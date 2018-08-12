25 Brilliant Beauty Products With A Cult Following On Amazon

Who wants to gamble on new beauty products? While it's obviously a lot of fun to experiment with new lotions, potions, creams, and serums — you're, um, going to put a lot of them on your face, so it's nice to know a little more about what you're purchasing. Luckily, there are plenty of reviewers on Amazon who are happy to help.

These products are not only highly recommended by reviewers, but they're recommended by thousands of them, so you know you're getting the very best. If you haven't tried some of these cult-favorites, now is the time. You'll be writing your own rave review in no time at all.

1 These Bold Liquid Lipsticks That Won't Transfer Amazon Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick $20 Amazon Buy Now Liquid matte lipsticks may be all the rage right now, but when Lime Crime put out their line of Velvetines, they were ahead of the game. This diverse lineup of lipsticks features a variety of wild colors in an easy-to-apply formula that seriously lasts all day/night. None of it will transfer; in fact, you’re probably going to need some heavy duty makeup remover or coconut oil to get it off when the day is done.

2 This Sharp Black Eyeliner That Makes Perfect Wings Amazon Docolor Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $8 Amazon Buy Now This waterproof liquid eyeliner is easy to apply without skipping, pulling, or smudging — which is almost definitely why it's become a go-to for so many makeup addicts for the ultimate winged eyeliner. And, despite it being completely waterproof, this deep black eyeliner is surprisingly easy to remove at night, without leaving any pigmentation or smudges behind.

3 This 3D Fiber Mascara That Adds Serious Volume Amazon Mia Adora 3D Fiber Lash Mascara $20 Amazon Buy Now This fiber lash mascara is a total game-changer for anyone who's previously found bold, thick eyelashes to be completely unattainable, offering beautiful lashes without the need for falsies. It includes two tubes: a magnifying gel to separate and thicken lashes, and a tube of natural fibers to add color and major definition. Then, its instructions advise you to swipe with the gel once again, for even more volume that lasts.

4 This Brow Gel That's Almost Effortless Amazon Wunder2 Wunderbrow $17 Amazon Buy Now Wunderbrow eyebrow gel has become a staple for anyone who wants to create structured, feathered eyebrows with just one step. It's a gel that applies with a spoolie, thickening your existing brows and filling in sparse spots. And don't worry about color matching — it's available in five different shades from blonde to jet black, so you're sure to match your desired brow shade.

5 These Oval Brushes That Blend Makeup Flawlessly Amazon Yoseng Oval Makeup Brush Set $14 Amazon Buy Now Oval makeup brushes seemed odd at first but quickly took the beauty community by storm — and this affordable set of oval brushes on Amazon became a classic almost instantly. The thick, durable bristles apply foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, and more seamlessly for an airbrushed look. One reviewer says: "Best brushes EVER. So above and beyond any make up brushes I have ever used ~ the quality is outstanding and the way they blend is amazing. They would make a really nice gift for anyone who wears makeup. They feel very expensive - I actually thought they were made from real hair, but they are synthetic."

7 This Peel That Makes Your Feet Baby Soft Amazon Baby Foot Exfoliant Peel $25 Amazon Buy Now In a simple three-step process — apply, soak, and wash away — this foot peel transforms cracked, rough heels to reveal baby-soft feet. This product is not for the faint of heart. The extreme results have prompted many Amazon reviewers to posts their nasty (yet impressive) before and after pictures along with their rave reviews.

8 This Clay Mask That Thoroughly Clears Pores Amazon L'Oreal Paris Clay Mask Detox and Brighten 49 Amazon Buy Now This powerful clay mask is made of three different types of clay (white, green, and red) as well as charcoal, to pull impurities out of the deepest pores on your face. Not only does this provide an intense cleansing, it’s also effective for evening out skintone and preventing acne before it forms.

9 This Kit Of Stainless Steel Blackhead Remover Tools Amazon JPNK Blackhead Remover Tools Kit $8 Amazon Buy Now This blackhead remover kit comes with six tools that make it easy to remove blackheads and other stubborn acne gently. Each tool is made out of stainless steel and has an ergonomic no-slip grip, so when used correctly, they are are a safe and sanitary way to remove blackheads. Plus, the tools come in a portable container.

