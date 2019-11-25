For true fans of holiday programming — the ones who know The Nutcracker is just as good in July as it is in December — Disney+ is the white tablecloth restaurant of streaming platforms. Its menu is chock-full of Christmas fare, plus some in-house specials on getting married at Disneyland and decorating the Magic Kingdom. Do not let the pumpkin spice lattes shame you into thinking it's too early to press play on these holiday movies. For those born with an excess of yuletide spirit, it's always hot cocoa season. Here's everything you can watch on the streaming service right now — a good month before it's officially Dec. 25.

1. The Home Alone trilogy

In the first installment, Kevin Mcallister gets exactly what he wants for Christmas and things only go downhill from there. Who even knew Disney owned the perfect holiday caper (and its admittedly imperfect follow-ups)?

2. Noelle

From the writer of Miss Congeniality, this Disney+ original features Santa's son Nick (Bill Hader) as the heir to his sleigh. But when Nick gets stage fright and the elves consider pivoting to tech, Noelle (Anna Kendrick) must step in to save Christmas. Also, in the North Pole, everyone ice skates everywhere.

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

3. The Santa Clause trilogy

Due to a legal technicality in the Christmas bylaws, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) unintentionally becomes Santa after accidentally causing the old Santa to fall off the roof.

4. Annie

Not the Real Annie (1982) or the Cool Annie (2014) with Jamie Foxx filling in for Daddy Warbucks, but Rob Marshall’s Annie (1999) with Kathy Bates as Miss Hannigan. In the song "Hard Knock Life," the orphans opine, "Santa Claus we never see. Santa Claus, what's that? Who's he?" Marshall sets his Annie at Christmastime, presumably to answer the question.

5. Miracle on 34th Street

Every parent has their own explanation for how Santa can be everywhere at once — their kid's school, the mall, the other mall, etc. This Christmas classic dares ask What if the Santa at Macy's was the real one?

6. The Mistle-Tones

This made-for-TV musical features Tia Landry, the lead singer of The Mistle-tones, and Donna Martin, the queen of the Snowbelles, as feuding holiday crooners who sound off in a Christmas Eve singing competition.

Chip and Company on YouTube

7. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas and Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

These animated holiday anthologies are stuffed with the core Disney characters you love, plus plenty of yuletide sentiment.

8. Mickey's Christmas Carol

A cartoon adaptation of the Dickens classic, Mickey's Christmas Carol stars Mickey Mouse as Bob Cratchitt, Scrooge McDuck as Ebenezer, and, in a bit of stunt casting, Daisy Duck as the old penny-pincher's long-lost love.

9. The Muppet Christmas Carol

Another adaptation of the Dickens classic, this Muppet version stars Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchitt, Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, and Rizzo and Gonzo as our narrators.

10. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

This straight-to-TV tale as old as time is set in the past, before the curse was broken and the homegoods that populate the cast(le) returned to human form.

Cineworld Cinemas on YouTube

11. The Ultimate Christmas Present

Two 13-year-olds use a weather-machine to wreak yuletide havoc on LA. This is vintage Brenda Song.

12. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skeleton, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, is, like all Xmas diehards, bored of fall and eager to bring all the Xmas trimmings to his townspeople.

13. I'll Be Home for Christmas

In this holiday standout, Jonathan Taylor Thomas stars alongside a young Jessica Biel as a spoiled college kid whose eventful journey home leads him closer to the spirit of the holidays.

14. The Christmas Star

This 1986 film starring Ed Asner as a convict who escapes prison by pretending he's Santa is a striking measure of just how deep the Disney vault goes.

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

15. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Based on the characters from the Harvey comics, this standalone sequel is actually a twist on It's a Wonderful Life, with Richie wishing he was never born.

16. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

You can't watch the original Santa Paws on Disney+, as its under obligation to HBO until 2020. But you can watch the sequel, in which a litter of Great Pyreneeses save the Christmas spirit.

17. 12 Dates of Christmas

It's Tinder meets Groundhog Day for Amy Smart and Mark Paul Gosselaar as they relive the same Christmas Eve blind date over and over again.

18. Life-Size 2

A full 18 years after Tyra Banks's Eve doll helped Lindsay Lohan's Casey Stuart grieve her mother, she comes to life again in this sadly Lohan-less sequel, this time to help the head of a major toy conglomerate ahead of peak buying season.

Guy D'Alema/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

19. Snowglobe

Christina Milian escapes into the winter wonderland of her Snowglobe, upsetting the delicate balance of life within the glass orb.

20. Pluto's Christmas Tree

In this six minutes of animation from 1952, the tree that Pluto and Mickey chop down happens to be the very tree in which Chip n' Dale have made their hearth and home. Deck the halls with Disney+ deep-cuts.

21. Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!

This holiday confection from the Disney Channel features the Duncans doing what so many madcap families in the Disneyverse must: frantically race around the country to reunite before the clock strikes Christmas.

22. One Magic Christmas

In this 1985 feature, an angel named Gideon (Harry Dean Stanton) visits a downtrodden Ginny (Academy Award winner Mary Steenburgen) to help revive her waning Christmas spirit.

LMPC/LMPC/Getty Images

23. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

If you missed this on Freeform the past few years (which, of course, you did not), catch this Whoopi Goldberg-led study of the Christmas facelift Disneyland gets each year to become the "merriest place on Earth."

24. Disney’s Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic

This bespoke installment of the Fairytale Wedding series focuses solely on Yuletide proposals and ceremonies, because the Venn diagram of people who love Xmas content and those who watch Fairytale Weddings is a pretty pristine circle.