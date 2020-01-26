24 Life-Changing Things For Your Bathroom On Amazon You'll Use Constantly

Try to remember the last time you bought something fun for your bathroom — it was probably a while ago, right? While there are tons of exciting cooking utensils and accessories available for your kitchen, it’s easy to overlook your bathroom whenever you’re shopping for home products. Luckily, I’ve made this list full of life-changing products available on Amazon that you can use to spice up everything from your toilet, to even your bathtub.

Maybe you’re tired of wrapping yourself in a cold towel after you shower? In that case, you’ll definitely want to invest in the heated towel rack I’ve made sure to include. Or, if you enjoy taking long, luxurious baths, I’ve added a bamboo caddy tray that can hold your wine, laptop, book, and more. Speaking of baths, there’s even an overflow drain cover that lets you get your bathwater extra-deep — and at less than $10, it’s an absolute steal.

Isn't it about time you paid a little more attention to your bathroom? So whether you're trying to organize your vanity, or if you're simply looking for an easy way to extend the life of your razor blades, here are 26 brilliant products to give it a little love.

1. This Gadget That Helps Keep Your Razor Blades Sharp Blade Buddy Razor Blade Sharpener $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it incredibly simple to use, but this blade sharpener is also designed to work with both men's and women's razors, including disposable ones. Keeping your blades sharp is an easy way to prevent nicks, cuts, ingrown hairs, and irritation, plus it's made from super-durable silicone.

2. A Drain Cover That Lets You Enjoy Deeper Baths SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy deeper baths thanks to this drain cover. It allows you to get up to 2 more inches of water in the tub, plus it easily attaches on top of the overflow drain using super-strong suction cups. And if it ever gets dirty, you can easily wipe it down with a wet towel, or even toss it into the dishwasher.

3. The Sleek Mirror Designed With Bright LED Lights Vimdiff 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Equipped with a ring of LED lights that help you accurately do your makeup, this mirror is an absolute steal at only $16. The ultra-strong suction cup built into the base allows you to attach it to practically any smooth surface, and it can rotate 360 degrees so you can easily adjust the viewing angle.

4. Relax In The Bath With Everything You Need Thanks To This Bamboo Tray ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Relax in the bubblebath at the end of a long, stressful day with this bathtub caddy. Crafted from eco-friendly bamboo, the handles extend to fit over most tubs, and there are all kinds of specially-designed slots where you can put your smartphone, wine glass, coffee cup, and more. The silicone grips help prevent it from sliding, plus each order also comes with a bonus soap holder.

5. This Makeup Organizer Helps Keep Your Vanity Clean And Uncluttered sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from sturdy acrylic, this makeup organizer is designed to rotate a full 360 degrees to provide easy access to your skin and makeup essentials. It features several adjustable shelves, as well as a ton of slots for your brushes, lipsticks, nail polish bottles, and more.

6. The Gadget That Holds Your Wine In The Shower Or Bath 30 Watt Silicone Wine Glass Holder $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to mount on any smooth, glossy surface, this gadget will hold your wineglass while you're in the bath or shower. No adhesives are required for mounting, and the silicone construction means that it won't break down over time through repeated contact with bath salts, soaps, and creams.

7. A Device That Makes Flossing So Much More Comfortable Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Flossing is imperative for good dental health, but it sure can be a real pain in the behind. This water flosser not only makes it easier, but it also makes it more efficient — a real win-win. It's waterproof so that you can use it in the shower, and the water pressure is adjustable for added comfort.

8. This Toilet Paper Holder That Has A Shelf For Your Smartphone Sfemn Toilet Paper Holder $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it as a convenient spot to place your phone while you're using the toilet, or even use this toilet paper shelf to store small toiletries. Crafted from stainless steel, it has an attractive, non-corrosive brushed nickel finish, and the shelf is large enough that it can accommodate smartphones of practically any size. It installs easily using the included adhesives, or you can can even screw it into the wall.

9. The Mirror That Doesn't Fog Up While You're Showering ToiletTree Products Fogless Mirror $40 | Amazon See on Amazon If you like to shave or exfoliate your face while you're showering, this mirror is practically a must-have. It won't fog up no matter how steamy your bathroom gets, and it can rotate a full 360 degrees so that it's easy to adjust for the optimal viewing angle. As a bonus, it's also fitted with hooks to hold your razor, washcloth, loofah, and more.

10. A Bidet That's Incredibly Easy To Install Greenco Non-Electric Bidet $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've always fancied a bidet, but don't want to go through the trouble of installing one, this one is super-easy to set up — just attach it to your existing plumbing. There are no special tools required, and the control dial lets you adjust the water pressure to whatever feels the most comfortable to you.