10 These Eyelash Curlers That Pump Up The Volume Amazon FUCHSIA Line Deluxe Eyelash Curler $11 Buy Now This eyelash curler is the mother of all curlers, promising up to 200 percent more curl. And with a cute, comfortable handle, you'll wonder how you ever put up with standard metal eyelash curlers in the past — and it will never pinch your eyelid. Plus, this set even comes with a travel bag and a spare refill pad.

11 This Activated Charcoal Powder For Natural Teeth Whitening Amazon Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder $24 Amazon Buy Now While a lot of teeth whitening treatments can cause painful tooth sensitivity and enamel damage, this natural activated charcoal powder truly whitens without any pain at all. In fact, it's actually good for the gums, and it's super easy to use — just dip your toothbrush into the powder, brush as normal, and cheerfully await the results.

12 This Liquid That Prevents Ingrown Hairs And Razor Bumps Amazon Tend Skin The Skin Care Solution $20 Amazon Buy Now This insanely popular skin care liquid is meant to be applied right after shaving or waxing in sensitive areas like the bikini line, to prevent ingrown hairs, razor bumps, and redness from appearing. It can also significantly decrease the appearance and growth of current ingrown hairs and razor bumps.

13 These Affordable Brushes That Work As Well As High-End Ones Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes Set (10 Piece) $9 Amazon Buy Now For anyone looking for a set of diverse makeup brushes that won't break the bank, this makeup brush set the obvious choice — hence its status as a cult beauty product in the community. It come with larger kabuki brushes for foundation, bronzer, and blush, as well as smaller ones for more detailed work. They're dense, and blend foundation flawlessly.

14 This Eye Gel That Lifts And Brightens Dark Circles Amazon Baebody Eye Gel $24 Amazon Buy Now This eye gel from Baebody has quickly become a favorite in the industry — offering a long list of benefits with a fittingly long list of restorative ingredients that include hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and various plant stem cells. This will help hydrate, add elasticity, and firm and brighten circles under the eyes. If you've eternally struggled with darkness under your eyes, this is for you.

17 These Under-Eye Masks Made With 24K Gold Amazon LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Mask $20 (15 Pack) Amazon Buy Now Under-eye masks formulated with 24k gold offer deep hydration for the sensitive area below your eyes, plumping the skin and providing relief from dark, circles. They’re designed to regenerate cell growth and promote healthy skin. One savvy Amazon reviewer offers this clever tip: “I keep them in the fridge, and the cooling effect is very calming and relaxing.”

21 This Intense, Pore Clearing Mask That's Been Used For Ages Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $9 Amazon Buy Now This healing clay mask is made with 100 percent natural bentonite clay that, when added to water or apple cider vinegar, becomes a hearty face masks that sucks the gunk out of pores. While it's on the face, you can literally feel your skin pulsing, and once it's been rinsed off, your pores will be remarkably clear.

22 This Synthetic Eyebrow Brush That Has A Spoolie On The Other End Amazon Keshima Duo Eyebrow Brush $8 Amazon Buy Now This much-loved eyebrow brush has a spoolie for brushing out your brows on one end and a flat, angled synthetic brush for applying product on the other. You can also use the spoolie to blend in your brows once your favorite pomade or eyebrow powder has been applied. Plus, the brush’s sturdy wooden handle is durable while still being lightweight.

23 These Razors That Are Gentle Enough To Use On Your Face Amazon Shiseido Facial Razor $5 (3 Pack) Amazon Buy Now These gentle facial razors allow you to get rid of hairs on the upper lip, chin area, and around your eyebrows, super close to the skin, without causing any irritation or resulting in ingrown hairs. Whether you’re looking to explore dermaplaning, want to get rid of excess peach fuzz, or would like to remove hair for literally any reason, these facial razors are a safe bet.

24 This Foot Cream That Repairs Seriously Cracked Heels Amazon O'Keeffe's For Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8 Amazon Buy Now Restoring the most dry and most cracked feet to baby-tier softness, this foot cream gets the job done right. In addition to softening your skin, it creates a protective layer around your feet that locks in moisture which keeps the product working for hours. For the best results, use it right after you shower, when your feet are most susceptible to hydration.