25 Cheap Products & Tools That Make Your Hair Look Amazing With Very Little Effort

As much as I'd love to spend all the time in the world on my hair — masking, styling, and coiffing it to perfection — most days, I'm lucky to just get a brush through it. The amount of maintenance that goes into making your hair look and feel good can often be frustrating. That's why it's so important to find products that make your hair amazing with very little effort involved. And luckily, you can buy a ton of products like these right on Amazon. Ahead, a roundup of the 25 very best.

Of course, the "ideal" hair product or tool is likely to vary from one person to another. But ahead, you'll find something for everyone: from do-it-all oils and deep-repairing masks to curling irons, flat irons, and other stylers that require little fuss (plus, a few fun accessories thrown in for good measure). The best part is, nothing on this list costs over $35, with the majority of products going for $15 or less.

If your interest is piqued, keep scrolling to shop some of the best affordable hair tools and styling products on Amazon right now. You don't need a ton of time, money, or even skills to achieve gorgeous hair — trust me.

1. A Smoothing & Shine-Enhancing Oil That's Good For Your Hair Kate Blanc USDA Certified Organic Jojoba Oil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Argan oil tends to receive all the praise when it comes to multi-tasking hair oils, but jojoba oil might actually be more useful. This golden oil can help encourage hair growth, thanks to its scalp-stimulating properties, and it's also great for promoting generally stronger, healthier hair, since it's rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Use it on its own on damp hair for added softness and shine, or add a drop to your go-to shampoo and/or conditioner.

2. The Easiest Way To Achieve Effortless Beachy Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver for Beachy Waves $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Even those with hair that typically struggles to hold a curl can achieve perfect beachy waves with this wonky-looking iron. Made with tourmaline technology, it couldn't be easier to use, and it has literally thousands of perfect five-star reviews from seriously enthused shoppers. "I am a super low maintenance girl. This took 5 minutes and was the easiest thing ever," wrote one reviewer. Another commented, "For real this thing is so stupid easy to use and the results are voluminous and beautiful."

3. A Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoo That Won't Weigh Down Fine Hair Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Without using an environmentally-unfriendly (and TSA-prohibited) aerosol bottle, this dry shampoo gives hair added grit, volume, and texture without weighing it down. Plus, it has a lovely lavender scent.

4. A More Affordable Dupe For The Revlon One-Step Styler Abody One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer $31 | Amazon See on Amazon The beauty of an all-in-one hot air brush is that it delivers a gorgeous, effortless blowout without the arm strain. This one — a cheaper dupe for the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step — will style and dry your hair in about half the time it would take with a regular blow dryer. And even if you don't have much skills in the blow-drying department, it provides a salon-worthy blowout every time — no round brush required.

5. This Sweet-Smelling Custard To Moisturize & Define Your Curls Aunt Jackie's Curl La La, Lightweight Curl Defining Custard $6.40 | Amazon See on Amazon Anyone with curly hair can attest to the fact that sometimes, your curls just don't pop the way you know they're capable of. But this curl custard will make that a thing of the past. The lightweight formula moisturizes and defines curls of all types without weighing them down — and it smells delicious. "Great amount of product for the cost, easy to use. Light, pleasant smell. Not greasy. Defines curls, even air drying in the Florida humidity. Highly recommend for all curly haired folks," commented one reviewer. "Very easy to use and smells amazing," wrote another.

6. A New, Hair-Transforming Product From L'Oreal That's Already Achieved Cult-Status L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Though it's a recent launch from L'Oreal Paris, everyone is talking about this revolutionary 8 Second Wonder Water rinse-out treatment. Several Bustle staffers have called it a game-changer. According to editor Lindsay Kirkman, "All hair types can get the advantage of soft and shiny locks in just eight seconds using this Wonder Water. It works so well that you can even use it in place of a conditioner. Also there are clever measurement marks on the bottle so you always know you’re using the correct amount for your hair length. For under $10 this is something salon-level quality." Editor Amy Biggart noted, "There's no residue, which I love! That's one of my bigger worries with hair treatments generally."

7. A Spa-Quality Headband That Protects Your Hair While You Cleanse LADES Facial Spa Headband $7 | Amazon See on Amazon As someone who regularly gets her face wash too close to her hairline, only for it to dry into flakes on her scalp, this headband is a saving grace. It protects your hair as you wash your face or apply masks, keeping any of the harsh ingredients away from your hair and scalp. And since it's made of terrycloth, it's easy to wash — just toss it in with your regular laundry, and you're good to go.

8. A 20-Piece Set Of Clips In So Many Cute Styles Cehomi 20Pcs Pearl Hair Clips $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Want to upgrade your 'do in 30 seconds flat? Slip in one of these adorable hair clips. This 20-piece set comes with clips in a wide range of styles, from dainty pearls to striking geometric designs. It's the quickest, easiest way to add pizazz to any hairstyle, and since you can use them to keep your hair out of your face, they're functional, too.

9. A Best-Selling Hair Mask To Repair & Prevent Breakage Marc Anthony Grow Long Anti-Breakage Hair Mask $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Using ginseng, caffeine, and keratin, this popular Marc Anthony hair mask helps reverse, repair, and prevent damage, which can even help your hair grow (or at least appear) longer. "Best hair mask ever," wrote one (of many) satisfied customers. "This has been a miracle for my hair. I actually have regrowth," they added.

10. A Mini Blow Dryer, So You Never Have To Deal With Hotel Dryers Again Ovonni Mini Hair Dryer with Diffuser $33 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't need me to tell you how terrible hotel blow dryers can be. So if you're a frequent traveler (or just hate traveling with bulky tools), this is the product for you. It's a palm-sized blow dryer, but delivers the same amount of power as a full-sized model. And unlike other travel dryers, this one comes with two concentrator attachments and a diffuser.

