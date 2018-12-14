24 Planners For 2019 That Are As Gorgeous As They Are Organized
Don't you love a good planner? The smell of the paper, the feeling of crisp, never-before-used pages between your fingers, the assumption that you're *actually* going to use it even though it'll probably sit at the bottom of your tote until December, when you buy a new one for the following year... Nothing makes us feel more ~sophisticated~ and "on top of our game" like a brand spanking new planner, so I've rounded up 24 2019 planners to buy so you can pretend to be more organized last year than you were this year.
With the advancement of technology, planners have somewhat become obsolete. Every time I whip mine out, it never fails. Someone always says something along the lines of, "Pfft! Why don't you just, like, put it in your phone, like a normal person?"
How about you mind your own business so I can concentrate on writing in my planner, Sharon?
Of course, if you prefer using your phone or another gadget, that's A-OK. But did you know that, according to research shared by The Association for Psychological Science, writing things down may help you remember them?
That in and of itself is a good reason to keep a planner. Here are 24 you might like.
1Law Of Attraction Planner
Deluxe Law of Attraction Life Planner
If you want to be happier and more productive, this is the planner for you. It has a vision board, power questions, mind maps, reflection pages, habit trackers, and even a gratitude journal.
2She Believed She Could, So She Did Planner
This inspirational 2019 planner comes with extras like vision boards and website log-ins.
3Critters Planner
How about a cute 2019 planner that will make you smile each time you open it, with its adorably illustrated foxes, bears, and bees?
4Strictly Business
AT-A-GLANCE 2019 Weekly Planner
If you're in the market for something simple and sleek, you can never go wrong with At-A-Glance.
5White Marble
This planner won't just help you stay organized next year. Can we talk about how gorgeous this white marble look is with the gold accents?
6The Best Is Yet To Come
If you're hoping 2019 is better than the cluster-you-know-what 2018 was, this planner seems appropriate.
7Cactus Planner
Cacti and succulents are *so* in right now, and you need this 2019 planner in your tote bag.
8Starry Night-Inspired Planner
Alright, so it's not as gorgeous as an original Van Gogh, but this 2019 planner is still a work of art.
9Beauty Magic Wonder
Katie Daisy 2019 On-the-Go Weekly Planner
The artwork outside and inside this 2019 planner is irresistible and will add a nice pop of color to the new year.
10Ram Dass Planner
Ram Dass 2019 On-the-Go Weekly Planner
Get in touch with your spiritual side while managing your daily schedule.
11Pineapple Planner
HARDCOVER Calendar Year 2019 Planner
Is anyone else singing the Spongebob theme song right now? No? Just me?
12Celestial Adventure
In 2019, let's vow to spend more time stargazing, starting with this planner.
13Polka Dot Planner
2018-19 Academic Weekly Lesson Planner Polka Dots - Blue Sky
Seeing spots usually isn't a good thing, but you can make an exception for this 2019 planner.
14Unicorn Planner
2019 Planner Unicorns- TF Publishing
Is this unicorn the manifestation of your goals or is it not? Here's one planner we can all relate to.
15Tie-Dye Planner
2018-19 Academic Planner 8.5" x 11" Blue & Purple Tie Dye - Blue Sky
The '90s called. They're making another comeback, starting with this tie-dye planner.
16Rose Gold
"Rose gold is a phase," they said. "It's going to go out of style soon," they said.
17Ombre
2019 Planner 11"x 9.25" Blue Ombre - Mead
You can never have too much ombre. Bring some of it with you into 2019.
18Mom Life Is The Best Life
19Rustic Planner
2019 Planner Wooden Pattern - TF Publishing
If you're feeling those rustic vibes, get a 2019 planner to reflect it.
20Lipstick Prints
21The Future Is Female
2019 Planner 9.25"x 11" Future is Female - Cambridge
Heck yes, the future is female. This planner will make you feel all kinds of empowering energy.
22Espresso Yourself
23Never Stop Exploring
2019 Planner Plaid Explore - TF Publishing
If you're experiencing a serious case of wanderlust, this is the 2019 planner you need.
24Crystals
2019 Planner 8.5"x 6.25" Blue Crystals - Cambridge
2019 is going to be "lit" and stuff with you carrying this crystal-themed planner around.