11. This Adorable Turkish Towel Made From 100% Cotton Cacala Turkish Bath Towel $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Ultra-absorbent as well as incredibly lightweight, this bath towel is just the ticket to add a touch of the exotic to your bathroom. It's made from 100% Turkish cotton, and available in nearly three dozen colors. One Amazon reviewer even raved that they're great for the beach — "Unlike thick, loopy terry towels, these flat-weave towels are not sand magnets."

12. This Heated Towel Rack That's Perfect For Cold Bathrooms Homeleader Heated Towel Rack $69 | Amazon See on Amazon True luxury is a warm towel after your shower, and this heated towel rack more than gets the job done. It's made from super-durable steel, and features a built-in thermostat so that you can adjust how hot your towels are. Multiple bars mean the whole household can enjoy a warm towel, and the power switch is waterproof for added safety.

13. This Squeegee Made With Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your shower doors as clean and streak-free as possible with this squeegee. Ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands, each order also comes with a pair of hooks that let you hang it practically anywhere in your garage or bathroom.

14. Enjoy Touch-Free Soap Or Lotion At Home With This Dispenser Secura Touchless Dispenser $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Dispense lotion, hand sanitizer, or soap without using your hands with this touch-free dispenser. The infrared sensor detects when your hands are underneath the spout, and all it requires are four AA batteries. There's also a dial that lets you control how much product gets dispensed, and it's available in three corrosion-resistant finishes: chrome, antique copper, or gunmetal.

15. This Spray That Makes Using The Bathroom Much More Pleasant Poo-Pourri Lavender Vanilla Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Just add a few squirts of this spray into your toilet bowl before you "go," and it will quickly eliminate any unwanted odors before they can hit the air. Each bottle comes with enough sprays for approximately 100 uses, plus the lightweight lavender and vanilla scent is refreshing.

16. The Travel Case That Sanitizes Your Toothbrush bosharon Travel UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Case $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it keep your toothbrush clean while you're traveling, but this case also eliminates up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria using a powerful UV light. It only takes about 15 minutes to fully disinfect your toothbrush, and you can easily recharge it using the included USB cable.

17. A Toilet Seat That's Resistant To Chips And Scratches BEMIS Toilet Seat $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Not all toilet seats are created equal — this one is made from durable, enameled wood that's resistant to chips and scratches. Suited to fit most standard toilets, it features a high-gloss finish, plus all the bolts and wing nuts used to hold it together are non-corrosive.

18. This Toilet Paper Dispenser Designed With A Convenient Shelf mDesign Freestanding Metal Wire Toilet Paper Stand $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from steel wire with a corrosion-resistant coating, this toilet paper holder is both multifunctional as well as attractive. Available in eight finishes, it has a designated storage space where you can stash two additional rolls, and there's even a shelf on top where you can store other small items.

19. The Heat-Resistant Pouch That Safely Holds Your Hot Tools mDesign Hot Tool Mat and Travel Pouch $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable silicone that's heat-resistant all the way up to 570 degrees Fahrenheit, this mat is a great place to store your flat irons, heated brushes, and other hot tools. It helps prevent them from accidentally damaging the delicate surfaces in your bathroom, plus it also works great as a travel pouch.

20. Optimize Unused Space With This Wall Outlet Organizer Ideaworks Wall Outlet Organizer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Make the most out of the outlets in your bathroom with this outlet shelf. Designed to fit on any standard-sized wall plate, this shelf is a great place for storing small electronics, as well as razors, toothbrushes, or even your smartphone. It's crafted from durable plastic, and also features hooks so that you can keep your charging cables neatly wound.

21. An Over-The-Door Basket That Gives Your Hot Tools A Home mDesign Over-Cabinet Hair Care Tools Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit over any standard cabinet door, this basket provides a home for hot tools, including your hair dryer, flat iron, curling iron, and more. There's no complicated hardware required for installation, plus it's made from durable steel with a rust-resistant finish.

22. These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Your Devices Remotely Gosund Mini Wifi Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply download the free app, and you can use these smart plugs to control your devices from practically anywhere in the world. They're compatible with Google Home as well as Alexa, plus they even let you set schedules so that your lights are on and welcoming you inside when you come home.

23. The Smart Bulb That Eliminates Harsh Bathroom Lighting eufy Lumos Smart Bulb $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this smart light bulb dimmable, but you can also control it using voice commands when you pair it with Alexa or Google Home. The free downloadable app lets you control it from afar with your smartphone, and unlike other smart bulbs, this one doesn't require a hub.