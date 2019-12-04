Bustle

25 Bookish White Elephant Gifts Under $15

By K.W. Colyard
Shutterstock

Invited to a white elephant party and have no idea what to bring? Never fear, because these 25 bookish white elephant gifts under $15 will thrill any avid reader. Whether your workplace is full of book nerds or you're trading gifts with your old school friends, these gifts are sure to get you plenty of accolades from the crowd.

A holiday staple these days, white elephant parties are the perfect way to have fun exchanging gifts with others. You don't have to stress about finding a thoughtful present for one person in the office — just show up with a fun, wrapped gift and you're good to go! Pick something everyone likes, such as a coffee mug or decorative object, or bring an outright weird gift to get a lot of laughs. There's really no wrong way to do it!

No matter if this is your first white elephant party or you're an old hand at swapping holiday gifts, the 25 bookish items on the list below are perfect trinkets that won't break the bank. I've picked out coffee mugs, tote bags, journals, and more to make you a gift-giving success at your next white elephant party.

Book Hangover Mug

$14.95
StageandPeachCo on Etsy
Every avid reader knows the struggle of a book hangover, which can even strike before you've finished your current reading project. Any book-lover would be happy to have this simple, stylish mug in their cabinet.

Princess Leia Star Wars READ Journal

$14
Out of Print
Based on the classic READ posters found in your local library, this 192-page journal will bring a whole heaping lot of nostalgia to your white elephant party.

Book Nerd Pride Tote

$14.99
Barnes & Noble
Created in support of LGBTQ+ readers and writers, this bold tote bag has a retro-chic flair that your hipster friends and co-workers will love. As a reusable bag, it's also great for the environment — win-win!

Black Women Writers Mug

$15
thetrinigee on Etsy
Available in two sizes from $15, this gorgeous and fun mug features black-and-white headshots of your favorite black women writers, including Maya Angelou, Octavia Butler, Nnedi Okorafor, and Roxane Gay. The design can even be customized to include a writer not previously featured!

TBR Jar

$13.73
FortuneJars on Etsy
This cute jar comes with 100 hand-folded paper stars featuring the names of books from your personal TBR list. Send it off to the white elephant party with a list of classic novels, overlooked reads, or the best books of the decade.

Book Lovers' Soy Candle Tin

$11
Frostbeard Studio
This cute candle tin comes in universally liked scents, such as Bookstore and Old Books, and fandom-themed ones, such as Divination Classroom and Sassenach. No matter which one you choose, it's sure to be a hit at your next white elephant party.

Pemberley Pennant

$12
Out of Print
This elegant, purple pennant will be a hit with every Jane Austen fan at the ball... erm... party. Even if your friends aren't the sporting type, trust me — they'll fall in love with this gift's aesthetic.

Always Booked Tote

$14.99
Barnes & Noble
This demure, wine-colored tote is perfect for anyone with an understated, nuanced style. It's brand-new in the Barnes & Noble online store for 2019, so you can pretty much guarantee that no one else will have one yet.

Book Scented Candle

$14.50
TheCheekyNose on Etsy
This line of handcrafted, 8 oz. soy candles comes in a variety of book and book-adjacent scents, including 221B Baker St., Halfling's Hearth, Luke's Coffee, and Reading by the Fire, as well as a number of seasonal holiday offerings.

Hallmark Hermione Ornament

$9.99
Barnes & Noble
The Potterheads at your white elephant party will be trading this one back and forth all night long! This item is also available in Harry Potter Quidditch, Hogwarts Crest, and Sorting Hat varieties.

Lit Chat: Conversation Starters About Books and Life

$13.68
Amazon
This deck contains 100 great questions about books to fire up fun conversations. Whether you know a lot of bookish singletons, or you work in an environment where icebreaker exercises are common, this gift will be the talk of the party.

Book-Inspired Tea

$10
Beau Tea Studio
If your white elephant party will host multiple Janeites, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better gift to bring than this tea blend inspired by Jane Austen's most famous novel.

Maya Angelou Tea Towel

$15
The Literary Gift Company
Featuring a quote from and portrait of one of the U.S.'s most well-loved authors, this literary tea towel will be the talk of the white elephant party, because who doesn't love a pretty and practical gift?

Writer Playing Cards

$10
UncommonGoods
A set of standard playing cards featuring portraits of your favorite authors, this stocking stuffer makes for a fun and whimsical addition to the white elephant party present pile.

Bookish Bath Salts

$14
TheSoapLibrarian on Etsy
This Etsy store sells a variety of soaps and other smell-goods, including these bookish bath salts, which are available in a wide range of scents, including Hermione, Jane Eyre, and Rainy Day Reading.

Mini Lit Neon LED Light

$14.99
Barnes & Noble
Be sure to bring this fun light to the white elephant party if you've got friends who put the "lit" in literature.

Well-Read Women Reader's Journal

$14.95
UncommonGoods
Containing watercolor portraits of your favorite female literary characters, including Anna Karenina and Catherine Earnshaw, this reading journal is perfect for any lover of classic literature.

Handmade Bookends

$13.32
MyWoodenZone on Etsy
If your reader friends are like mine, they're struggling to find more makeshift "shelves" to hold their book hoard. A set of fashionable and affordable bookends makes a great gift.

Leatherette Bookmark Set

$9.95
Barnes & Noble
Corner bookmarks are a super stylish way to mark your place in your reading, and you can pick up this set of two for a great price!

Emily Dickinson Notepads

$14.95
Barnes & Noble
Each of the three notebooks in this set features a quote from Emily Dickinson's poetry and the image of one of her pressed flowers. This is a thoughtful and chic white elephant gift that any reader would love.

Queens of the Pen Tote Bag

$13
SewRightJournals on Etsy
Available in three color options — black, green, and red — this tote bag comes emblazoned with the names of eight of your favorite black women writers.

100 Books Scratch Off Poster

$15
UncommonGoods
If you've ever thought those scratch-off posters marking the movies you've watched or countries you've visited were neat, you should pick up this interactive, book-themed poster to share with the white elephant party pool.

Book Nerd Book Sleeve

$14.95
Lukiedukie on Etsy
Available in three sizes and 12 styles, beginning at $14.95, this book sleeve makes a great gift for anyone who has bemoaned the way their bag tends to damage their softcover books.

Stationery Set

$12
HomeBoundJournals on Etsy
Are the other people at your white elephant party fans of letter-writing, journaling, or scrapbooking? If so, bring this gift to the party to get plenty of "oohs" and "ahhs."

Peacock Feather Quill Pen

$12.60
clairemagnolia on Etsy
Available in turkey, pheasant, and peacock varieties, this ballpoint quill pen will make your friends feel like real-deal writers.