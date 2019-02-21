24 Memes & Tweets To Share On International Women’s Day 2019
As we get closer and closer to 2019's International Women's Day, which falls on Friday, March 8, it's time to start thinking about how you're going to celebrate the strong, empowered women all around you. Whether you do something big or small, it's important to at least acknowledge this day and think about what it really means for women everywhere and equality in general. One way to get a better understanding of what this holiday means to other women is to look on social media, where there are plenty of tweets and memes to share. They'll explain how you feel and allow you to share your thoughts and emotions — and they're all just pretty motivating to read.
It's easy to think that International Women's Day is just about celebrating the women with recognizable names and achievements, but that's not true: it's also about celebrating the strong women around you. Maybe that's your mom, who has done an excellent job of raising you and building a life for your family, maybe it's your older sister, maybe it's your friends who always support you, maybe it's a teacher who made a serious impression on you — it can be anyone.
While it's great to share these memes and tweets on International Women's Day, it's important to remember that these are messages you should be paying attention to all year long, not just on March 8. So, feel free to retweet these or share them on another platform whenever you want! Check out some of our favorites.
1This Very True Meme
Remember: representation is so important on International Women's Day, and every day!
4This Perfect Mashup
This is just a reminder that many old Nickelodeon cartoons were ahead of their time.
5This Tweet That Will Make You Think
And it speaks to the larger issue of the wage gap, which is very much a thing, even in 2019.
6This Important Reminder
You can repeat this mantra to yourself whenever you're feeling very down. It's a great reminder of how powerful you really are.
7This Amazing Idea
Can you imagine how epic and iconic this concert would be? Someone make it a reality!
8This Very Important Quote
Even though we've made progress, let this Nora Ephron quote remind you that we will have work that needs to be done.
10This Reminder That We Should Think of Others
Think about and celebrate the women around you, but don't forget about all of the other women in the world as well.
13This Tweet Every Woman Should Read
This is an awesome reminder of how strong and influential women really are — even you, even when you don't feel that way.
20This Tweet That Makes A Lot Of Sense
Yes, you can joke around on International Women's Day - and this one is so relatable!
21This Reminder That It Should Be More Than One Day
Let's remember to lift women up all year long, not just on March 8.