doesn’t show up on x-rays, but you know it’s there.” - George Burns

12. "There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart." - Jane Austen

13. "There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness." - Friedrich Nietzsche

14. “Your eyes make me shy” - Anaïs Nin

15. “You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how.” - Gone With The Wind

If it doesn't feel natural to post something overly romantic on Valentine's Day, or the pressure of trying to pick a caption makes you feel pressured to define your relationship, skip it. What's important is that you're applying a healthy pace to your relationship. If this relationship ends up being long-term, you'll post something next year.