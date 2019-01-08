25 Clever Things On Amazon Every Adult AF Woman Needs

Getting older makes you question a lot of things in your life: your job, your finances, your wardrobe (can't get by on old college sweatshirts forever, sadly). But more than anything, it makes you wonder just how prepared you are for — well, everything. That’s why I rounded up some clever products that every woman needs to have because adulting is hard, but it's so much easier when you've got a little extra help along the way.

The good news is that morphing into the full-fledged, leafy greens-eating, marathon-running, organized adult of your dreams isn't impossible. It just takes work, and a big part of that labor is coming to terms with the fact that even the best-laid plans can sometimes go horribly awry, even if you're super-prepared for them. As a kid, you panic, but one of the benefits of having your act together as an adult is that you know how to roll with the punches.

The gadgets in this slideshow were all created to help make your day-to-day simpler and less stressful. That way, you can focus on what really matters, like cold pizza for breakfast and hunkering down for another weekend-long Netflix binge-fest. Because you know, priorities.

1 Stay On Track With This Eco-Friendly Planner Panda Planner $27 See on Amazon This daily planner comes with a super-cute panda on the cover and will give you a scientific approach to managing your productivity and feeling better every day. Featuring daily, weekly, and monthly sections, this undated planner comes with six different e-books and a video series that can help you overcome procrastination, crush your goals, beat stress, and so much more. Built to last for three to six months and made from eco-friendly materials, this planner will help you make your happiness a priority.

2 Block Painful Blisters With This Soothing Prevention Balm Solemates Blister Blocker $13 See on Amazon This natural blister prevention balm is designed to protect your skin from painful blisters on your feet, and works by creating an invisible barrier that helps minimize friction and chafing on your skin. Unscented and made with beeswax, this hypoallergenic balm coats skin, but won't leave behind a greasy residue. It also comes in a convenient travel-sized bottle, so you can take it with you on the go. It can be used safely on any shoes, including sneakers, heels, and sandals.

3 This Lotion That Offers A Powerful Protective Layer Gloves In A Bottle Shielding Lotion $18 See on Amazon This shielding lotion protects the outermost layer of skin by covering your hands in a layer of moisture — almost like a pair of invisible gloves. This is a great product for folks who work with their hands or are always coming up a glove short before going out into the cold. In fact, this lotion may be even more effective than traditional ones because instead of adding artificial moisture, it works by keeping moisture-depleting irritants out in the first place.

4 This Drain Protector That Prevents Clogged Sinks Tubshroom $13 See on Amazon This drain protector goes inside your sink’s drain to collect anything that shouldn’t be there, from extra hairs and fingernail clippings to that ring that always slips off your finger. This way, you’ll never have to worry about things getting clogged. It’s made of silicone and is easy to clean, so once it starts to get packed with debris, you can simply take it out and wash it off. Your sink will stay clear of gunk without having to resort to any harsh chemicals.

5 This Affordable, Color-Coded Knife Set For Any Type Of Food Prep Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set, Multicolor $17 See on Amazon Knives are probably the most important utensils to have in the kitchen, and this affordable set comes in a variety of colors and sizes to suit any personal cooking needs. In this multi-colored assortment, you'll get six tools: a chef's knife, slicing knife, serrated bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and paring knife. They're all made of a high-quality stainless steel, and each one's individual color actually serves a purpose beyond being cute: to prevent the risk of contamination when preparing things like meat and fish.

6 Keep Hot Styling Tools From Damaging Countertops With This Holder mDesign Wall Mount Hair Care Tools Holder $18 See on Amazon You need a place to store hot styling tools so they won't burn your hands when you put them down (or scorch your countertops), which is why this bronze tools holder is a great pickup. It has two compartments with a wire grid, so tools won't clank together, and because the finish is rustproof and tough, you don't have to worry about it warping. From hair dryers to curling irons to flat irons, everything will fit here, and it's even useful for storing a few brushes and combs. You can even mount it on your bathroom wall for extra storage space.

7 A Night Light That Turns On Automatically When You Pass By Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Nightlight $15 See on Amazon Perfect for placing near your bed or along your path to the bathroom, this motion-sensing night light turns on automatically when you approach it and turns off 30 seconds after you pass. It emits a soft, amber light that won’t disrupt your sleep like brighter, bluer lights would. The night light is battery powered, simple to set up, and should last for about an entire year before you need to replace the batteries.

