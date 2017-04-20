24 Genius Gifts For Moms Who Say They Don't Want Anything

As much as we might love our moms and want to shower them with gifts on Mother's Day, buying gifts isn't always the easiest thing to do. Maybe you're the kind of person who can think of genius Mother's Day gifts — lucky you — but most of us are left picking up a generic wine bottle or coffee mug the day before. Most of the time, when you ask anyone what they want for a gift, you're met with a well-intentioned "you don't have to get me anything!" Moms are no different.

But for those of who need help choosing gifts for hard-to-please moms, shopping can be a lot more difficult. We have to think outside of the box. We have to make predictions about what our moms would love, even though they themselves don't know it yet.

Or maybe we just choose unique, cool gifts that will surprise our moms and let them know we're tuned into their wants and needs . Find the perfect gift on this list for your mom to make her think you're a mindreader— even the one who told you to "save your money" because she doesn't have a gift in mind.

