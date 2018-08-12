25 Brilliant Beauty Products With A Cult Following On Amazon

Who wants to gamble on new beauty products? While it's obviously a lot of fun to experiment with new lotions, potions, creams, and serums — you're, um, going to put a lot of them on your face, so it's nice to know a little more about what you're purchasing. Luckily, there are plenty of reviewers on Amazon who are happy to help.
These products are not only highly recommended by reviewers, but they're recommended by thousands of them, so you know you're getting the very best. If you haven't tried some of these cult-favorites, now is the time. You'll be writing your own rave review in no time at all.
1These Bold Liquid Lipsticks That Won't Transfer
Liquid matte lipsticks may be all the rage right now, but when Lime Crime put out their line of Velvetines, they were ahead of the game. This diverse lineup of lipsticks features a variety of wild colors in an easy-to-apply formula that seriously lasts all day/night. None of it will transfer; in fact, you’re probably going to need some heavy duty makeup remover or coconut oil to get it off when the day is done.
2This Sharp Black Eyeliner That Makes Perfect Wings
This waterproof liquid eyeliner is easy to apply without skipping, pulling, or smudging — which is almost definitely why it's become a go-to for so many makeup addicts for the ultimate winged eyeliner. And, despite it being completely waterproof, this deep black eyeliner is surprisingly easy to remove at night, without leaving any pigmentation or smudges behind.
3This 3D Fiber Mascara That Adds Serious Volume
This fiber lash mascara is a total game-changer for anyone who's previously found bold, thick eyelashes to be completely unattainable, offering beautiful lashes without the need for falsies. It includes two tubes: a magnifying gel to separate and thicken lashes, and a tube of natural fibers to add color and major definition. Then, its instructions advise you to swipe with the gel once again, for even more volume that lasts.
4This Brow Gel That's Almost Effortless
Wunderbrow eyebrow gel has become a staple for anyone who wants to create structured, feathered eyebrows with just one step. It's a gel that applies with a spoolie, thickening your existing brows and filling in sparse spots. And don't worry about color matching — it's available in five different shades from blonde to jet black, so you're sure to match your desired brow shade.
5These Oval Brushes That Blend Makeup Flawlessly
Oval makeup brushes seemed odd at first but quickly took the beauty community by storm — and this affordable set of oval brushes on Amazon became a classic almost instantly. The thick, durable bristles apply foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, and more seamlessly for an airbrushed look. One reviewer says: "Best brushes EVER. So above and beyond any make up brushes I have ever used ~ the quality is outstanding and the way they blend is amazing. They would make a really nice gift for anyone who wears makeup. They feel very expensive - I actually thought they were made from real hair, but they are synthetic."
6These Small Razors That Make Facial Hair Removal A Breeze
These insanely popular tiny eyebrow razors are gentle and precise, making it easy to shave away unwanted hairs around the brows without accidentally erasing a tail. They're also used to exfoliate skin — use these on the face for painless dead skin and hair removal, too. Whether you are curious about dermaplaning or just looking to shape your brows, these razors do the job.
7This Peel That Makes Your Feet Baby Soft
In a simple three-step process — apply, soak, and wash away — this foot peel transforms cracked, rough heels to reveal baby-soft feet. This product is not for the faint of heart. The extreme results have prompted many Amazon reviewers to posts their nasty (yet impressive) before and after pictures along with their rave reviews.
8This Clay Mask That Thoroughly Clears Pores
This powerful clay mask is made of three different types of clay (white, green, and red) as well as charcoal, to pull impurities out of the deepest pores on your face. Not only does this provide an intense cleansing, it’s also effective for evening out skintone and preventing acne before it forms.
9This Kit Of Stainless Steel Blackhead Remover Tools
This blackhead remover kit comes with six tools that make it easy to remove blackheads and other stubborn acne gently. Each tool is made out of stainless steel and has an ergonomic no-slip grip, so when used correctly, they are are a safe and sanitary way to remove blackheads. Plus, the tools come in a portable container.
10These Eyelash Curlers That Pump Up The Volume
This eyelash curler is the mother of all curlers, promising up to 200 percent more curl. And with a cute, comfortable handle, you'll wonder how you ever put up with standard metal eyelash curlers in the past — and it will never pinch your eyelid. Plus, this set even comes with a travel bag and a spare refill pad.
11This Activated Charcoal Powder For Natural Teeth Whitening
While a lot of teeth whitening treatments can cause painful tooth sensitivity and enamel damage, this natural activated charcoal powder truly whitens without any pain at all. In fact, it's actually good for the gums, and it's super easy to use — just dip your toothbrush into the powder, brush as normal, and cheerfully await the results.