11. A Much Gentler (& Chicer) Alternative To Hair Elastics LilySilk Silk Charmeuse Scrunchy $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Silk scrunchies are much gentler on hair than standard hair elastics, yet they're just as strong. They're also totally on-trend right now: just throw your hair up in a bun or ponytail, and you'll have an instantly cool (albeit) effortless look in mere seconds.

12. A Straightener & Curling Iron In One INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR 2-in-1 Stainless Styler $34.80 | Amazon See on Amazon For those who love to alternate between straightening and curling their hair, this two-in-one styler is a must-buy. Its curved edges can be used to create beachy waves, while its ceramic plates make it easy to achieve sleek, straight hair, if that's what you're after. Other highlights include a 30-second heat-up, an extra-long swivel cord, and five different heat settings (up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit).

13. A Travel-Friendly Styling Product That Keeps Frizz & Flyaways Under Control BestLand Hair Finishing Stick $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're constantly dealing with flyaways or unwanted frizz, this mascara-shaped styler will be a game-changer. The formula is made of natural, plant based waxes that hold and smooth hair without leaving behind a greasy residue. Its oversized bristles are big enough for longer and/or thicker hair types, and its small tube allows for easy on-the-go application.

14. A Smartly Designed Detangling Brush You Can Use On Wet Hair Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry, Ombre $9.50 | Amazon See on Amazon While it's typically advised that you don't brush your hair while its wet (because it's easier to break when it's water-logged), this brush allows for seamless detangling straight out of the shower. Its flexible bristles glide through hair without snagging, while its unique vents allows for faster drying when you use it to blow dry.

15. A Soft Satin Pillowcase That Reduces Breakage, Tangles, & Knots ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase for Hair $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Silk pillowcases are great for your skin and hair, since they're much gentler than cotton. Just by sleeping in one, you're actually doing your hair a favor, since the reduced friction will help cut down on breakage, tangles, and knots. Choose from 25 colors and prints to suit any style of bedroom decor.

16. A Sleeping Cap So You Can Maintain Perfect Hair Overnight FocusCare Satin Lined Sleep Cap $14.90 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleeping caps are another great option when it comes to maintaining your 'do while you sleep. This one is lined in satin, so it's extra gentle, and if you're worried about waking up with an elastic mark on your head, never fear; it's made with breathable bamboo instead of constricting elastic.

17. This Shampoo & Conditioner Duo That Promotes Stronger Hair Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner $19 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're dealing with thinning or generally weak-feeling hair, try this shampoo and conditioner duo. It's spiked with biotin and collagen, both of which can help encourage thicker, stronger hair — and customers say it really works. "My hair loss has almost completely halted," commented one reviewer, who also raved about how long the bottles lasted. "This treatment positively changed the life of my hair and I will continue to buy," wrote another.

18. These Extra-Large Hair Ties That'll Hold Up Thick Hair Burlybands Large Hair Ties $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to slipping buns and ponytails with these oversized hair ties. They'll hold back even the thickest, longest of hair, but without risking breakage, since they don't have a metal connector in the center. Plus, they stay stretchy for months, according to reviewers.

19. The Most Popular Hair Mask On Amazon Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This hydrating mask from Arvazallia is one of the best-rated hair masks on Amazon, with nearly 4,500 perfect five-star reviews (and counting). Rich in argan oil, it works to smooth, strengthen, soften, and repair hair, all while enhancing shine. One reviewer called it a "miracle in a jar;" another labelled it "the hair savior."

20. These Handy Tools That Create The Perfect Bun Every Time Andlane Hair Bun Maker $6 | Amazon See on Amazon These funky little tools are like snap bracelets for your hair, except they help you shape the perfect bun every single time. All you've got to do is roll up your hair and let the ends snap together. You can create high buns or low buns with this tool — and since it's brown, it blends into darker hair types perfectly.

21. A Cult-Favorite Hair Towel That Reduces Drying Time & Prevents Frizz Aquis - Original Long Hair Towel $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Typical towels tend to be rough on hair, which can lead to breakage and increased frizz. But a soft microfiber towel blots the moisture from your hair much more gently than a terrycloth towel does. And since microfiber is so absorbent and breathable, it dries your hair much faster. As a last perk, these hair-specific towels are much smaller and lightweight, so they won't weigh down your hair as you wear them around the house.

22. The Clarifying Shampoo You Should Be Using Once A Week Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo $5.20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you tend to use a lot of hair products, and are finding that your hair is constantly falling flat, then you're probably in need of a clarifying shampoo. This one is on the gentler side, so it helps to remove product buildup without stripping your hair. After just one use, your hair will be bouncier and lighter. Just make sure to use it only once a week — that's all you need to do the job.

23. This Styling Cream For Added Texture & Hold Tea Tree Shaping Cream $15.20 | Amazon See on Amazon This shaping cream helps add definition, texture, and hold without looking crunchy; it can also be used to smooth flyaways and create sleek, pulled-back hair styles. Just pull a bit with your fingers and work it into your hair. The formula is made with mesh-like fibers, so you'll get a nice hold that's still majorly flexible.

24. A Satin Pillowcase That Was Designed Specifically For Travel Tom David Lewis Soft Silky Satin Pillow Cover $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Love your silk pillowcase so much that you want to bring it with you when you travel? This on-the-go case packs much more nicely than your bulky bed pillow would. It comes with its own little carrying case, and allows you to get a good night's sleep without worrying about hair breakage — even when you're away from home. The case slips over just about every size hotel pillow, too, so you don't have to worry about measurements.