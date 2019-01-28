24 Cult-Favorite Asian Beauty Products Millennials Are Buying Up On Amazon

While we already know that Gen Y isn’t afraid to spend money on quality skincare and makeup, it only takes a quick look at social media feeds to realize that it’s the cult-favorite Asian beauty products millennials are buying up on Amazon.

It’s no surprise that this generation has considerable interest in the world of Asian beauty, which is always putting out interesting, exciting, and innovative products. And we’re not just talking about K-beauty — between bath powders that emulate a trip to one of China’s hot springs to a non-toxic Thai deodorant with 24-hour staying power, the Asian beauty products millennials are purchasing are eye-catching and boast major share potential.

Of course, despite whimsical packaging and cheeky names, the Asian beauty products millennials love are results-driven, too — and there are extensive positive reviews to prove it. Skin care has a large presence in this channel, mainly because there are a lot of interesting ingredients like sake and volcanic scoria. Of course, if you’re looking for Chinese-inspired cupping kit, you’ll find that, too.

There’s no doubt that it’s fun to constantly explore ways to shake up your routine and the best way to do that is by trying out the Asian beauty products millennials can't get enough of — your new obsession is just a click away.

1 An Eyebrow Pencil That Works Like A Powder Etude House Drawing Eye Brow $4 This pencil makes it easy to fill in sparse hairs while adding just the right amount of color to create beautifully defined brows. One end has an angled brow pencil while the opposite end serves as a brush to groom brows perfectly into place. Reviewers who have sparse eyebrows especially love this pencil, and that it acts more like a powder than a pencil for a more natural look.

2 This Charcoal Mask That Deep Cleans Your Pores Like Nothing Else Will Elizavecca milkypiggy Hell-Pore Clean Up Nose Mask $9 This easy-to-peel-off mask comprised of 4 percent charcoal is designed to target clogged pores in your nose (and the areas around it). You have to make sure to wait a full 15 to 25 minutes before peeling the dried mask off as this where the magical, vacuum cleaner-like action takes place. It dries like a pore strip and gets rid of dull, dead skin as well as blackheads. Reviewers say this "definitely does the trick getting rid of my black heads/whiteheads."

4 This Oil-Controlling Mineral Powder Made With Ingredients From An Island In Korea Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Powder $7 This loose powder controls oil while keeping skin soft and hydrated all day long. The unique formula contains natural minerals and mint from Jeju — the third largest island off the coast of the Korean Peninsula — to balance and refresh. Apply as the final stage of your skin care or makeup routine, concentrating the powder puff in areas where you're particularly oily. It even claims to help eyeliner and eyeshadow last all day when gently applied to eyelids.

5 The Lightweight Cream That Softens Skin With Snail Mucin Mizon Snail Recovery Gel Cream $10 This popular K-beauty favorite is so popular because it's a lightweight cream that easily absorbs into skin, and is soothing and cooling for sensitive skin. The ingredients in the formula work synergistically to hydrate, repair, and protect the skin — hyaluronic acid smoothes, mucin in snail secretions help heal damaged skin, and green tea extracts clear skin up.

7 An Overnight Lip Mask That Hydrates & Softens While You Sleep Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $14 This lip mask is designed to be applied before bed and left on over night. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump up lips, along with a blend of berries that are rich in Vitamin C and other antioxidants. The rich formula soaks in quickly and protects lips all night long

8 A Vitamin-Rich Serum Made With Peach Sake That Seriously Hydrates Skin Food Peach Sake Pore Skin Care $19 Don't be deceived by the fun, cheeky packaging. This serum really is infused with sake — a traditional Japanese rice wine — along with peach extract and vitamins A and C to control oil and minimize pore size. This is great to use as a daytime moisturizer, because it controls oil throughout the day. Reviewers also love how it hydrates and makes their skin extremely soft.

9 A Low-Irritation Peel That Removes Dead Skin Before Your Very Eyes SECRETKEY Lemon D-Toc Peeling Gel $11 This refreshing peeling gel aids in the cell turnover process while keeping skin hydrated in the process. The formula contains fresh lemon extract — an ingredient which contains keratinocytes that promote smooth skin texture by absorbing toxins and gently exfoliating dead skin cells. Vitamin C moisturizes and imparts a clear, bright complexion. To use, dispense an adequate amount of the peeling gel on clean, dry skin and gently massage it all over the face until residue forms. As one reviewer says, you'll see the dead skin balling off right away: "I've been using it on my face and can literally see all the dead skin come off in seconds. Makes my face feel very smooth and soft. Seeing all the oil and dead skin come off of my face is so satisfying and makes me feel more confident that my face is more deeply cleaned than just using a cleanser."

10 An Oil-Free Thai Sunscreen Made From Shiso Leaf Thann Shiso Facial Sunscreen SPF 30 $42 This oil-free SPF from Thailand contains shiso extract — an Asian herb you probably recognize from cooking — to help reduce skin irritation stemmed from sun exposure. The formula is also rich in white tea extract, which contains polyphenols that protect against free radical damage from the sun and other environmental factors. It's got an SPF 30, making it a perfect every day sunscreen, and absorbs quickly into the skin.

11 A Soothing Aloe Gel That Activates With The Sun Natural Republic Aloe Gel $8 This overwhelmingly popular aloe vera gel from Korea has sold well over a million units. Made with 92 percent pure aloe gel, it activates with the sun, so slather it on anywhere you're experiencing dryness, redness, or irritation before heading outdoors — though many reviewers prefer it as a calming nighttime treatment or even a makeup primer for long-lasting results coupled with a dewy complexion.

