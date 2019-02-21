24 Memes & Tweets To Share On International Women’s Day 2019

As we get closer and closer to 2019's International Women's Day, which falls on Friday, March 8, it's time to start thinking about how you're going to celebrate the strong, empowered women all around you. Whether you do something big or small, it's important to at least acknowledge this day and think about what it really means for women everywhere and equality in general. One way to get a better understanding of what this holiday means to other women is to look on social media, where there are plenty of tweets and memes to share. They'll explain how you feel and allow you to share your thoughts and emotions — and they're all just pretty motivating to read.

It's easy to think that International Women's Day is just about celebrating the women with recognizable names and achievements, but that's not true: it's also about celebrating the strong women around you. Maybe that's your mom, who has done an excellent job of raising you and building a life for your family, maybe it's your older sister, maybe it's your friends who always support you, maybe it's a teacher who made a serious impression on you — it can be anyone.

While it's great to share these memes and tweets on International Women's Day, it's important to remember that these are messages you should be paying attention to all year long, not just on March 8. So, feel free to retweet these or share them on another platform whenever you want! Check out some of our favorites.

1 This Very True Meme Remember: representation is so important on International Women's Day, and every day!

2 This Excellent Point Hermione Granger is only one strong fictional female worth looking up to.

3 This Great Idea Hmmm... how can we make International Women's Year happen?

4 This Perfect Mashup This is just a reminder that many old Nickelodeon cartoons were ahead of their time.

5 This Tweet That Will Make You Think And it speaks to the larger issue of the wage gap, which is very much a thing, even in 2019.

6 This Important Reminder You can repeat this mantra to yourself whenever you're feeling very down. It's a great reminder of how powerful you really are.

7 This Amazing Idea Can you imagine how epic and iconic this concert would be? Someone make it a reality!

8 This Very Important Quote Even though we've made progress, let this Nora Ephron quote remind you that we will have work that needs to be done.

9 This Inspiring Quote If you need some extra motivation, here it is!

10 This Reminder That We Should Think of Others Think about and celebrate the women around you, but don't forget about all of the other women in the world as well.

11 This True Statement Honestly, yes. Women have so much to be angry about!

12 This Motivational Gif This gif is basically you and your friends on March 8.

13 This Tweet Every Woman Should Read This is an awesome reminder of how strong and influential women really are — even you, even when you don't feel that way.

14 This Adorable Illustration This picture is perfect to share on International Women's Day.

15 This Perfect Sign Just a reminder to always keep fighting.

16 These Adorable Ambitions This little girl is going to rule the world one day!

17 This Important Announcement Why does this even need to be said?

18 These Plans That Sound Just Right This is the perfect International Women's Day.

19 This Underrated Statement Seriously! Practice what you preach.

20 This Tweet That Makes A Lot Of Sense Yes, you can joke around on International Women's Day - and this one is so relatable!

21 This Reminder That It Should Be More Than One Day Let's remember to lift women up all year long, not just on March 8.

22 This Tweet That Proves That Even More And that means all women.

23 This Lovely Text Send this to your friends to let them know you appreciate them.