8 A Foot Massage That Kneads Away Pain And Has Acupressure Benefits TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $18 See on Amazon This foot massager is designed to contour the natural arch of your foot and has strong, perfectly spaced nubs that provide an acupuncture massage to feet. It stimulates blood flow and healthy circulation, alleviates pain from conditions like plantar fasciitis, and weighs less than 2 pounds, making it a portable massager for on-the-go relief.

9 This Soothing Aromatherapy Tool That Alleviates Headaches Migrastil Aromatherapy Headache Stick Roll-on Relief $11 See on Amazon Tell headaches goodbye with this soothing roll-on aromatherapy tool. It’s ridiculously simple to use — when you feel a headache creeping on, just dab a small amount on your temples, forehead and the back of your neck and allow the subtle blend of peppermint, spearmint, and lovely lavender work its magic. The headache stick, made with fractionated coconut oil, can bring near-instant relief as well as help alleviate the awful nausea that sometimes accompanies severe migraines.

10 A Pressure Cooker That Can Make Almost Anything Instant Pot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker $120 See on Amazon You can’t get much more multi-functional than this pressure cooker that also functions as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, steamer, warmer, and more. It also has 15 different programs to help you prepare dishes perfectly, with options such as “chili,” “soup,” and even “cake.” All you have to do is measure out the appropriate ingredients, press the appropriate buttons, and you’re good to go.

11 This Lap Desk That Makes It So Easy To Work From Anywhere LapGear MyDesk $17 See on Amazon Whether you're working or just browsing on your laptop in bed or on the couch, you can still be comfy with this all-purpose lap desk, which comes with a cozy fleece cushion that's filled with conforming micro-beads that provide the ultimate in comfort and flexibility. Built to fit most standard laptops, this lap desk also comes with a handle, curved edge, and two storage compartments for storing things like your phone.

13 This Totally Innovative Clip-On Strainer That's A Real Space-Saver Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer $13 See on Amazon This clip-on silicone strainer is brilliant — it's half the size of a normal colander and designed to clip on to the side of nearly all round pots, pans, and bowls to drain water from pasta and other dishes. Safe to run in the dishwasher, this BPA-free strainer is easy to maintain and saves a lot of space. One reviewer writes: "I have never been worried that it might un-clamp from my pot, but it's also not difficult to attach- no arm/hand strength needed!"

14 Get A Brighter Smile With This Teeth Whitening Pen AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen $22 See on Amazon Whitening strips and expensive treatments from the dentist can be tough to make time for, but this portable whitening pen does the job fast. Made with 35 percent carbamide peroxide (which works like hydrogen peroxide but breaks down slower than it, so results happen over time), this pen can fit in most bags, comes out in a gel form, and helps remove surface stains from coffee, wine, smoking, and other abrasive agents that damage the look of teeth. It's safe for sensitive teeth, and only takes a minute to start working.

15 This Electric Spinner That Makes Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes Fun Selene Electric Spinning Makeup Brush Cleaner $39 See on Amazon Cleaning makeup brushes after every use is necessary to keep bacteria from building up on them, but it can be a total time suck. Luckily, this three-step, electric makeup brush cleaner simplifies the process and does all the work for you. Just attach a brush to the spinner, fill the spinner bowl with soap and water, then dip brushes and spin the bowl to rinse them off. To dry, all you've got to spin it without water. This cleaner can accommodate up to eight brush sizes, too.

16 This Rose-Scented Deodorant Spray That Will Leave You Feeling Fresher Than Ever Weleda Wild Rose Deodorant $13 See on Amazon This rose-scented deodorant spray is a great choice if you're eco-conscious and prefer using aluminum-free deodorants that won't disrupt your body's natural detoxification system. This non-aerosol spray works to naturally get rid of the bacteria that causes odors, and is made with organic rosehip leaf and wild rose leaf extracts, which work as an astringent to tone skin and eliminate impurities. If you have under-arm irritation, you'll definitely want to try this because it's made with licorice root, which helps soothe red, inflamed skin.

