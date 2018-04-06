23 Summer 2018 Movies To Get Excited About Now, From 'Incredibles 2' To 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Even if you think that summer is all about spending more time outdoors in the warmer temperatures, you might want to re-think your plans. The movies coming out during summer 2018 are so exciting, that it might end up being more of a season spent indoors, in a dimly lit theater. Between the air conditioning and the amazing lineup of film heading your way, you will probably happily spend the June, July, and August at the movies.

The movies coming out this summer range from tear-jerker documentaries to long-awaited installments to beloved franchises. While the former will be equally worth seeing, the latter is possibly even a greater reason for celebration. You'll get to see a new Star Wars movie, an Incredibles installment, the Jurassic World sequel, a Mission Impossible sequel, an Ant-Man sequel, The Equalizer 2, and a Mamma Mia! sequel.

Before you shake your head in disappointment over Hollywood's inability to produce new ideas, don't worry, because there are plenty of those. That includes a film that Melissa McCarthy co-wrote, which is a major reason to get excited, as well as the super exciting all-female Ocean's 8. Get ready, because summer 2018, it seems, will be the summer of movies.

1 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', Out May 25 LucasFilm/YouTube As promised, the incredible agenda of summer movies will kick off with the long-awaited Han Solo origin story.

2 'Ocean's 8', Out June 8 Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube On June 8, the all-woman heist movie hits theaters. It stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.

3 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?', Out June 8 Focus Features on YouTube The heartwarming documentary about everyone's favorite neighbor also hits theaters June 8.

4 'Hereditary', Out June 8 A24 on YouTube The horror movie stunned audiences at Sundance this year, and based on the trailer, you might need to bring your blankie when you go see it.

5 'The Incredibles 2', Out June 15 Disney•Pixar on YouTube After 14 years since the first Incredibles, you won't want to miss this long-awaited sequel.

6 'TAG', Out June 15 Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Starring Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm, this game of tag is nothing like your childhood pastime.

7 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', Out June 22 Universal Pictures on YouTube Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back, and this time so is Jeff Goldblum. Oh, and the dinosaurs too — it should be a good time.

8 'Under The Silver Lake', Out June 22 A24 on YouTube When Andrew Garfield's character's neighbor disappears, he becomes an amateur detective and it's a true-crime delight.

9 'The Hustle', Out June 29 John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway star in this remake of the classic film, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

10 'Ant-Man And The Wasp', Out July 6 Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Even though it says "Ant-Man" in the title, it's all about Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, and there is nothing wrong with that.

11 'Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot', Out July 13 Rapid Trailer on YouTube Joaquin Phoenix stars with Rooney Mara and Jonah Hill in Gus Van Sant's latest.

12 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!', Out July 20 Universal Pictures UK on YouTube If one Mamma Mia! weren't enough for you, the second one comes out this summer, so start warming up your vocal chords.

13 'The Equalizer 2', Out July 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Denzel Washington is joined by Pedro Pascal and Melissa Leo in this crime thriller sequel.

14 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout', Out July 27 Paramount Pictures on YouTube Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt returns for the sixth time this summer.

15 'The Spy Who Dumped Me', Out August 3 Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon join forces as hilarious accidental accessories to a major crime.

16 'The Darkest Minds', Out August 3 20th Century Fox on YouTube While kids are leading a real-life movement, this movie about superhuman kids couldn't come at a better time.

17 'Christopher Robin', Out August 3 Disney Movie Trailers on YouTube Ewan McGregor stars in this guaranteed tear-jerker.

18 'Crazy Rich Asians', Out August 17 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Based on the bestselling book by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians will tackle wealth and cultural divides in new ways.

19 'The Happytime Murders', Out August 17 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Melissa McCarthy co-wrote this half-puppet half-human crime comedy that's kind of like Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

20 'White Boy Rick', Out August 17 Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Set in 1980s Detroit, White Boy Rick stars Matthew McConaughey and Annihilation's Jennifer Jason Leigh.

21 'Juliet, Naked', Out August 17 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After getting mixed reviews at Sundance, this musical rom-com starring Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke wrestles with the jealousies that often come from romance.

22 'Slender Man', Out August 24 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube As Halloween sort of approaches, get in the mood with this super-spooky movie.