Don't you love a good planner? The smell of the paper, the feeling of crisp, never-before-used pages between your fingers, the assumption that you're *actually* going to use it even though it'll probably sit at the bottom of your tote until December, when you buy a new one for the following year... Nothing makes us feel more ~sophisticated~ and "on top of our game" like a brand spanking new planner, so I've rounded up 24 2019 planners to buy so you can pretend to be more organized last year than you were this year.

With the advancement of technology, planners have somewhat become obsolete. Every time I whip mine out, it never fails. Someone always says something along the lines of, "Pfft! Why don't you just, like, put it in your phone, like a normal person?"

How about you mind your own business so I can concentrate on writing in my planner, Sharon?

Of course, if you prefer using your phone or another gadget, that's A-OK. But did you know that, according to research shared by The Association for Psychological Science, writing things down may help you remember them?

That in and of itself is a good reason to keep a planner. Here are 24 you might like.

1 Law Of Attraction Planner Deluxe Law of Attraction Life Planner $38.95 Amazon If you want to be happier and more productive, this is the planner for you. It has a vision board, power questions, mind maps, reflection pages, habit trackers, and even a gratitude journal.

2 She Believed She Could, So She Did Planner Bloom Daily Planners $16.95 Amazon This inspirational 2019 planner comes with extras like vision boards and website log-ins.

3 Critters Planner 2019 Critters Planner $14.99 Amazon How about a cute 2019 planner that will make you smile each time you open it, with its adorably illustrated foxes, bears, and bees?

4 Strictly Business AT-A-GLANCE 2019 Weekly Planner $18.07 Amazon If you're in the market for something simple and sleek, you can never go wrong with At-A-Glance.

5 White Marble Bloom Daily Planners $26.95 Amazon This planner won't just help you stay organized next year. Can we talk about how gorgeous this white marble look is with the gold accents?

6 The Best Is Yet To Come Bloom Daily Planners $16.95 Amazon If you're hoping 2019 is better than the cluster-you-know-what 2018 was, this planner seems appropriate.

7 Cactus Planner Bloom Daily Planners $16.95 Amazon Cacti and succulents are *so* in right now, and you need this 2019 planner in your tote bag.

8 Starry Night-Inspired Planner 2019 Planner $5.94 Amazon Alright, so it's not as gorgeous as an original Van Gogh, but this 2019 planner is still a work of art.