12 A BB Cream That Calms & Hydrates MISSHA M Perfect Cover BB Cream $11 This K-beauty brand is known for its fantastic skin care, but this results-driven BB cream shouldn't be overlooked. It's chock-full of skin-friendly ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides to moisturize, gatuline RC to tone, and rosemary and chamomile extracts to soothe and calm. The formula boasts an SPF of 42 and provides just enough coverage to conceal blemishes or an uneven skin tone in a matter of seconds.

13 A Japanese Mask Made With Ingredients Derived From Oak Trees Daiso Japan Natural Pack Charcoal Peel Off Mask $5 This modern-day mask gives a nod to the ancient Japanese beauty secret of using charcoal powder to nourish and purify skin. It's also formulated with natural ingredients derived from oak trees, which work to remove dirt, oil, and dead skin cells from the pores. To use, open your pores using a warm towel before applying an even layer of the mask all over the skin. Once it's set, peel off and reveal smoother skin. Reviewers say it's incredibly easy to peel and doesn't cause any redness or irritation.

14 A Cost-Effective Concealer That Provides Great Coverage & Sun Protection The SAEM Cover Perfection Tip Concealer $5 It only takes a small amount of this lightweight concealer to cover up a breakout or a lack of sleep under the eyes. Along with an SPF of 28, the formula also contains a complex made with oxygen and glacier water to hydrate, and a reflective powder to give the complexion a healthy glow. It's great for lighter tones or as an under eye concealer for medium skin tones.

15 A Foot Mask Made With Korean & Japanese Herbs That Peels Your Skin Off Dr. Pedicure Foot Exfoliating Mask $13 While there are several versions of this slightly bizarre yet undeniably effective foot treatment on the internet, this version is formulated with 17 types of natural Japanese and Korean vegetable extracts that promise to relieve fatigue, control foot odor, and remove callouses without the use of a file, buffer, or shaver. To use, soak your feet in warm water for approximately ten minutes, pat dry and wait a few days — your feet will start to peel off and become as soft as a baby's foot. It also comes in a variety of scents, like lemon, rose, and coconut.

17 A Rapid Moisture Lip Balm That Doubles As A Lipstick Primer DHC Lip Cream $15 Vitamin E and aloe are the two key players in this ultra-hydrating lip balm that provides long-lasting moisture while neutralizing free radicals. Reviewers with chronically dry lips rave how this formula has been a game-changer for treating chapped areas. It also serves as an excellent primer for lipstick to prevent feathering and flaking. Its formula also includes beeswax and ginseng root.

18 These Single Dose Packets Of Japanese Cleansing Powder Kanebo Suisai Beauty Clear Powder $24 This Japanese cult favorite is a water-activated enzyme powder cleanser and exfoliator that removes dead skin cells, shrinks the appearance of pores, and removes excess sebum and dead skin cells without stripping the skin. The box contains 32 individual treatments, so it's great for travel or trips to the gym. To use, simply wet your skin, pour the powder into your (wet) hands, and gently work the product in a circular motion and rinse.

19 A Cleansing Foam Made With Rare Volcanic Scoria Innisfree Jeju Volcanic Pore Cleansing Foam $9 This deep pore-cleansing foam is comprised of rare Jeju volcanic scoria — an alkaline substance with a pH level similar to the human body — that absorbs excess oil and purifies clogged pores. It absorbs those oils better than red clay or mud, and reviewers love how it deep cleans and treats breakouts without overly drying the skin. One writes: "My skin is clean, less oily and i RARELY break out!!! What!? Me really? Omg I'm so happy! This product deep cleans and does not dry! Thank you!"

20 Relaxing Bath Powders Inspired By Japanese Hot Springs Yumeguri Japanese Hot Spring Bath Powders $13 These bath powders pay homage to the tradition of Japanese open-air hot springs — specifically four actual locations in Japan that do so. With the idea of enjoying hot springs outside surrounded by nature, each powder (just drop one packet into the bath) features a different color and fragrance ranging from flowers in full bloom to deep green trees that induce deep breathing and relaxation. They also make your skin feel extra-soft.

21 A Makeup Primer That Controls Oil & Evens Out The Complexion DHC Velvet Skin Coat $21 Dimethicone and olive oil are the driving forces behind this gel-based makeup primer that instantly creates a flawless complexion. Not only does it minimize pores and imperfections, it also controls oil so that makeup lasts longer — and even if you opt not to wear any, you can still sport this primer on your face, hands, and neck for refined and glowing skin. And unlike traditional primers, you don't need to wait for this one to dry or sink in before you start to apply your makeup.

22 A Chinese-Inspired Cupping Kit That Improves Skin Tone Lure Essentials Glam Facial Cupping Kit $30 Though designed in the USA, Lure prides itself on producing authentic, quality cups that are used in the practice of ancient Chinese cupping. While some might head to a wellness practitioner to impart a glowing complexion, you can do it at home on the cheap with a one-time cost. The kit includes two face cups (face, lips, neck, décolletage), two eye cups, an exfoliating brush, and all training support in the form of videos and a book (certainly read that before attempting this!). Not only will your skin look healthy and revitalized, but the efficiency of your skin care products will improve, too. It also comes with a sponge to clean the sponges.

23. An Olive Oil Cleanser With Hyaluronic Acid ROHTO Hadalabo Gokujun Cleansing Oil $13 This Japanese cleansing oil is made with olive oil, jojoba seed oil, and hyaluronic acid, and cleanses skin while imparting a radiant glow to your complexion. Reviewers say this is a one-step wonder that can be applied to dry skin, rubbed gently over made-up lashes and skin, and then rinsed off with warm water. It's described as "super gentle" but highly effective in removing every bit of makeup.