17 This Portable Air Purifier That's Literally A Breath Of Fresh Air hOmeLabs 3 in 1 Ionic Air Purifier with HEPA Filter $40 See on Amazon Designed to remove 99 percent of impurities including dust, pollen, smoke, and mold, this air purifier is an excellent appliance for folks with allergies and asthma. It comes with four heavy duty filters that remove harmful toxins, trapping even the smallest airborne particles that are invisible to the naked eye. Releasing activated carbon, this purifier can even eliminate unpleasant odors and offer you room to breath easily.

18 A Portable Vacuum To Help You Actually Clean Your Car Hikeren Mini Handheld Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner $18 See on Amazon Thanks to the powerful suction this little vacuum can lift dirt, pet hair, crumbs, and dander off the upholstery of your car. The mini handheld design comes with a pivoting nozzle that makes cleaning cleaning the hard-to-reach corners of your care quick and easy. It comes with a long power cord and power efficiency, plus a convenient storage bag that fits neatly in your trunk or backseat.

19 This Ancestry Test That Reveals Your Ethnic Breakdown AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing DNA Ancestry Test Kit $69 See on Amazon With this DNA test, you can learn about your ethnic background, concerning 165 regions all over the world, including nine unique areas in Africa. And since the company has more than six million people in its network, you can use it to connect to obscure family members you didn’t even know you had. The kit is super simple to use, and all you need to send out to have your ancestry determined is a saliva sample.

20 Pack And Eat Lunch With These Ingenious Containers HMI Home Products Portable Salad Container (2 Pack) $16 See on Amazon If you're always packing salads or other snacks along for lunch, you'll be all about this portable salad container, which helps keep veggies, fruits, and other ingredients crisp, and also comes with a detachable fork and 2-oz container for dips and dressings. Made in an ergonomic design for easy gripping, this top-shelf dishwasher-safe container is the perfect way to pack and store salads. "These are perfect for meal preparation," wrote one reviewer of this container. "I really like that I can portion off whatever dip/salad dressing I'm using with the smaller container in the lid."

21 An Aftershave Toner That Naturally Prevents Ingrowns And Razor Burn Kerah Lane Pure Skin Aftershave Toner $18 See on Amazon This aftershave toner eliminates ingrown hairs, razor burn, and general irritation from shaving, and it’s so gentle that you can even use it on sensitive skin. The toner is made with aloe vera, witch hazel, and other botanical extracts that nourish and protect your skin without harsh chemicals. Best of all, unlike a lot of other razor burn solutions out there, this toner won’t sting when you apply it.

22 This Portable Steamer That Helps Get Rid Of Wrinkles On-The-Go Imagine isteam Clothes Steamer $23 See on Amazon Wrinkles are no match for this mighty clothes steamer, which heats up in 60 seconds and supports up to 10 minutes of continuous steaming. That's just enough time to steam your entire outfit before you rush out the door in the morning! Plus, since this model is only 8 inches tall and only weighs 1 pound, its perfect for packing for your next business trip.

23 A Sleek Magnetic Copper Bracelet That Can Relieve Chronic Pain Earth Therapy Healing Copper Bracelet $20 See on Amazon Made of 99.9 percent copper, this magnetic healing bracelet can potentially deliver pain relief directly to inflamed areas. It’s a non-invasive, non-habit forming alternative option for pain relief that you can wear on your arm. The bangle design fits on any wrist and there is no finicky clasp to deal with. One Amazon user raved, “I have chronic knee pain, and it seems to be helping significantly with this issue. I love this magnetic bracelet.”

24 Keep Produce Fresher For Longer With These Liners Dualplex Fruit and Veggie Life Extender Liner for Refrigerator Drawers $11 See on Amazon These liners for the inside of fridge drawers are a simple, practical investment that can really pay off, especially if you buy produce but tend to forget about it. The foam in these liners helps air circulate in the draw, so veggies and fruits don't rot and spoil as quickly, and are easy to cut up with scissors, so you can trim them to fit your drawer size. One reviewer wrote: "I was very skeptical and very surprised but these work very well. My cucumbers, fruit, peppers and other vegetables seem to have a longer life and do not get the mold soft spots that leave a nasty mush in the bottom of the refrigerator."