12This Liquid That Prevents Ingrown Hairs And Razor Bumps
This insanely popular skin care liquid is meant to be applied right after shaving or waxing in sensitive areas like the bikini line, to prevent ingrown hairs, razor bumps, and redness from appearing. It can also significantly decrease the appearance and growth of current ingrown hairs and razor bumps.
13These Affordable Brushes That Work As Well As High-End Ones
For anyone looking for a set of diverse makeup brushes that won't break the bank, this makeup brush set the obvious choice — hence its status as a cult beauty product in the community. It come with larger kabuki brushes for foundation, bronzer, and blush, as well as smaller ones for more detailed work. They're dense, and blend foundation flawlessly.
14This Eye Gel That Lifts And Brightens Dark Circles
This eye gel from Baebody has quickly become a favorite in the industry — offering a long list of benefits with a fittingly long list of restorative ingredients that include hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and various plant stem cells. This will help hydrate, add elasticity, and firm and brighten circles under the eyes. If you've eternally struggled with darkness under your eyes, this is for you.
15This Bizarre Bubble Clay Mask That Foams Up And Clears Pores
This carbonated bubble clay mask has quickly became a cult fave — not only does it destroy blackheads and keeps pores clear, but it bubbles up and makes you look like a cloud. No wonder over 4,000 reviewers are obsessed.
16These Best-Selling Tweezers That Get Every Single Tiny Hair
These surgical steel tweezers are perfectly aligned and have sharp tips that close evenly to give you a tight grip. They’re perfect for ingrown hairs and tough splinters, and of course, these tweezers are a go-to if you pluck your brows.
17These Under-Eye Masks Made With 24K Gold
$20 (15 Pack)
Under-eye masks formulated with 24k gold offer deep hydration for the sensitive area below your eyes, plumping the skin and providing relief from dark, circles. They’re designed to regenerate cell growth and promote healthy skin. One savvy Amazon reviewer offers this clever tip: “I keep them in the fridge, and the cooling effect is very calming and relaxing.”
18This Gentle Face Cream That Moisturizes And Nourishes
So many people rely on this natural face cream moisturizer for deep hydration and nourishment for their whole face — even the sensitive parts like the eyes. It's packed with ingredients like rose distillate, aloe vera, coconut oil, and orange extract, and it's non-greasy, so it's suitable for all skin types
19This All-In-One Cream Powered By Snail Mucin
If you're even moderately familiar with the Korean beauty scene, then you know all about the limitless benefits of snail mucin — an ingredient that makes up 92 percent of this repair cream from Mizon. This cream promotes skin regeneration, making it ideal for those who suffer from acne, as well as anyone who's just looking for a youthful complexion.
20This Shampoo And Conditioner Set That Hydrates With Argan Oil
If your hair is chronically dry or damaged from various treatments, then you could seriously use some argan oil in your life. This set of argan oil shampoo and conditioner is deeply restorative, instantly reviving dull locks, adding shine, creating volume, and even strengthening the scalp. Plus, the product is paraben-free, cruelty-free, and 100 percent natural.
21This Intense, Pore Clearing Mask That's Been Used For Ages
This healing clay mask is made with 100 percent natural bentonite clay that, when added to water or apple cider vinegar, becomes a hearty face masks that sucks the gunk out of pores. While it's on the face, you can literally feel your skin pulsing, and once it's been rinsed off, your pores will be remarkably clear.
22This Synthetic Eyebrow Brush That Has A Spoolie On The Other End
This much-loved eyebrow brush has a spoolie for brushing out your brows on one end and a flat, angled synthetic brush for applying product on the other. You can also use the spoolie to blend in your brows once your favorite pomade or eyebrow powder has been applied. Plus, the brush’s sturdy wooden handle is durable while still being lightweight.
23These Razors That Are Gentle Enough To Use On Your Face
$5 (3 Pack)
These gentle facial razors allow you to get rid of hairs on the upper lip, chin area, and around your eyebrows, super close to the skin, without causing any irritation or resulting in ingrown hairs. Whether you’re looking to explore dermaplaning, want to get rid of excess peach fuzz, or would like to remove hair for literally any reason, these facial razors are a safe bet.
24This Foot Cream That Repairs Seriously Cracked Heels
Restoring the most dry and most cracked feet to baby-tier softness, this foot cream gets the job done right. In addition to softening your skin, it creates a protective layer around your feet that locks in moisture which keeps the product working for hours. For the best results, use it right after you shower, when your feet are most susceptible to hydration.
25This Serum That Promotes Eyebrow And Eyelash Growth
This eyelash and eyebrow growth serum safely promotes the growth of eyelashes and eyebrows using natural ingredients like grape seed extract, amino acids, and B vitamins. It's cruelty-free, vegan, and also protects the hair from harmful UV rays.
